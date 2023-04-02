My Week in 5 Pictures: Nashville-based duo Royal South prepare to take on the north-east on their UK tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nashville-based duo Royal South is made up of individual artists SaraBeth and Glen Mitchell, who have come together to create a harmony powerhouse in country music.

Royal South will take their latest tour to The Blue Lamp in Aberdeen on April 17, with tickets available at eventbrite.com.

SaraBeth talked us through what they have been up to before heading to the north-east.

Getting in all the snuggles (and sleep) with Dallas the dog before our UK Tour. Normally I’m not a fan of Glen snapping sleep photos, but this one I love.

A quick action shot of the hair flip that our friend, Jonathon Cuff, shot while playing a show.

Before heading off on tour, we snuck in a few days in the sun for a little rest. Some wonderful strangers snapped this one at The Art Walk in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Our friends’ kids love showing us around their dairy farm every time we see them. Even though I’m from Texas, we’ve played more shows in Wisconsin than any other state.

We don’t play many shows in Nashville, but we do love playing at the Wild Horse Saloon downtown when we can. The last show we played before this one, we got to open for Lee Brice.