GINGER GAIRDNER: It’s the season when hope blooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: It’s the season when hope blooms

Easter time may as well be Christmas for our Ginger Gairdner, as everything is bursting with new life, and nurseries are full of new stock.

By Brian Cunningham
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.

In the gardening world Easter is a great time for us, it seems to be that this is when our new gardening year really begins properly.

The days are getting longer, meaning we can now get outside in the evening.

Beechgrove Garden comes back on our television screens and there’s a more relaxing holiday atmosphere as most of us manage to get at least a few days off over the next couple of weeks.

Time for gardening

Combine all this with that bit of heat you can feel from the sun, at least when it comes out anyway, it all gets us in the mood for going outdoors and more importantly, doing some gardening!

Our garden centres and nurseries, well they are just packed full of gardening goodies now.

Peonies bring gorgeous colour to the garden.

Seasonal bedding packs of pansies and primula, the young shoots emerging in the pots of early herbaceous plants including brunnera, peony and iris.

The roots of freshly potted trees and shrubs are bursting full of energy, like a coiled spring just waiting to discover and feed on the nutrients in the soil of the new homes we give them.

There are rows and rows, then if that’s not enough there are more rows  of shelves containing seed packets of every vegetable and herb there is, for us to have a go at growing our own.

The hardy annuals

Don’t forgot those hardy annuals too perfect for filling gaps in the border such as the garden favourite, scented sweet pea.

And now is the best time to start growing under the protection of the indoors.

Packs of dahlia and canna lily tubers with warmed coloured flowers that will give our borders a touch of the exotic later on in the summer, are perfectly placed in the heart of the stores just tempting us to pick a few up.

Dahlia ‘Creme de Cassis’ in flower.

Oh, don’t forget tools and equipment, all that you need and more for taking cuttings, dead-heading roses, edging beds, making new borders, sowing new lawns, harvesting rain water, setting up watering systems, propagating plants, making your own compost, BAGS of peat free compost.

Jings, if I’m not careful here I’m going to explode with excitement!

It may be Easter but for me and many other gardeners it feels more Santa’s grotto at Christmas time!

I may be getting over excited and a wee bit carried away but why not?

At the start of another growing season there is so much to look forward to in the months ahead.

It’s a profession for me and a pastime for many of you, we are united in  sharing a  passion for gardening, and the nurseries and garden centres that keep us supplied.

In my wee brain it feels a distant memory now, but really it has only been three years since we were all staying at home to avoid the Covid pandemic that swept through the world.

The result of this is also having consequences on our horticultural industry.

On one hand there were positives. With nowhere to go, many people remembered just what a garden could be to them; not just a place to park the car or a regular tidying chore, but an extra outdoor room to our homes.

Sadly, though we weren’t able to plant up our veg plots and new borders, we had the time to make or create colourful, seasonal containers as we couldn’t get out and visit the garden centres.

Effect on local growers

This had a terrible effect on our local growers who had just spent months growing on all these plants for selling to us for that specific time of year. So much income lost to them.

I must admit up until then I didn’t really get excited by spring bedding, preferring to be patient for a few more weeks until the big guns of my herbaceous and shrub plants started doing their thing.

Now I do look differently at these bright and cheerful primroses and make sure I buy a few packs each spring for a few reasons.

Canna lily blossoms, close up.

It helps support our plant growers who are growing good, quality plants locally. They are used to our climate and have more chance of surviving than those brought in from further afield.

I now concede I’ve been wrong for many years (only on this though Mrs C, I still think I’m right the rest of the time) and should have been buying them a lot sooner as they are actually a welcome addition to my early spring garden.

Finally, like we do the poppy in November, I now look on the primrose as a plant of remembrance of the Covid times.

As the 20m ‘rainbow of hope’ created on the historic Mound in Edinburgh’s Old Town by Scottish growers one year on from those hard times symbolised, brighter days will be always around the corner with gardening always there for us to rely on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children

Editor's Picks

Most Commented