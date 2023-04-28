12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don’t let a bit of gloomy weather get in the way of having fun this May Day holiday weekend, get the family together to explore your nearest park.

Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Seaton Park takes great pride in its expansive grassy fields, commonly used for sporting activities, or a quick kickabout when the sun comes out. During the warmer months, kayakers will frequent the river beside the park with equipment available to hire from the Aberdeen Kayak Club.

Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen

This incredible hidden gem is often populated by wedding parties to capture the special day, and it’s easy to understand why. Johnston Gardens is a magical place to be, secluded in the west of Aberdeen. It has also been a frequent winner in the Britain in Bloom competition, and is surrounded by waterfalls, ponds, shrubbery, and streams.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

Did you know Duthie Park is Scotland’s third most visited garden? And it’s also home to the only talking cactus in the world? If that doesn’t intrigue you I don’t know what will. There are many wonderful features in the park, including its famed Winter Gardens and the prominently placed bandstand in the centre of the green, and an array of fountains and ponds.

Bellfield Park, Inverness

Bellfield Park has everything you need for a family outing, such as gardens, a playground, and tennis courts. You can also grab a delightful snack at the kiosk, stocked up with more than enough fuel to keep you going throughout the day. And if the weather’s warm enough, dip into the paddling pool to cool off.

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

This is a place many of us will often find ourselves venturing towards just to visit the Pets’ Corner. If there’s one thing that will brighten your day, it’s seeing these magnificent animals up close. Residents include alpacas, crossbred pigs, the Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, Lulu the pygmy goat, and countless other furry friends.

Westburn Park, Aberdeen

Westburn Park has a wide range of fantastic facilities to be used, such as indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a skate park, a play area for children, and football pitches. The park also has a stellar bowling green, which hosted the World Singles Champion of Champions Bowling Tournament in 2008.

You might also want to set down a blanket for you and the family to feast on a picnic and perhaps get a decent sun tan.

Whin Park, Inverness

Whin Park has several play areas for youngsters to explore. Activities and equipment include the crashed plane feature, climbing frames, and a zip line – you’re never too old to go speeding down one of those. There’s also a boating pond where you’ll find the resident ducks paddling around, and you are more than welcome to take along your own model boat for a sail.

Balmedie Country Park, Balmedie

The go-to on a hot day is the beach, right? So, after taking on the daunting dunes of Balmedie, set up shop and take a breather at one of the park’s picnic tables. Let the kids run wild and free at the playground for an hour or two, and call them back for a barbecue before heading back out to explore the sandy shores.

Victoria Park, Aberdeen

At the heart of this serene park is a wonderful ornamental fountain – recently restored to its glory. The flowerbeds are a pleasant sight to behold, and there are plenty of benches to relax and breathe in the air around you. It is also a great place to take the dog out for their afternoon stroll with stunning scenery to admire.

Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeen

Explore the Enchanted Forest, or head into Wynford Farm’s animal barn to feed the animals and make new friends. They also have a huge soft play area here for visitors of all ages to enjoy so that no one misses out on any fun. Wynford Farm makes for an enjoyable day out, and even has a cafe for guests to enjoy lunch.

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

If you’re looking to extend your stay, it offers up a caravan area. Nearby, there are a number of facilities, such as a shop and cafe to grab snacks; a play area for children, gardens to explore, and a spot to set up your barbecue.

Cooper Park, Elgin

This sizeable park comes with a fantastic pond to sit nearby and watch the swans in their element. Not only is there equipment for the kids, there’s a tennis court available to channel your inner Andy Murray, a bowling green, and the park is also home of Elgin Cricket Club, with a pitch and pavilion to get practicing.