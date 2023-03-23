Elgin developer’s survey reveals homeowners would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin developer’s survey reveals homeowners would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly properties

By Rosemary Lowne
Crescent North is one of Springfield Properties new developments. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.
Homeowners across the north and north-east of Scotland would be willing to pay more for an energy efficient property, according to a new survey.

The poll, carried out by the Elgin-based property developer Springfield Properties, shows that out of 750 of their customers, 74% would invest more in an eco-friendly home.

Of those agreeing 35% would pay up to 5% more, with 12% paying up to 10% more.

Joyce Hadden, the sales director at Springfield Properties, part of the Springfield Group, says demand for energy efficient homes is soaring.

House hunters can take a look inside Springfield Properties’ new showhome at South Glassgreen in Elgin. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.

“A year ago, our customers were more interested in our high specification and the quality of our fittings before levels of insulation, heating systems or EPC ratings,” says Joyce.

“The survey confirms what we are experiencing across our developments – customers visiting our show homes armed with questions about energy efficiency.”

Energy efficient

Of those surveyed, 84% of respondents suggested that their running costs were ‘much less’ than their friends and family.

“It’s great to be able to share details of the excellent energy efficient credentials that a Springfield home provides its customers.

“For example, we provide electric car charging point infrastructure, and we have widespread use of air source heat pumps across our developments.

“These features, as well as the use of sustainable building materials, ensures our new build homes have far lower carbon emissions compared to older properties, and lower energy bills, estimated to be one third of the national average.”

Energy efficiency is at the top of the list for homeowners. Pictured is the South Glassgreen showhome in Elgin. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.

Soaring demand

The data from Springfield Properties comes as Scots face the highest increase in home running costs in generations, with millions reducing their energy use to keep spending down.

Demonstrating the shifting attitudes to sustainability amongst house buyers, energy efficiency was considered as important as the overall budget and quality of the home when making a purchase decision.

The survey also found that people, on the whole, have a greater appreciation of sustainability more generally, with 97% agreeing they had an interest in sustainability, and over half expressing a ‘strong interest.’

The grass is greener at the Crescent North development in Elgin. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.

Founded in Elgin in the 1990s, Springfield Properties is currently building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes across the north, from Inverness to Elgin, and Forres.

Property hunters are also invited to take a look round their showhome at South Glassgreen in Elgin.

For more information about Springfield Properties check out their website.

