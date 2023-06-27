Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems

Scotland’s Garden Scheme offers people the chance to visit plots great and small up and down the country

Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
By Scott Smith

We’re a nation of gardeners. The United Kingdom and Ireland are well known for their horticultural excellence worldwide.

Impressive gardens can be found up and down the country. Picture being one of those people with a highly impressive garden.

Better than that, imagine being someone who has won Reader’s Garden of the Year in Gardener’s World magazine, no mean feat!

That is exactly what Lizzie and Malcolm Schofield have achieved with their local garden in Buckie on the Moray Coast.

Best of all you can visit it this weekend thanks to Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

Lizzie and Malcolm’s Garden

Lizzie is a presenter this year on Beechgrove Garden and has been appointed having previously been a Beechgrower during 2020 and 2021 during lockdown.

A primary school teacher by day, Lizzie has been swiftly thrust into the horticultural zeitgeist stemming back to the work her and the whole family have done to their wee slice of paradise in Buckie.

Gorgeous harbour views.

As some who has previously lived at the gorgeous wee seaside village of Collieston, I can attest to the difficulties of gardening by the seaside.

The winds are brutal. Salt spray in the air kills even the hardest of plants.

How then did the Schofields create a garden in these conditions that was so good that it was award winning and consequently created an unexpected path into horticultural public eye for Lizzie?

Lizzie

“We definitely were not passionate gardeners in the beginning” says Lizzie. “We both enjoyed looking at lovely gardens and saw the merit in them but we didn’t own the ground around our little fisherman’s cottage so made do with a couple of pots and planters.

“In the early stages I wanted to create something full of colour – that passers-by would be able to look up while driving along the coastal road and say, ‘Wow, look at that garden!’

Quirky pathways

“I wanted an adventurous space full of quirky pathways and steps for our daughters to enjoy. I also wanted one I could collect flowers for the house”.

“To think I began to garden less than eight years ago and am now one of the presenters on Beechgrove Garden is pretty mind blowing. I am loving every minute of it.

“Winning the Gardener’s World magazine competition in 2020 was definitely the thing that kicked started it all.

Paradise in Buckie.

“Alan Titchmarsh and Diarmuid Gavin commenting on how inspiring our garden is, was a dream come true.

“There are still days I look at the garden and think – what a mess – but I think that’s just human nature and I normally find that doing some weeding snaps me out of that frame of mind.

“Opening Cuthberts Brae for Scotland’s Garden Scheme (SGS) has been so much fun. Our friends and family all get involved and it’s a really lovely couple of days.

“Speaking to others about plants is something I love to do and we are also making money for charity at the same time so it’s a win!”

A seaside gem.

Scotland’s Garden Scheme

The Scotland’s Garden Scheme (SGS) dates back to 1931 where it opened to raise money for district nurses prior to the invention of the National Health Service. The following year over 500 gardens opened in order to help raise funds.

Today the passion continues and I spoke to Liz Stewart, Chief Executive of SGS, to discuss further.

The SGS is still going strong accordingly to Liz. In the olden days it tended to be only stately homes that participated but nowadays there is a vast array of gardens that partake.

Chaplains’ Court in Aberdeen.

Liz stresses that all gardens of all shapes and sizes are welcome. She even berates her own garden saying she didn’t feel it was good enough alone but instead has partaken as a part of a village group effort.

No doubt Liz is being modest! SGS gardens available for visit, vary greatly. They include a wide area of styles and locations; everything from arboretums to cottage gardens.

Volunteers play a huge part in the SGS and are always sought. Volunteers scope out potential gardens for the SGS and also give advice to those who seek to be part of the wonderful charity scheme.

Chaplains’ Court in Aberdeen.

Garden owners are of course unique individuals with unique tastes and histories. A commonality among them being their shared passion for all things gardening and horticulture.

The fantastic thing is all gardeners harbour multiple plants. Many are unique. Some gardens are only available by special request.

The SGS website (scotlandsgardens.org) harbours a vast array of hidden gems that only open by such request.

Get in touch. Don’t be afraid. I hope you use the SGS this year to explore some unique gardening gems, you won’t be sorry!

And if you’d like to get involved by volunteering or opening your garden, SGS would love to hear from you.

More from Press and Journal

Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Scott Begbie: 'Hold your nerve' is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with…
Golden Shears World Champion Gwion Evans from Wales.
A day to remember at the Golden Shears World Championships
To go with story by Danica Ollerova. Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission Picture shows; Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen Arts Centre Date; Unknown
£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero