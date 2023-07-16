Profile: Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry are highlighting the north-east’s cosmopolitan larder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry are highlighting the north-east’s cosmopolitan larder

The two entrepreneurial spirits have set up The Ghillie's Larder in Braemar and are expanding their operations this summer.

Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry run The Ghillie's Larder in Braemar.
By Neil Drysdale

There’s nothing parochial about the different ingredients which have come together to create The Ghillie’s Larder in Deeside.

On the contrary, this flourishing initiative in Braemar came about through a collaboration between an Italian – Federica Bertolini – and an Australian – Jasmine Sherry – who have dedicated themselves to showcasing the eclectic range of food and drink which is being produced in the north-east of Scotland.

And the enthusiasm with which they have flung themselves into an experience which has been described as a “must-see draw for foodies” helps explain why hundreds of people have flocked to the village to test their diverse range for themselves.

Federica, the former general manager of the Fife Arms Hotel, and restaurateur Jasmine are two of life’s exuberant free spirits and just perusing the list of delicacies they have on show at their events is sufficient to leave one licking one’s lips.

There’s resplendent smoked salmon, glorious artisan gin, delicious homemade ice cream, refulgent Royal Deeside honey, mouth-watering Sicilian pastries and sweet cannoli… the menu mixes local and cosmopolitan fare and does justice to both.

And, having joined forces in 2021, the duo are moving things up a notch.

A wide range of food and drink is on the menu at The Ghillie’s Larder.

Federica is proud that, in recent years, she has worked with so many of the region’s prime artisan food, drink and craft producers to help boost the local economy after the ravages of the Covid pandemic. And she has noticed that the public, locals and tourists alike, are craving opportunities to sample new offerings from all around the globe.

She said: “Our next event is on Saturday July 22 and we are particularly excited about this one because it is our first collaboration with the Junior Highland Games.

“We are making an exception to both our location (usually St Margaret’s Braemar) and our usual date (normally the second Sunday of the month) to pop up at the Braemar Highland Games Park, officially known as the Duke of Fife and Princess Royal Memorial Park. It is tremendous to see these events coming back after the pandemic.”

The signs are that The Ghillie’s Larder is going down a treat.

She and Jasmine are always planning ahead. In small communities such as Braemar and Ballater, there’s a tacit understanding that organisations need to support one another – and they do.

The next Ghillie’s larder at St Margaret’s Braemar will be on Sunday August 13, but although the days are long and the temperature is hot, the pair are already casting their gaze forward to December 10 when they will be at the three-day Festival de Noel, which features a Christmas village celebration, concerts, workshops, food stalls and a market.

Federica said: “At this time of year, some of Scotland’s best home-grown produce is coming into season and I am confident that market-goers will be spoiled for choice.”

Spoiled and very happy at the same time!

Further information is available at visitcairngorms.com/event/the-ghillies-larder-braemar-farmers-market

