RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need

Rab loves his view of the sea and the mountains. he's a man who needs a view.

By Rab McNeil
Rab loves his view of the sea.

What’s in a view? Well, cash for a start. Properties with a view rented out as holiday homes round here get way more dosh than do otherwise similar properties.

It’s pay-per-view. In the morning, when I draw back the curtains, I’m confronted by a view: sea, mountains, big sky.

Sometimes, I don’t even notice it. Then I chide myself: “You must never take it for granted, ya big-nosed poltroon.” I should give myself more positive messages.

The silence, the beauty

When I first came here regularly, staying in the holiday home of friends, it was the view that knocked me out. Well, that and the silence.

There is much beauty in silence.

Something to do with the senses, I guess. The auditory sense is best when there’s nothing to hear: the Sound of Silence, as Simon and Also Garfunkel put it.

Whenever I pass that house now, provided the weather is clement, I pull up in the lay-by above it and take in the view … and the silence. True, cars come along the road every 30 seconds, but they swish by, and in the hoose with the grass roof, hidden at the foot of the hill, you don’t really notice them.

As with my little bungalow, my friends’ hoose has a view of mountains. Mountains don’t say much. They brood, folk say. Are they brooding about us? I wonder if they think: ‘I’ve a good view of the humans from here.’

You don’t need to be in the sticks for a view. In a city I once called home, I like to revisit the out of town shopping centre with the massive car park, a big boon of which was the clear view afforded to distant hills.

I called the car park the big plain, as in cowboy country, ken? Bit ridiculous, but at least it gave me somewhere to tie up my steed (“Volvo”).

Memories of Orkney

The scenario reminds me of Orkney, which is flat and consequently has amazingly widespread views across land and sea.

I must see the sea. It’s what makes islands attractive. You get an idea of the natural boundary. The jigsaw coastline imprints itself on your brain, giving a stronger sense of place, or home, than you get in a street with high buildings on both sides.

Back in the city, I also recreate the hillside suburban walk that I used to embark on daily, stopping occasionally to look at the view across the wee metropolis.

It’s fine to see it at a distance, to be above it all, beyond the hurly and even the burly.

The nearest hill

Hence, everywhere I live, first thing I do is locate the nearest hill. That view from lofty suburbia is the opposite of my current home vista, where I look at the heights, rather than from them.

Even without mountains, you can have a vista, as on Orkney. I’m your man for space, and always liked Orkney for that. Makes you feel you can breathe.

I was going to say it stops you feeling penned in, but I guess an island, with its visible boundaries, does hem you in.

But, as long as you’ve space where you stand, and for a good way in front of you, including to sea, then it’s all good. That, at any rate, is my point of view.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]