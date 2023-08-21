Meet the husband and wife duo behind the new tattoo studio in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Meet the husband and wife duo behind the new tattoo studio in Aberdeen

We take a closer look at one of the newest arrivals on Scotland’s tattoo scene.

In partnership with Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo
Someone getting a tattoo on their arm at Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo.
Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo is now open for tattoo consultations. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

To find out more about the tattoo studio in Aberdeen city centre, we had a chat with Hollie Kusterbeck, who opened Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo with her husband Ker. We spoke about their inspiration, motivation and exactly what to expect when you visit the studio – whether you’re a seasoned tattoo collector or a first-time novice.

Many may not relish the idea of working together with their spouse or partner, however professional tattooists Hollie and Ker had no such misgivings about joining forces. When asked how it was working so closely with her husband, Hollie told us: “We live together, we work together – we are a really nice team.

“We thought it be good to have our own space to develop our own vision – and we’ve not murdered each other yet!”

Professional tattooist Ker creating a tattoo on client at Nevermind Tattoo studio in Aberdeen.
Professional tattooists Hollie and Ker have opened Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo in Aberdeen together. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

Within the tattoo studio, Hollie explained the working partnership also pays off in other ways: “We’ve very different styles. Ker does a lot more dark pieces, more realism and neo-traditional dark work. Myself, I like illustrations, line work pieces – anything a bit more fun and quirky.

“However, that’s just our personal preferences, we do a bit of everything – traditional and colour pieces.”

From a new tattoo studio in Aberdeen to a global community

Hollie is originally from Aberdeen, Ker from Spain, and the couple lived in Barcelona and England before returning to Scotland. For five years they worked as tattooists in Aberdeen, building a strong client base and loyal following, before opening their own studio.

However, they still travel the globe and find this is an essential way in which to gather knowledge and inspiration.

walk-ins welcome sign at Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo
Hollie and Ker have built a strong client base for tattoos in Aberdeen. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

Hollie explains: “No matter where you travel, tattooed people find tattooed people – it’s on your skin, you see each other and you stand out, and you know you share a common interest.

“Language doesn’t stop that either, it’s really cool that you have that commonality.

“So, when you do travel and you bump into other tattooists or tattoo collectors, they’ve always got a story or knowledge to share.

“It’s the same at conventions. The goldmine of information in this industry is sharing and learning from each other. And the cool thing is, anywhere you go in the world, someone is always going to do something different and there is always something you can learn.”

First-time tattoo advice

But what if tattooing is all new to you? Perhaps you’re considering getting your first tattoo and aren’t sure where to start? This is something Hollie can relate to.

She says: “It’s always the first tattoo that’s the hardest. I do a lot of first tattoos and I really enjoy doing them, mainly because people are terrified about how it will feel, but it’s never as horrendous they think.

“Sometimes people set out just wanting only one, then halfway through the first tattoo I ask how they’re feeling and they’re like ‘I’m already thinking about getting the second one!’”

Tattoo artist doing tatto on client's arm.
Arrive for your tattoo appointment well rested, hydrated and having eaten. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

Here are Hollie’s top tips for first tattoos:

  1. In order to make the best use of time, before a consultation, send your chosen tattooer all the info they require including images and ideas.
  2. Placement and size affect the design and details – it’s always best to listen to your tattooer and take their advice on both.
  3. For your tattoo appointment, arrive well rested, hydrated and having eaten. Wear comfortable lose clothing that allows easy access to the area to be tattooed. Bring headphones too if you prefer to disconnect.
  4. The client’s job is to stay still and relax, it’s a pretty important part of the process! Tattooers produce their best results the more still you are. If you need a wee break, let them know!
  5. Listen to the aftercare. The better you look after the tattoo when it’s at the vulnerable stage, the better it will heal!

Tattoo consultations

Wherever you are on your tattoo journey, you can visit the tattoo studio in Aberdeen for a free consultation and let Hollie or Ker answer all your questions.

The exterior of Nevermind Tattoo studio in Aberdeen
Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo on Rosemount Viaduct, a new tattoo studio in Aberdeen. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

A consultation lets you talk through your ideas, and Hollie or Ker will explain the entire process and answer any questions, so that on the big day the only thing you need to worry about is staying still while they get to work.

Centrally located on Rosemount Viaduct Aberdeen, the couple designed the tattoo studio to reflect their eclectic tastes and make a comfortable environment for clients.

“We didn’t really know what the interiors would be when we started,” said Hollie. “But we suspected it would be a little bit Addams Family. However, we both really love Scandinavian and Japanese interior design style; clean white empty spaces, so it came down to trying to mix a busy room with a punk-y edge, with keeping it clean, bright and airy so it feels like a big open space, not at all claustrophobic.”

The reception area at Nevermind Tattoo, a new tattoo studio in Aberdeen.
Hollie and Ker carefully designed their new tattoo studio. Credit: Paul Mavor Photography.

If it is your first tattoo, remember, as Hollie said, the chances are you’ll want more, but at Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo you’re in safe hands.

Hollie ends: “People often want something really meaningful for their first tattoo, then once they’ve done that, it’s like the band aid is ripped off and they just want to go for it. Of course, we always encourage people to make practical and sensible choices though!”.

See more of Nevermind Professional Electric Tattoo’s work and book in for a consultation at the new tattoo studio in Aberdeen.

More from Lifestyle

Jason Leitch has said Covid cases are on the rise this winter.
Scotland's clinical director says winter upsurge in Covid cases 'a concern'
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day, Past Times Picture shows; feature image for Past Times. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 24/08/1970
On This Day 1970: Andy Stewart was being un-PC at His Majesty's, whisky prices…
Leanne Townsend is on a mission to share the health benefits of foraging.
Wild at heart: The Aberdeenshire forager using nature’s larder for a healthier life 
Plans inspired by courses for mothers-to-be before birth are being launched as part of the UK’s first menopause education programme
UK’s first menopause education programme being launched by UCL
GPs are seeing an average of 37 patients a day, according to a new survey (PA)
GPs caring for patients ‘above the safe level’ – survey
Three-month-old Francis’s mother took him to see a doctor after noticing bruises on his arm (Anthony Nolan)
Stem cell DNA match sought for three-month-old boy with aggressive rare cancer
Wet weather in July caused the number of pothole-related breakdowns to jump by nearly a fifth, new figures suggest (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole breakdowns hit five-year high
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Glenfiddich brand ambassador Mark Thomson completed an epic journey for charity.
Profile: Mark Thomson hits the right blend to complete gruelling charity challenge
Junior doctors in Scotland have voted to accept a pay offer. Image: PA
What we learned this week about junior doctors, bus gates, Lionesses and a farewell…