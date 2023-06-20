Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants

Did you know grass makes a distress call? Or that bananas are herbs? Scott reveals more about these and other fun and exciting facts from the world of horticulture

Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
By Scott Smith

I’m feeling quizzical. Something today has just simply made me want to explore some fun and exciting plant facts.

I’m sitting in the sunroom with a lovely cuppa, laptop out and the sun streaming in on my face.

The tomatoes nearby smelling delightful but those teasing trusses of green fruit are not yet ripe for the picking.

Instead of picking I’m sitting here reading and mulling over interesting topics. Here’s some info that tickled my gardening pickle.

Hysterical grass

Every time you crack out your mower and enjoy that smell of freshly cut grass, bear in mind that this is in fact a distress call from the grass.

It is basically screaming “help some maniac has attacked me!” A fatty acid known as green leaf volatiles is activated which actually attracts beneficial insects like parasitic wasps to come and lay its eggs.

Is the grass crying for help?

A floral call to arms from the faunal world if you will! Grass considers herbivorous pests like caterpillars gnawing on its blades as pests.

The larvae of parasitic wasps famously and gruesomely burst out of their living hosts Alien style.

The grass obviously can’t communicate what exactly is wrong but this defence system cleverly attracts help.

Meanwhile we are buying our latest ‘freshly cut grass’ scented air freshener for the loo. For shame!

Grass considers caterpillars munching its blades as pests.

That’s bananas

With over 100 billion consumed each year worldwide; the banana is the most popular fruit across mankind.

Worryingly, the world banana industry are reliant on a single variety of banana called the Cavendish banana (Musa acuminata ‘Dwarf Cavendish’).

More worrying is the fact that currently up 90% of cultivated Cavendish banana crops are lost annually to Panama disease (Fusarium oxysporum fungus specialis cubense).

This is an aggressive wilt which causes the banana die before it sets fruit. Every time you pop to the supermarket for a bunch of bananas bear in mind they are seriously under threat.

In good news though, a very clever team of scientists based in Cambridge have sussed out a specialist form of grafting called monocot grafting which is long been considered to be impossible.

Bananas are a herb and a bunch is called a hand.

By successfully doing this they have managed to graft the scion of our humble Cavendish banana to the rootstock of a wild banana which is thought to be far more resistant to Panama wilt.

With any luck the bananas we know and will be around to stay thanks to their breakthrough.

Whilst I’m here did you know bananas are actually a herb? Did you also know that a bunch of bananas is called a hand, with the individual bit of fruit you eat being called a finger?

Spicy!

Wasabi and mustard are not in fact spicy until they are crushed. That of course happens when you chew it (but not if you just lick the undamaged leaves).

Once the cells are damaged in these plants two normally harmless components mix up and make an ingredient known as allyl isothiocyanate.

Wasabi – known as Japanese horseradish – only becomes spicy when the cells are crushed.

This provides that spicy punch we all know and are familiar with. Speaking of spicy would have ever guessed that a Euphorbia is far spicier than the world’s hottest chilli?

The Carolina Reaper is known worldwide for being so spicy some people have died eating it, hence the name.

The Scoville scale which is used to measure the pungency or spice levels of things (typically chilli peppers) deems the Carolina Reaper to be around 1.5 million units.

For context the jalapenos or tabasco sauce you pop on to your food for a wee kick, is just in fact that: wee, measuring in at around 5,000 Scovilles.

Interestingly though the spice we detect from chillis is from the chemical called capsaicin.

The Carolina Reaper is extremely spicy and measures 1.5 million units on the Scoville scale.

A gram of pure capsaicin would measure around 16 million on the Scoville scale.

A chemical produced in the sap of the humble Euphorbia called resiniferatoxin is so alkaline though, that a gram of it is around a thousand times more pungent than capsaicin.

This means it comes in a whopping 16 billion Scoville units. Who’d have thought your wee Euphorbia outside was far more scary than a Carolina Reaper?

Euphorbia are lethal!

Largest organism in the world

Last but not least, is the fact that the biggest organism on earth is a fungus. Bizarre as it may sound it is true.

Out in the blue mountains of Oregon in the United States of America lies a giant organism.

It is the size of 1,665 football fields. Around four square miles in size.

One continuous mat of connected tissues and strands inhabit the soil here by the honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae).

The honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae).

Famously this fungus causes Armillaria root disease which decimates conifers.

This particular massive network known as the humongous fungus just shows the amazing hidden world of flora beneath our very feet.

Hope I’ve piqued your curiosity!

Take care and happy gardening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…
Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney is moving on from the Highland League champions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Defender and striker move on from Highland League winners Brechin City

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]