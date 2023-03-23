Elgin developer’s survey reveals homeowners would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly properties

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Homeowners across the north and north-east of Scotland would be willing to pay more for an energy efficient property, according to a new survey.

The poll, carried out by the Elgin-based property developer Springfield Properties, shows that out of 750 of their customers, 74% would invest more in an eco-friendly home.

Of those agreeing 35% would pay up to 5% more, with 12% paying up to 10% more.

Joyce Hadden, the sales director at Springfield Properties, part of the Springfield Group, says demand for energy efficient homes is soaring.

“A year ago, our customers were more interested in our high specification and the quality of our fittings before levels of insulation, heating systems or EPC ratings,” says Joyce.

“The survey confirms what we are experiencing across our developments – customers visiting our show homes armed with questions about energy efficiency.”

Energy efficient

Of those surveyed, 84% of respondents suggested that their running costs were ‘much less’ than their friends and family.

“It’s great to be able to share details of the excellent energy efficient credentials that a Springfield home provides its customers.

“For example, we provide electric car charging point infrastructure, and we have widespread use of air source heat pumps across our developments.

“These features, as well as the use of sustainable building materials, ensures our new build homes have far lower carbon emissions compared to older properties, and lower energy bills, estimated to be one third of the national average.”

Soaring demand

The data from Springfield Properties comes as Scots face the highest increase in home running costs in generations, with millions reducing their energy use to keep spending down.

Demonstrating the shifting attitudes to sustainability amongst house buyers, energy efficiency was considered as important as the overall budget and quality of the home when making a purchase decision.

The survey also found that people, on the whole, have a greater appreciation of sustainability more generally, with 97% agreeing they had an interest in sustainability, and over half expressing a ‘strong interest.’

Founded in Elgin in the 1990s, Springfield Properties is currently building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes across the north, from Inverness to Elgin, and Forres.

Property hunters are also invited to take a look round their showhome at South Glassgreen in Elgin.

For more information about Springfield Properties check out their website.