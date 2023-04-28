12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

Whether it's a picnic or a playground, the north and north-east has more to offer than you could possibly imagine.

By Jenna Scott
Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery
Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery

Don’t let a bit of gloomy weather get in the way of having fun this May Day holiday weekend, get the family together to explore your nearest park.

Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Seaton Park
Five-a-side football, anyone? Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Seaton Park takes great pride in its expansive grassy fields, commonly used for sporting activities, or a quick kickabout when the sun comes out. During the warmer months, kayakers will frequent the river beside the park with equipment available to hire from the Aberdeen Kayak Club.

Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen

Tree branches hanging over the bridge at Johnston Gardens
A fairytale fantasy. Image: Shutterstock.

This incredible hidden gem is often populated by wedding parties to capture the special day, and it’s easy to understand why. Johnston Gardens is a magical place to be, secluded in the west of Aberdeen. It has also been a frequent winner in the Britain in Bloom competition, and is surrounded by waterfalls, ponds, shrubbery, and streams.

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

The pond at Duthie Park in Aberdeen
You’d be ‘quackers’ to miss this one out. Image: Shutterstock.

Did you know Duthie Park is Scotland’s third most visited garden? And it’s also home to the only talking cactus in the world? If that doesn’t intrigue you I don’t know what will. There are many wonderful features in the park, including its famed Winter Gardens and the prominently placed bandstand in the centre of the green, and an array of fountains and ponds.

Bellfield Park, Inverness

Bellfield Park has everything you need for a family outing, such as gardens, a playground, and tennis courts. You can also grab a delightful snack at the kiosk, stocked up with more than enough fuel to keep you going throughout the day. And if the weather’s warm enough, dip into the paddling pool to cool off.

The pool at Bellfield Park, Inverness.
The pool at Bellfield Park, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

Hazlehead park in Aberdeen trees
Great for strolling, or, more importantly, visiting the animals. Image: Aberdeen City Council

This is a place many of us will often find ourselves venturing towards just to visit the Pets’ Corner. If there’s one thing that will brighten your day, it’s seeing these magnificent animals up close. Residents include alpacas, crossbred pigs, the Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, Lulu the pygmy goat, and countless other furry friends.

Westburn Park, Aberdeen

The ponds in Westburn Park
Westburn Park. Image: Kami Thomson.

Westburn Park has a wide range of fantastic facilities to be used, such as indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a skate park, a play area for children, and football pitches. The park also has a stellar bowling green, which hosted the World Singles Champion of Champions Bowling Tournament in 2008.

You might also want to set down a blanket for you and the family to feast on a picnic and perhaps get a decent sun tan.

Whin Park, Inverness

The boating pond in Whin Park
Set sail in the pond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Whin Park has several play areas for youngsters to explore. Activities and equipment include the crashed plane feature, climbing frames, and a zip line – you’re never too old to go speeding down one of those. There’s also a boating pond where you’ll find the  resident ducks paddling around, and you are more than welcome to take along your own model boat for a sail.

Balmedie Country Park, Balmedie

The beach at Balmedie Country Park
Stunning sandy shores for miles. Image: Shutterstock.

The go-to on a hot day is the beach, right? So, after taking on the daunting dunes of Balmedie, set up shop and take a breather at one of the park’s picnic tables. Let the kids run wild and free at the playground for an hour or two, and call them back for a barbecue before heading back out to explore the sandy shores.

Victoria Park, Aberdeen

At the heart of this serene park is a wonderful ornamental fountain – recently restored to its glory. The flowerbeds are a pleasant sight to behold, and there are plenty of benches to relax and breathe in the air around you. It is also a great place to take the dog out for their afternoon stroll with stunning scenery to admire.

The fountain at Victoria Park in Aberdeen
The fountain at Victoria Park, Westburn Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.

Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeen

The ball pit in the soft play
No one is too old for soft play. Image: Shutterstock.

Explore the Enchanted Forest, or head into Wynford Farm’s animal barn to feed the animals and make new friends. They also have a huge soft play area here for visitors of all ages to enjoy so that no one misses out on any fun. Wynford Farm makes for an enjoyable day out, and even has a cafe for guests to enjoy lunch.

Wynford Farm Park

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

The entrance to Aden Country Park in Mintlaw
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Picture by Kami Thomson.

If you’re looking to extend your stay, it offers up a caravan area. Nearby, there are a number of facilities, such as a shop and cafe to grab snacks; a play area for children, gardens to explore, and a spot to set up your barbecue.

Cooper Park, Elgin

Ducks in the pond at Cooper Park in Elgin
There’s nothing quite like watching the ducks and swans paddle around. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

This sizeable park comes with a fantastic pond to sit nearby and watch the swans in their element. Not only is there equipment for the kids, there’s a tennis court available to channel your inner Andy Murray, a bowling green, and the park is also home of Elgin Cricket Club, with a pitch and pavilion to get practicing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie
Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert's 'disgusting' comments
George has been travelling by plane for years, but isn't quite as comfortable in the air as he used to be. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Flying really is the safest mode of transport - just ask the…
Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is appearing in a new National Theatre of Scotland production.
Profile: Danielle Jam is packing a lot into her performance in new Dracula stage…
The Stamping Ground is set for a tour across Scotland. Supplied by The Stamping Ground/The Corner Shop PR.
Adapting Runrig's songs for The Stamping Ground was 'labour of love' for John Kielty
Stuart Groundwater is looking forward to appearing on the Brave catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
'I needed some persuasion': Unlikely model puts on a Brave face as he prepares…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shaun McGregor.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Reveller left two strangers injured in unprovoked Prohibition assaults
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Post Thumbnail
'She was so happy with her big, friendly smile. That was my last memory…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
'Unbelievable powerhouse' Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock

Editor's Picks

Most Commented