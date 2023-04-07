Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and victim

The internationally-acclaimed podcaster has suffered from PTSD after a long-term ordeal, but is determined to keep making waves. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Big Interview with Isla Traquair Picture shows; Isla Traquair on 'This Morning'. London. Supplied by Isla Traquair/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Big Interview with Isla Traquair Picture shows; Isla Traquair on 'This Morning'. London. Supplied by Isla Traquair/Shutterstock Date; Unknown

Isla Traquair is nobody’s idea of a shrinking violet. When she is interested in a story, she is as tenacious as a bloodhound on the scent.

Yet, these last few years have turned into an ordeal for the woman who grew up in Aberdeenshire in the 1980s, studied at Westhill Academy, joined the Press & Journal and subsequently moved on to Grampian TV, then ITV and Channel 5, as the prelude to becoming the creator of a globally successful podcast.

As a crime reporter, she has witnessed the worst of human behaviour, but that didn’t prepare her for becoming the victim of a stalker, Jonathan Barrett, who just happened to be her next-door neighbour – somebody from whom there was no easy escape.

Barrett, a 54-year-old gardener, was found guilty last August and ordered to do 300 hours of community service and pay £715 in costs after being convicted of stalking, but that punishment offered scant comfort to Traquair. Where was she to go? What did it mean for her future? And, more than six months later, she is still in a state of limbo.

‘I haven’t been able to live there since’

Isla Traquair used to present the news on Channel 5.

As she said: “It got to the point where the police advised me to leave my home for my own safety and I haven’t been able to live there since.

“I couch-surfed and stayed with various friends and eventually moved back to America while I waited for the trial, so it was extremely disruptive living out of a suitcase without my things. The other major challenge was PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder].

“I’ve had panic attacks, crippling anxiety, nightmares, insomnia to name a few. When people see me on the TV and I’ve had my hair and make-up done and I’m talking about a subject not related to my own life, they think I must be doing great, but what they don’t see is the daily struggle to even go out to do food shopping.

‘Your sense of safety is so shaken’

“For anyone who has suffered from any form of anxiety, they will understand that it’s not as rational as a fear of something specific happening. It’s more your sense of safety is so shaken from repeated incidents that you live in a state of high alert.

“I’ve been having EMDR therapy (eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing) which has been really helpful. I am doing a lot better, but I still have bad days. Thankfully, I am the type of person who loves a distraction, so if I can throw myself into a case, then I have laser focus and I can be my normal professional self. It’s the time after, once a project is over, that it hits me.

“The worst impact on my work was I simply couldn’t concentrate on any of it while I was in that house. There was one day I had finally got my flow back with a writing project and something happened which led me to call the police multiple times and I left the house later because I was so scared.”

Isla Traquair with Gyles Brandreth on “This Morning” in August 2022.

Traquair’s approach to her podcast production is that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains. While working on these projects, she usually ends up wearing more hats than Audrey Hepburn, but they have been remarkably successful both before and during the pandemic when not even Covid could slow her down.

She told me: “The first series The Storyteller: Murder Most Foul went straight to number one on the iTunes true crime chart and number two on the overall chart which was mind-blowing. I research, write, produce, edit and present the entire thing solo (apart from the music) and I had no clue how it would be received, so I was really touched that it resonated with so many people.

There’s a drama being made

“I’ve been contacted by people all over the world with amazing feedback. The pandemic then hit and I did series two, Violent Delights, and once again, it had incredible response with more than a million listeners worldwide. That series is being made into a drama and I’m in the process of writing a book on series one.

“I think the reason why they have been popular is that I am a genuine crime journalist. I dig deep, I interview actual people involved in the cases and I do my best to tell the stories in a respectful and compassionate way. I am not judging the other types of podcasts in which they research online and then chat about it because some listeners prefer a more informal and less in-depth style.

“The only issue I have is people not fact-checking, making insensitive speculations which really upset families and the biggest problem is when a podcaster, without any legal training, potentially risks active cases. I did actually once tell a podcaster to remove an episode because it could have resulted in a trial not going ahead.”

Isla Traquair on a visit to Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

‘I cried when guilty verdict was read out’

Traquair watched the court proceedings last month when 82-year-old Christopher Harrisson was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife Brenda Page in 1978, at the end of one of Scotland’s longest-running criminal investigations.

And, while she isn’t somebody who believes in the pat notion of “closure”, there was satisfaction at how a family, however belatedly, had been granted justice.

She told me: “I cried when the guilty verdict was read out. I first covered this case for the Unsolved documentary series for STV, so it was a case that I have felt connected to for 20 years. At the time, I interviewed her family and friends and I felt their pain.

“These type of unsolved cases are, without doubt, the worst. You just want to give them the answers and help them find resolution.

Isla Traquair with her beloved dog at their temporary home.

“The other aspect that made this case interesting was that I confronted Christopher Harrisson during the documentary, so I had to come face to face with him in court every day for three weeks. That was unusual, to say the least.

“It was an absolutely fascinating case because Brenda was the loudest voice in the witness box. She had shared with so many people her fears that Kit would kill her.

‘My tears were for Brenda’

“It was as if she got her power back and her words helped convict him even after 45 years. Was it satisfying to see an 82-year-old man led away in handcuffs?  The visual of that was hard to watch, but do I feel relief and a sense of justice that a killer is finally behind bars? Yes. My tears were for Brenda, her family and friends and for women.

“So many victims of domestic abuse have died at the hands of men who allegedly love them and though the justice system has moved forward, we still have a long way to go.”

There’s no sign of Traquair’s hectic schedule offering any respite in the future. But, ever since she was a teenager, she has poured her heart and soul into her work.

She said: “I’m the first journalist in UK history to be allowed to record the audio of a murder trial, so there’s huge pressure. When I have my flow, I just don’t stop.

“I get up pretty early and I’ll be editing and writing the script and doing voiceovers as I go along. I take breaks to walk my dog, but even then, I am listening back on my headphones to what I have just edited.

Not enough hours in the day

“I am also juggling the development of a documentary series right now and the scripted projects…and my book. I don’t have enough hours in the day, but I love what I do.

“In the coming months, keep your eyes out for the next podcast series and I also have a series of crime features coming soon on ITV’s This Morning. One of them is on a north-east case, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Traquair is passionate about her craft. It’s just a pity that she is working away from home for reasons outwith her control. Or blame.

FIVE QS FOR ISLA TRAQUAIR

1)What book are you reading? “Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss.”

2)Who’s your hero/heroine? “David Attenborough. No explanation needed.”

3)Do you speak any foreign languages? “I learnt German at school but haven’t had the opportunity to practice so I can only remember the basics. I did learn Italian some years ago but I’m very rusty.”

4)What’s your favourite music/band? “I grew up listening to my brothers’ and parents’ weird mix of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N Roses, Dolly Parton and lots of musicals. However, as a child my preference was soul music.”

5)What’s your most treasured possession? “I don’t know if I can call her a possession but my dog Bu. If there was a fire in my house, I’d risk my life to save her. She’s a rescue from LA and she rescued me as much as I rescued her.”

 

