5 things to do this weekend: Big Hop Trail, Circus Vegas and The National Whisky Festival

Make this first weekend in July a good one to set the tone for the summer. There’s plenty to do this weekend and we’ve compiled our top pick of activities across the north and north-east.

Circus Vegas

Roll up, roll up, the circus is in town!

Head along to Circus Vegas’s big top to watch circus acts from all across the globe. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as acrobats fly through the air and a stunt riding team risk it all in the Globe of Death.

Circus Vegas is in Inverness at Caledonian Thistle FC until July 4 then will be moving to Aberdeen’s Queen’s Links from July 6 to 23. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Spey Bank Studio

Spey Bank Studio’s brand new summer exhibition launches this Saturday.

The Forest is inspired by the trees and woodland around Grantown and the wider Cairngorms.

Local artists and photographers are among those with their work on show in the exhibition, including Cairngorms photographer Graham Niven, graphic designer Cathy Haworth and art teacher Kyle Noble.

The exhibition is open 9am to 5pm every Wednesday to Saturday throughout July.

National Whisky Festival

Dubbed the definitive whisky and cultural experience, The National Whisky Festival is returning to Inverness’s Eden Court this Saturday.

Lovers of the nation’s favourite tipple will enjoy a specially-curated bill of live music and entertainment from celebrated Scottish artists, cocktails by industry-leading mixologists, brewery collaborations, food vendors and exclusive masterclasses.

Tickets are available at www.eden-court.co.uk and samples are plentiful.

The festival will take to the north-east on September 9.

Big Hop Trail

Clan Cancer Support’s Big Hop Trail is here!

Head out on a hare hunt and see how many of the 6ft sculptures you can find across the north-east. You might want to try looking in Duthie Park, Union Square, Pittodrie, Haddo House and Aden Country Park.

Two of the hares have even been shipped north to Lerwick and Kirkwall, while another couple will be installed in Elgin and Fochabers.

Local and national artists have come together to decorate the sculptures and there is even a map you can download to help find them all.

The trail will be officially launched on July 2.

A Night at the Movies

Aberdeen City Orchestra it transporting Granite City locals to Hollywood this weekend.

Conducted by guest Tim Tricker and led by Ruth Kalitski, the group presents A Night at the Movies, a collection of favourite soundtracks from some of the most iconic movies in history.

The concert takes place on Saturday night at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, with tickets available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.