Profile: Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry are highlighting the north-east’s cosmopolitan larder

There’s nothing parochial about the different ingredients which have come together to create The Ghillie’s Larder in Deeside.

On the contrary, this flourishing initiative in Braemar came about through a collaboration between an Italian – Federica Bertolini – and an Australian – Jasmine Sherry – who have dedicated themselves to showcasing the eclectic range of food and drink which is being produced in the north-east of Scotland.

And the enthusiasm with which they have flung themselves into an experience which has been described as a “must-see draw for foodies” helps explain why hundreds of people have flocked to the village to test their diverse range for themselves.

Federica, the former general manager of the Fife Arms Hotel, and restaurateur Jasmine are two of life’s exuberant free spirits and just perusing the list of delicacies they have on show at their events is sufficient to leave one licking one’s lips.

There’s resplendent smoked salmon, glorious artisan gin, delicious homemade ice cream, refulgent Royal Deeside honey, mouth-watering Sicilian pastries and sweet cannoli… the menu mixes local and cosmopolitan fare and does justice to both.

And, having joined forces in 2021, the duo are moving things up a notch.

Federica is proud that, in recent years, she has worked with so many of the region’s prime artisan food, drink and craft producers to help boost the local economy after the ravages of the Covid pandemic. And she has noticed that the public, locals and tourists alike, are craving opportunities to sample new offerings from all around the globe.

She said: “Our next event is on Saturday July 22 and we are particularly excited about this one because it is our first collaboration with the Junior Highland Games.

“We are making an exception to both our location (usually St Margaret’s Braemar) and our usual date (normally the second Sunday of the month) to pop up at the Braemar Highland Games Park, officially known as the Duke of Fife and Princess Royal Memorial Park. It is tremendous to see these events coming back after the pandemic.”

She and Jasmine are always planning ahead. In small communities such as Braemar and Ballater, there’s a tacit understanding that organisations need to support one another – and they do.

The next Ghillie’s larder at St Margaret’s Braemar will be on Sunday August 13, but although the days are long and the temperature is hot, the pair are already casting their gaze forward to December 10 when they will be at the three-day Festival de Noel, which features a Christmas village celebration, concerts, workshops, food stalls and a market.

Federica said: “At this time of year, some of Scotland’s best home-grown produce is coming into season and I am confident that market-goers will be spoiled for choice.”

Spoiled and very happy at the same time!

Further information is available at visitcairngorms.com/event/the-ghillies-larder-braemar-farmers-market