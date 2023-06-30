5 things to do this weekend: Big Hop Trail, Circus Vegas and The National Whisky Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Big Hop Trail, Circus Vegas and The National Whisky Festival

It's the first weekend of July and there's plenty going on in the region to enjoy this summer.

By Lauren Robertson
Circus Vegas has arrived in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Circus Vegas has arrived in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Make this first weekend in July a good one to set the tone for the summer. There’s plenty to do this weekend and we’ve compiled our top pick of activities across the north and north-east.

Circus Vegas

You’ll be on the edge of your seat at Circus Vegas. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Roll up, roll up, the circus is in town!

Head along to Circus Vegas’s big top to watch circus acts from all across the globe. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as acrobats fly through the air and a stunt riding team risk it all in the Globe of Death.

Circus Vegas is in Inverness at Caledonian Thistle FC until July 4 then will be moving to Aberdeen’s Queen’s Links from July 6 to 23. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk. 

Spey Bank Studio

Beech for the Sky by Niven Photography. Image: Niven Photography

Spey Bank Studio’s brand new summer exhibition launches this Saturday.

The Forest is inspired by the trees and woodland around Grantown and the wider Cairngorms.

Local artists and photographers are among those with their work on show in the exhibition, including Cairngorms photographer Graham Niven, graphic designer Cathy Haworth and art teacher Kyle Noble.

The exhibition is open 9am to 5pm every Wednesday to Saturday throughout July.

National Whisky Festival

The National Whisky Festival in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Dubbed the definitive whisky and cultural experience, The National Whisky Festival is returning to Inverness’s Eden Court this Saturday.

Lovers of the nation’s favourite tipple will enjoy a specially-curated bill of live music and entertainment from celebrated Scottish artists, cocktails by industry-leading mixologists, brewery collaborations, food vendors and exclusive masterclasses.

Tickets are available at www.eden-court.co.uk and samples are plentiful.

The festival will take to the north-east on September 9.

Big Hop Trail

Artist MrASingh preparing his hare to hop onto the trail. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Clan Cancer Support’s Big Hop Trail is here!

Head out on a hare hunt and see how many of the 6ft sculptures you can find across the north-east. You might want to try looking in Duthie Park, Union Square, Pittodrie, Haddo House and Aden Country Park.

Two of the hares have even been shipped north to Lerwick and Kirkwall, while another couple will be installed in Elgin and Fochabers.

Local and national artists have come together to decorate the sculptures and there is even a map you can download to help find them all.

The trail will be officially launched on July 2.

A Night at the Movies

Aberdeen City Orchestra will perform at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Orchestra it transporting Granite City locals to Hollywood this weekend.

Conducted by guest Tim Tricker and led by Ruth Kalitski, the group presents A Night at the Movies, a collection of favourite soundtracks from some of the most iconic movies in history.

The concert takes place on Saturday night at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, with tickets available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad