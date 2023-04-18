Scott Smith: One man went to mow… and followed all the advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: One man went to mow… and followed all the advice

There are rules for mowing the lawn and it pays to heed them because there’s a reason greenkeeping is an entire profession on its own

Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Mow in the morning or evening. Avoid mowing in the wet if possible. Don’t mow if it’s frosty!

Simple rules but ones which pay to heed. Mowing time is rolling round again. Perhaps you’re a regular grass guzzler or perhaps you follow the no mow May trend.

Either way it pays to know some mower basics when the time comes to cut. Lawn care is possibly the most intensive task in gardening.

It may not seem like it on the surface but there is a reason greenkeeping is an entire profession on its own.

Greenkeeping and lawn care entails a very wide variety of jobs but today we are going to dive into the most obvious one – mowing the lawn. More specifically, the machines that do this.

Scott’s son learning early.

Mower type

Mowers come in three main types, flail, rotary and cylinder. A flail mower is one that typically uses chains to thresh and smash grass.

It is used for tall, rough areas such as meadows, overgrown banks and orchards.

A rotary mower is the kind most commonly used by amateurs and is quite simply a mower which uses a central drive shaft with a blade attached at the bottom.

The blade rotates 360 degrees to chop grass. The blade can be one entire long bar or sometimes a few smaller bars together.

Striped lawns at Pitmedden Garden.

The rotary mower gives a better finish than a flail mower but not as fine as a cylinder mower.

The rotary is typically used for going over edges, general areas that need cut but not necessarily finely striped or areas that are slightly bumpy.

The most famous example may be a Flymo. It uses a unique cushion of air to hover while the rotary blade underneath cuts the grass below. A cylinder mower use a cassette head.

This is a head that is a round cylinder with sharp blades covering the entire body in a spiral-like fashion.

The blades are very sharp along the entire length. They finely cut the grass as apposed the slightly more chewy spin motion of a rotary or the straight out smashing of a flail.

Rotary mower about to give a newly sown path its first cut.

Cylinder mowers

Cylinder mowers comes in varies sizes. They vary from the smallest 18” (45cm) wide head up to the largest type at 42” (106cm). They also come in static or floating head.

Static means the head is rigid and doesn’t move up or down with the ground. These are fine on very flat, smooth ground. A floating head moves up and down with undulating ground.

Hamish masterfully striping with the sit-on cylinder mower.

This is obviously handy on ground that has occasional bumps or changes in depth. The static head will miss cutting parts in dips whereas a floating head will catch them.

A cylinder mower has the unique action of having the cassette head spin round in a very fast fashion. Typically the cassette speed can be varied by Rotations Per Minute (RPM).

On wetter grass you may need faster RPM as the wet grass blades may slip under a slower speed and therefore not cut properly.

Laura uses the flail mower in the orchard.

A slower speed can be used in dry conditions which will obviously burn through less fuel or battery. The height of the cut is dictated by a blade under the cassette head called the soul blade.

The soul blade is a single blade that can be moved up and down typically by special dials or grub screws.

The soul blade dictates how close the ground the cassette head will go. Typically the first few and last few cuts of the season are set at a higher level than mid-season.

Ian on the walk behind cylinder mower.

Stripes = Physics

A cylinder mower allows for a very fine finish. It is used where a sharp, impressive cut is needed such as a football, rugby or cricket pitch or perhaps a tennis court.

Most cylinder mowers also have a roller. They perhaps also have an operators seat, with a roller on this also.

The roller is a heavy round bar with assists with striping the grass. Grass is stripped through a simple physics trick.

Electric cylinder mower.

To create stripes you simply need to cut grass with a roller in one direction and then come back down the line again next to it, going the opposite direction. The grass blades bend one way then the other.

The grass blades that bend away from you have more surface area to refract light and appear lighter. The grass blades that bend towards you have only the tip of the blade to reflect light and as such they appear darker. Hence stripping. One light line and one dark line.

If you stand at one end of a pitch and see the light and dark stripes then try walking to the opposite side, you’ll notice the stripes swap. Amazing huh?

Take care and happy gardening.

Allan on wide area mower uses both rotary and cylinder blades.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
The Defender SVX was used as a stunt vehicle in the filming of James Bond film Spectre. (Collecting Cars)
Land Rover Defender SVX from James Bond’s Spectre is being sold
Too many black women have experienced treatment that falls short of acceptable standards, a committee said as it raised concerns that the Government and NHS leadership have underestimatedthe extent to which racism plays a role (Alamy/PA)
Target needed to eliminate racial disparity in maternal deaths, say MPs
A leading trade union is warning the Government not to “pick off” different groups of health workers for special treatment (Julian Claxton/Alamy/PA)
‘Separate pay structure for nurses not the answer to wage-grading problems’
Most logistics companies cannot consider decarbonising their lorries because of a lack of infrastructure, a body representing manufacturers claimed (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry manufacturers criticise lack of infrastructure for greener vehicles
Patients have been left waiting more than two days for an ambulance in England, new analysis suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Some patients left waiting more than two days for an ambulance’
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England had to be rescheduled after the junior doctor’s strike (Jacob King/PA)
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments rescheduled due to junior doctor strike
Traffic in Cardiff city centre (Alamy/PA)
Council considering plans Cardiff city centre congestion charge
Greggs has already started recruiting for staff in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Greggs continues expansion across the north with new store in Forres
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS strikes make waiting list promise ‘more challenging’ – Sunak

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Farmers are being urged to increase security in their farmyards and fields as GPS thefts ramp up in recent months. Picture shows; GPS on John Deere tractor. UK. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; 17/04/2023
Agricultural GPS thefts up by 30%

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]