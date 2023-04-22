RAB MCNEIL: It’s time for a new car – but what?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB MCNEIL: It’s time for a new car – but what?

Since Rab can't have a boat, he's thinking about cars. He needs a new one. It's not a simple decision, either.

By Rab McNeil
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.

In the absence of a boat – see last week’s lamentations – my attention turns once more to landlubbers’ transport: my car.

I’m fond of my jalopy but fear the end is near for our relationship.

She’s been in and oot the garage regularly for a while noo, and the only saving grace has been that, when breaking down, it’s been reasonably near the hoose rather than in the middle of the Highlands somewhere.

So I’ve been researching a new motor, with admittedly ridiculous criteria.

A nice person’s car

Well, the first isn’t so uncommon: I’d like something with a high driving position. How fine to be master of all one surveys, rather than crawling along the ground, feeling at risk of being flattened by an oncoming lorry.

My second criterion is absurd: I want a car that nice people drive. I even Googled it.

By “nice people”, I mean polite road users, folk who don’t drive up your backside or overtake on blind bends.

Google wasn’t much use, but my own observations lead me to believe I should get a car beginning with V: a Volvo or a Volkswagen. Indeed, I have a Volvo, but feel the need for a change.

Criterion number three is a vehicle that’s nippy, as my last two cars have been.

In the Highlands and Islands, you often end up trauchling along behind irresponsible slowcoaches frustrating those behind and tempting even decent drivers into overtaking ill-advisedly.

Need for speed

I never do that. But I know the places to overtake and, if the coast is clear, ’tis best done quickly. At other times, speed is satisfying.

Recently, on the A9, I saw in my rear mirror the driver of a huge lorry tailgating the car in front incredibly closely: inches from its rear bumper.

When that car left the road, it was my turn to get the treatment, which I tholed because I knew that, when it came to a stretch of dual carriageway, I’d leave the monster behind, which I duly did, watching him dwindle to nothing in my mirror.

Great being able to do that though, mission accomplished, it’s important to return to regular speed.

White van man is notorious for tailgating, so it’ll dismay you to know I’ve been thinking of a van: but just a wee one.

The truth of my car

The back seats of my car are always down, as I’m forever transporting DIY gubbins, horticultural material and bits of buckshee tree from the woods.

Alas, that means the back is always mucky. Indeed, the front isn’t much better, since you know that (a) my car is my favourite restaurant and (b) I spill more food than I eat.

That could be a problem if leasing a vehicle. When I tried returning it after the leasing period, they’d have a fit and refuse to accept it in such a condition.

If I lived in the city I might not have a car. But, in the sticks, it’s vital. Mine was recently off the road for 10 days, and I was going stir-crazy.

When I got her back, I felt the freedom of the road once more. It’s not as free as the sea, but it gets you from A to C. Or, with my current car, to B if I’m lucky.

