20 great things to do in Aberdeen – from dolphin watching to theatre trips

There’s so much to see and do in Aberdeen – from dolphin watching to trampolining and much more.

So if you are looking for some suggestions – we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a handy list of places in Aberdeen city where you can find things to do.

Explore Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre has a range of fun and interactive workshops aimed towards audiences of all ages. The centre has been keeping youngsters entertained for more than 35 years. There are more than 65 exhibits and six zones to explore: Energy, Space, Life Sciences, Test It, Make It and Under 6.

Each display allows visitors to understand and learn how the world is shaped by various sciences.

Address: 179 Constitution Street, Aberdeen AB24 5TU

Trip to the Theatre

Comedy, opera, musicals and more are all lined-up at Aberdeen’s fantastic arts venues, one of which is His Majesty’s Theatre.

Matinees and evening performances are all available to choose from, but it is recommended that you book in advance to secure tickets. There’s some great places in the city centre too for a pre-theatre dinner.

Address: Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

AirHop Adventure & Trampoline Park

This Tullos-based venue has trampolines galore in an arena filled with interconnected trampolines.

There’s plenty to keep visitors busy here; and earlier this year the revamped venue introduced new features – including two air slides and the Airena – a five-a-side football pitch with some extra bounce.

Address: Craigshaw Road, Aberdeen AB12 3AP

Wander around Footdee

The quaint village of ‘Fittie’ is considered to be one of the north-east’s greatest hidden gems – though it is actually very easy to find once you know what you’re looking for.

The former fishing village is a popular go-to spot for locals and tourists who want to break away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Dolphin watching at Torry Battery

Aberdeen is actually one of the best places to spot dolphins in the wild. Visitors might also spy various other marine life such as seals and otters.

A great place for dolphin spotting in the city is the Greyhope Bay Centre. The centre boasts some great views of the city and coast which make it the perfect place to catch sight of dolphins in the area. There’s also a cafe there too and the popular eatery reopened its doors earlier this year after being closed for a period of time.

Address: Greyhope Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 8QX

Wildlife spotting

The Donmouth Local Nature Reserve is a great place to spot wildlife – and it’s close to Aberdeen beach.

You can expect to see terns, waders and seabirds, and seals have often been spotted on the sand near the mouth of the river. There is car parking and toilet facilities at the reserve.

Address: South Donmouth Beach, Aberdeen, AB24 1XP

Scot Surf School

If you are keen to try out some water sports, then why not try your hand at surfing?

Scot Surf School is based at Aberdeen Beach and the business was founded by former Scottish Surf Rescue Team member Campbell Scott. Campbell delivers insightful workshops and programmes for surf enthusiasts and novices.

Contact: scotsurf@outlook.com, or 07732637082.

Address: Surf Trailer, Aberdeen AB11 5DX

Linx Ice Arena

Glide across the rink at the popular Linx Ice Arena. The venue offers public sessions, parent and toddler sessions and skating tuition.

The arena is also home to the 2016 SNL Play-Off Champions, Aberdeen Lynx. If you want to find out when you can next see the team in action, their fixtures can be found on their website.

Address: Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen AB24 5NR

Aberdeen beach

The perfect place for a stroll – the promenade along Aberdeen’s beach is popular with families, runners and dog walkers.

Oh and if you want a snack after your walk, or simply want to take a break there are plenty of places to grab a coffee or an ice cream – and who can resist a delicious 99 cone?!

Challenge yourself with escape rooms

Escape rooms have grown in popularity in recent years, and they bring their own unique quality to the table with various themed rooms and challenges to toy with your mind.

If you are looking for an escape room in Aberdeen, book with The Locked Door Escape Room or Breakout Games to secure a slot.

Addresses: The Locked Door Escape Room, 171 Hardgate, Aberdeen AB11 6YB

Breakout Games, Arch 1&2, Palmerston Rd, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

Visit Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park has golf courses, a maze, recently upgraded playground, a cafe and more.

Visitors are welcome to explore the nature trails around the park as well as visiting the adorable animals at the Pets’ Corner, including alpacas, goats, Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, and more.

Address: Groats Road, Aberdeen, AB15 8BE

Duthie Park and the Winter Gardens

Duthie Park regularly wins awards – and it’s not hard to understand why. It has long been a much-loved place for the people of Aberdeen. This gem of a park has features such as a bandstand, boating ponds, fountains and an area for ball games as well as play areas.

If you are going pay a visit to Duthie Park then its famed Winter Gardens are also worth a visit. Take a walk through and see its range of flowers and rare plants.

Address: Polmuir Road, Aberdeen AB11 7TH

Roam around Old Aberdeen

Step back in time as you venture around the cobbled roads of Old Aberdeen.

The area is home to historic city buildings such as St Machar’s Cathedral – an iconic city landmark which has had a rich history.

Address: St Machar’s Cathedral, The Chanonry, Aberdeen AB24 1RQ

Seaton Park

And seeing as you are in the old Aberdeen area, you could head along to the nearby Seaton Park, which was crowned Scotland’s Favourite Park 2022.

It’s a great place to take the dog for a walk, or if you have children then you can take them along to the playpark there.

Address: Don Street, Aberdeen AB24 1XS

Zoology Museum

Tours of Aberdeen University’s Zoology Museum take place every Wednesday during term time from 12-1pm.

If you decide to book a tour you’ll find out more about the collection of skeletons and specimens of reptiles, fish and primates. The museum’s distinctive building has even made it into film as it was used as a filming location for Tetris.

Address: Tillydrone Avenue, Aberdeen AB24 2TZ

Visit Aberdeen Art Gallery

There are a total 18 galleries to explore, starting with the Sculpture Court on the ground floor. The building itself was previously named The Best Building in Scotland after a multi-million pound revamp.

The gallery is a treasure trove for contemporary art and there’s also a cafe if you work up an appetite during your visit.

Entry to the Aberdeen Art Gallery is free, and donations are welcome.

Address: Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1FQ

A trip to the amusements

If you are looking for fun things to do in Aberdeen – a day out at Codona’s Amusement Park is just the ticket. The amusement park is a place which has been a go-to for many families over the decades.

Whether you want to go bowling, visit the indoor arcade or have a round of adventure golf – there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB24 5ED

Gordon Highlanders Museum

Discover the history of the Gordon Highlanders regiment at this award-winning visitor attraction.

You can take a tour of the museum to find out about what life was like in the regiment. There’s also a replica of a World War One trench within the grounds.

Address: St. Luke’s, Viewfield Road, Aberdeen AB15 7XH

Take a selfie at the Aberdeen letters

The giant Aberdeen letters have become a bit of a sensation in the city centre since the sign was first spotted in there two years ago.

The illuminated sign, which later moved to Union Terrace Gardens after a stint at the Castlegate, is a great backdrop to a selfie or a family snapshot. Say cheese!

Relax with a drink in the city centre

There are plenty of pubs to choose from in the city centre. Soul Bar, and The Old Schoolhouse are just a few of the venues Aberdeen has to offer. There’s also Ma Cameron’s, and if you go to this historic pub you might even encounter a spirit of a different kind…

But even if there is a bit of rain, get yourself inside and watch the world go by and take in the historic views, one such place is the Old Blackfriars pub in the Castlegate. Surrounded by the area’s famous cobbles, it’s also metres away from the city’s Mercat Cross.

What’s your favourite thing to do in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below.