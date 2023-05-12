Inverness salon shortlisted for three national business awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ego Hair Design in Inverness is celebrating after being shortlisted for three prestigious national awards at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

Salon directors Caroline Sanderson, Paul Ralph and Carla Zebrowski are in the running to be named at Business Director of the Year, sponsored by HJ (Hairdressers Journal).

The salon has also finalised for Marketing Campaign of the Year and Salon Team of the Year.

Expertise in hairdressing

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

Ego Hair Design reached the finals after submitting attention-grabbing entries, detailing the skills and experience that have contributed to the salon’s success to date.

Following an intensive judging process, the winners will be announced at the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on Monday 3 July 2023 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

In 2019-2020, the hair and beauty industry generated more than £5.5 billion in turnover for the UK economy.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the number of hairdressing, barbering and beauty business continues to grow year on year and there are now more than 46,000 hair and beauty business in the UK, according to the NBHF 2021 industry report.

Caroline said: “We still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour.

“We’re up against some incredible competition but I just hope that the judges see our drive and passion – we’re keeping everything crossed!”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards said: “HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand.

“Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries. To make the shortlist for these categories, nominees need to demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to running a salon, as well as the results and reputation to back it up.

“The Ego Hair Design team should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.”

A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event, which was launched in 1998 and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI&GUY, Sophia Hilton, Colin McAndrew and Casey Coleman.

HJ – Hairdressers Journal – is an international magazine for the hairdressing industry and is aimed at inspiring and informing today’s hairdressers.

For more information visit www.hji.co.uk.