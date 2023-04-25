Scott Smith: How to get started with propagation by cuttings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Smith: How to get started with propagation by cuttings

Propagation can easily be done at home and is a great way to bulk up your garden very cheaply while reducing the carbon footprint

Basal cuttings of Dahlia 'Kelly'.
Basal cuttings of Dahlia 'Kelly'.
By Scott Smith

Propagation is simply the practice of using a specific technique to create a new plant.

The technique will use a part of the origin plant (known as the mother plant) in order to create offspring.

Propagation techniques include various forms of grafting, by seed, layering (including air layering), division, budding and cuttings.

Cuttings extend to softwood, semi-ripe, hardwood and root cuttings.

Cuttings

In this article and next week’s, I’m focusing on propagation via cuttings.  Soft wood cuttings are taken from spring to early autumn and plants that favour this method will include both harder and tender perennials such as Chrysanthemum, Fuchsia, Hydrangea, Pelargonium and more.

Soft wood cuttings are often used for species thought to be more difficult to propagate.

This is because softwood cuttings are areas actively in growth and are therefore high rooting potential in the undifferentiated meristem.

Successfully grown soft wood cuttings of Coleus ‘Kong Mixed’.

Due to their soft nature they lose water easily and require great care once taken in order to stop them drying out but also care not to excessively water them which will cause fungal issues to arise.

Semi-ripe

Semi ripe cuttings are slightly more lignified and mature than softwood.

These are taken from late summer to mid-autumn and plants that favour this method will include climbers like ivy and passion flower, hedging like box and Portuguese laurel, herbs like rosemary and lavender and even trees like holly as well as a fair range of conifers.

Semi-ripe cuttings are actually subdivided into four categories. Basic semi-ripe where a cutting is taken below a leaf to leave a 10-15cm stem with a small area of leaf (often a normal leaf is cut in half), heel cutting where a cutting is pulled away from a main stem on the mother plant to leave a snag which will root.

Basal cuttings where the swollen area of the stem is cut at the base, and lastly mallet cuttings where an individual leaf is planted with a piece of stem still attached.

Hardwood

Hardwood cuttings are taken mid-autumn to late winter. Plants that favour this method will include trees like poplar and willow, climbers like jasmine and honeysuckle and fruit like gooseberries and red currents.

Coppiced willow stems make for great hardwood cuttings.

Root cuttings are used to propagate a range of herbaceous perennials like Echinops, Phlox and Verbascum.

They are taken late autumn to early winter whilst the mother plant is dormant. It involves simply lifting the plant when dormant, washing the roots then taking a few small 5-10cm sized cuttings that around pencil thickness from the root of the mother plant and inserting it into soil.

We ensure that no more than a third of the mother plants roots are taken, in order to ensure it survives.

Potting mix

Regarding potting mixes and inputs: it is very much dependent upon the type of propagation.

With regards to our focus on cuttings then these depend on whether it is softwood, semi-ripe or hardwood.

Softwood cuttings are usually dipped at the base into hormone powder which has the added bonus of being anti-fungicidal to maximise the chance of it striking i.e. roots developing.

Semi-ripe cuttings of Salvia fulgens.

Typically several cuttings are placed into one tray or pot. Free draining, low nutrient potting soil should be used and cuttings are kept humid to prevent drying out by placing them into a propagator unit or into a sealed plastic bag e.g. a sandwich bag.

Once they’ve taken i.e. developed roots then can be gradually acclimatised to a less humid environment and after a month can be potted up individually.

Semi-ripe cuttings are not too dissimilar where a hormone power is used and a soil mix of 50/50 compost to sharp sand or perlite is employed.

Hardwood cuttings are often around 30 to 50cm in length and placed into a sandy, free draining trench and left for the winter.

If it is an area with particularly harsh winters then a cold frame with a closed lid or even potted into free draining soil and left in an unheated shed is appropriate.

Overwintering hardwood cutting of elder.

Do it at home!

Propagation can quite easily be done at home. Specialist equipment isn’t particularly needed for cuttings though items like a heated propagation unit (available reasonably cheaply from garden centres) can be very useful to improve chances of success.

Propagating by cuttings is of course a great way to bulk up your garden very cheaply.

It is also a great way to reduce carbon footprint. Think about every time you buy a plant online or even from the local garden centre.

The miles that those plants have travelled will be much more than yours straight from your garden.

It will also likely be the case that you’re lovingly grown cuttings will have had a lot less chemicals, fertilisers and sprays used to get them to stage where they would be sold.

Basal cuttings of Dahlia ‘Kelly’ – a great way to add to your garden without too much expense.

Successfully grown soft wood cuttings of Coleus ‘Kong Mixed’

Coppiced willow stems make for great hardwood cuttings

Basal cuttings of Dahlia ‘Kelly’

Semi- ripe cuttings of Salvia fulgens

Overwintering hardwood cutting of elder

