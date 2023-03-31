5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and Getting Your Growing Going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and Getting Your Growing Going

We've got your weekend plans sorted with a great list of activities to try.

By Lauren Robertson
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook

Though the weather isn’t always playing ball, it is now officially spring.

To make the most of it, we wanted to highlight just a few of the fun outdoor events taking place across the north and north-east this weekend – as well as a few indoor ones just in case.

Highland Food and Drink Trail

Along the bank of the River Ness, just by Inverness Cathedral, you will find the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

The trail gives locals and visitors the opportunity to try out local vendors offering up everything from loaded fries and burgers to woodfired pizzas and fresh juices.

To celebrate one year of the trail, it will host a spring launch event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Head along to sample tasty dishes from the likes of Bad Girl Bakery, Ollie’s Pops, Blazin’ Pizza and The Redshank.

Climate Week North East

Looking for a nearby event for #cwne23, find events using this handy map! https://tinyurl.com/576e446kclimateweeknortheast.orgAberdeen Climate Action Aberdeen City Council Aberdeen Performing Arts

Posted by Climate Week North East on Thursday, 23 March 2023

Climate Week North East is a 10-day event that hopes to raise awareness about climate change and teach the people of the region how they can live more sustainably.

This week’s event started on March 24 and is running up until Sunday evening, with a range of activities, workshops and talks taking place across the city.

This weekend’s events include a comedy night at The Lemon Tree, a city-wide litter pick and themed bookbug sessions for kids.

Find the full programme and book tickets at climateweeknortheast.org. 

Getting Your Growing Going

Warm up in Inverness Botanic Gardens.

There’s nothing quite like heading to Inverness Botanic Gardens to get you in the spring mood.

This Saturday from 10am to 1pm, the talented gardeners will host a Getting Your Growing Going event for locals to help them get their own gardens looking blooming lovely.

They’ll help with planning your spaces, what to plant – when and where – and growing mediums and how to get your composting started.

Go to eventbrite.co.uk to reserve your spot for free.

The BRITS 2023

Cairngorm Mountain Resort along with lead builders Angus Leith, Mikey Jachary and Jamie Trinder have been working super hard to build the British championship courses… here’s a taster from today of the rails & kickers that will form the Slopestyle & Rail Jam. Looking damn fine with something for everyone 🤙🎥 Jonny Barr

Posted by The BRITS on Monday, 27 March 2023

Not the same as the Brit Awards you see on TV, but arguably more exciting, especially if you are a snow sports enthusiast.

We’re talking about The British Snowboard & Freeski Championships which are taking place on Cairngorm Mountain this Saturday and Sunday.

It has been 32 years since the event was hosted in Scotland, so its return is certain to be a biggie.

Spectators are encouraged to get in on the action, but you’ll need a lift pass to get up to the slopes so make sure to secure yours in advance at cairngormmountain.co.uk.

Music in Aberdeen

Scottish Chamber Orchestra will play in Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image: Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Music lovers are going to want to get themselves to Aberdeen this weekend, as pretty much every venue in the city has something exciting on offer.

Among many other things, Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre is showcasing its rendition of much-loved musical Legally Blonde at Tivoli Theatre.

Brand new show Fastlove – A Tribute To George Michael will take the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

Scottish Chamber Orchestra will perform Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony at the Music Hall.

Head to aberdeenperformingarts.com to find out more and book tickets.

