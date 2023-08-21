Meet the husband and wife duo behind the new tattoo studio in Aberdeen

To find out more about the tattoo studio in Aberdeen city centre, we had a chat with Hollie Kusterbeck, who opened Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo with her husband Ker. We spoke about their inspiration, motivation and exactly what to expect when you visit the studio – whether you’re a seasoned tattoo collector or a first-time novice.

Many may not relish the idea of working together with their spouse or partner, however professional tattooists Hollie and Ker had no such misgivings about joining forces. When asked how it was working so closely with her husband, Hollie told us: “We live together, we work together – we are a really nice team.

“We thought it be good to have our own space to develop our own vision – and we’ve not murdered each other yet!”

Within the tattoo studio, Hollie explained the working partnership also pays off in other ways: “We’ve very different styles. Ker does a lot more dark pieces, more realism and neo-traditional dark work. Myself, I like illustrations, line work pieces – anything a bit more fun and quirky.

“However, that’s just our personal preferences, we do a bit of everything – traditional and colour pieces.”

From a new tattoo studio in Aberdeen to a global community

Hollie is originally from Aberdeen, Ker from Spain, and the couple lived in Barcelona and England before returning to Scotland. For five years they worked as tattooists in Aberdeen, building a strong client base and loyal following, before opening their own studio.

However, they still travel the globe and find this is an essential way in which to gather knowledge and inspiration.

Hollie explains: “No matter where you travel, tattooed people find tattooed people – it’s on your skin, you see each other and you stand out, and you know you share a common interest.

“Language doesn’t stop that either, it’s really cool that you have that commonality.

“So, when you do travel and you bump into other tattooists or tattoo collectors, they’ve always got a story or knowledge to share.

“It’s the same at conventions. The goldmine of information in this industry is sharing and learning from each other. And the cool thing is, anywhere you go in the world, someone is always going to do something different and there is always something you can learn.”

First-time tattoo advice

But what if tattooing is all new to you? Perhaps you’re considering getting your first tattoo and aren’t sure where to start? This is something Hollie can relate to.

She says: “It’s always the first tattoo that’s the hardest. I do a lot of first tattoos and I really enjoy doing them, mainly because people are terrified about how it will feel, but it’s never as horrendous they think.

“Sometimes people set out just wanting only one, then halfway through the first tattoo I ask how they’re feeling and they’re like ‘I’m already thinking about getting the second one!’”

Here are Hollie’s top tips for first tattoos:

In order to make the best use of time, before a consultation, send your chosen tattooer all the info they require including images and ideas. Placement and size affect the design and details – it’s always best to listen to your tattooer and take their advice on both. For your tattoo appointment, arrive well rested, hydrated and having eaten. Wear comfortable lose clothing that allows easy access to the area to be tattooed. Bring headphones too if you prefer to disconnect. The client’s job is to stay still and relax, it’s a pretty important part of the process! Tattooers produce their best results the more still you are. If you need a wee break, let them know! Listen to the aftercare. The better you look after the tattoo when it’s at the vulnerable stage, the better it will heal!

Tattoo consultations

Wherever you are on your tattoo journey, you can visit the tattoo studio in Aberdeen for a free consultation and let Hollie or Ker answer all your questions.

A consultation lets you talk through your ideas, and Hollie or Ker will explain the entire process and answer any questions, so that on the big day the only thing you need to worry about is staying still while they get to work.

Centrally located on Rosemount Viaduct Aberdeen, the couple designed the tattoo studio to reflect their eclectic tastes and make a comfortable environment for clients.

“We didn’t really know what the interiors would be when we started,” said Hollie. “But we suspected it would be a little bit Addams Family. However, we both really love Scandinavian and Japanese interior design style; clean white empty spaces, so it came down to trying to mix a busy room with a punk-y edge, with keeping it clean, bright and airy so it feels like a big open space, not at all claustrophobic.”

If it is your first tattoo, remember, as Hollie said, the chances are you’ll want more, but at Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo you’re in safe hands.

Hollie ends: “People often want something really meaningful for their first tattoo, then once they’ve done that, it’s like the band aid is ripped off and they just want to go for it. Of course, we always encourage people to make practical and sensible choices though!”.

See more of Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo’s work and book in for a consultation at the new tattoo studio in Aberdeen.