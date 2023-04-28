12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

Whether it's a picnic or a playground, the north and north-east has more to offer than you could possibly imagine.

By Jenna Scott
Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery
Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery

There’s a wealth of parks and green spaces around the north and north-east of Scotland. And if you are wondering what to do at the weekend – it’s the perfect chance to get the family together to explore your nearest park.

Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Seaton Park
Five-a-side football, anyone? Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Seaton Park takes great pride in its expansive grassy fields, commonly used for sporting activities, or a quick kickabout when the sun comes out. During the warmer months, kayakers will frequent the river beside the park with equipment available to hire from the Aberdeen Kayak Club.

Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen

Tree branches hanging over the bridge at Johnston Gardens
A fairytale fantasy. Image: Shutterstock.

This incredible hidden gem is often populated by wedding parties to capture the special day, and it’s easy to understand why. Johnston Gardens is a magical place to be, secluded in the west of Aberdeen. It has also been a frequent winner in the Britain in Bloom competition, and is surrounded by waterfalls, ponds, shrubbery, and streams.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

The pond at Duthie Park in Aberdeen
You’d be ‘quackers’ to miss this one out. Image: Shutterstock.

Did you know Duthie Park is Scotland’s third most visited garden? And it’s also home to the only talking cactus in the world? If that doesn’t intrigue you I don’t know what will. There are many wonderful features in the park, including its famed Winter Gardens and the prominently placed bandstand in the centre of the green, and an array of fountains and ponds.

Bellfield Park, Inverness

Bellfield Park has everything you need for a family outing, such as gardens, a playground, and tennis courts. You can also grab a delightful snack at the kiosk, stocked up with more than enough fuel to keep you going throughout the day. And if the weather’s warm enough, dip into the paddling pool to cool off.

The pool at Bellfield Park, Inverness.
The pool at Bellfield Park, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

Hazlehead park in Aberdeen trees
Great for strolling, or, more importantly, visiting the animals. Image: Aberdeen City Council

This is a place many of us will often find ourselves venturing towards just to visit the Pets’ Corner. If there’s one thing that will brighten your day, it’s seeing these magnificent animals up close. Residents include alpacas, crossbred pigs, the Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, Lulu the pygmy goat, and countless other furry friends.

Westburn Park, Aberdeen

The ponds in Westburn Park
Westburn Park. Image: Kami Thomson.

Westburn Park has a wide range of fantastic facilities to be used, such as indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a skate park, a play area for children, and football pitches. The park also has a stellar bowling green, which hosted the World Singles Champion of Champions Bowling Tournament in 2008.

You might also want to set down a blanket for you and the family to feast on a picnic and perhaps get a decent sun tan.

Whin Park, Inverness

The boating pond in Whin Park
Set sail in the pond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Whin Park has several play areas for youngsters to explore. Activities and equipment include the crashed plane feature, climbing frames, and a zip line – you’re never too old to go speeding down one of those. There’s also a boating pond where you’ll find the  resident ducks paddling around, and you are more than welcome to take along your own model boat for a sail.

Balmedie Country Park, Balmedie

The beach at Balmedie Country Park
Stunning sandy shores for miles. Image: Shutterstock.

The go-to on a hot day is the beach, right? So, after taking on the daunting dunes of Balmedie, set up shop and take a breather at one of the park’s picnic tables. Let the kids run wild and free at the playground for an hour or two, and call them back for a barbecue before heading back out to explore the sandy shores.

Victoria Park, Aberdeen

At the heart of this serene park is a wonderful ornamental fountain – recently restored to its glory. The flowerbeds are a pleasant sight to behold, and there are plenty of benches to relax and breathe in the air around you. It is also a great place to take the dog out for their afternoon stroll with stunning scenery to admire.

The fountain at Victoria Park in Aberdeen
The fountain at Victoria Park, Westburn Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.

Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeen

The ball pit in the soft play
No one is too old for soft play. Image: Shutterstock.

Explore the Enchanted Forest, or head into Wynford Farm’s animal barn to feed the animals and make new friends. They also have a huge soft play area here for visitors of all ages to enjoy so that no one misses out on any fun. Wynford Farm makes for an enjoyable day out, and even has a cafe for guests to enjoy lunch.

Wynford Farm Park

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

The entrance to Aden Country Park in Mintlaw
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Picture by Kami Thomson.

If you’re looking to extend your stay, it offers up a caravan area. Nearby, there are a number of facilities, such as a shop and cafe to grab snacks; a play area for children, gardens to explore, and a spot to set up your barbecue.

Cooper Park, Elgin

Ducks in the pond at Cooper Park in Elgin
There’s nothing quite like watching the ducks and swans paddle around. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

This sizeable park comes with a fantastic pond to sit nearby and watch the swans in their element. Not only is there equipment for the kids, there’s a tennis court available to channel your inner Andy Murray, a bowling green, and the park is also home of Elgin Cricket Club, with a pitch and pavilion to get practicing.

