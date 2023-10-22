Highland Wildlife Rescue: Meet the woman saving dozens of hedgehogs from Brora rehab centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Wildlife Rescue: Meet the woman saving dozens of hedgehogs from Brora rehab centre

No one day is the same for Jane Wilson, and that's exactly how she likes it. From roe deer to an otter and everything in between, she nurses wild animals back to life. Her core patients, however, are rather spikey.

By Ellie House
All creatures great and small are looked after at Highland Wildlife Rescue.

Jane Wilson is a little busy trying to get her latest patient settled in; there’s never a dull moment on the croft, which can be found in the beautiful village of Brora.

“So sorry, I’ve got the SSPCA here with a swift,” she says, as if it’s an everyday occurrence.

From Bridgette the bat to Mr Pickles the hedgehog, it’s all go at Highland Wildlife Rescue.

The charity welcomes creatures from across the Highlands and Islands, and animals in need routinely make ferry crossings with those hoping to do a good deed – by reaching Jane in time.

Jane Wilson runs Highland Wildlife Rescue, which takes in dozens of animals every week including hedgehogs. Image supplied by Jane Wilson.

David the brown long-eared bat and Tina the hoglet, each animal is named and given a second chance at life.

Every member of the public who brings a poorly animal in is given the chance to name it in return for a donation.

And with an eclectic mix of names thus far, it would seem few turn the offer down.

Out of 105 patients this year, a spikey 77 (and counting) have been hedgehogs.

The nocturnal mammals were placed on the red list of vulnerable species in the UK earlier this year, and the population is believed to have declined by around a third since the year 2000.

Habitat loss, use of chemicals in gardens and busy roads have all contributed to a pretty dire situation for hedgehogs, but not on Jane’s watch.

Patients at Highland Wildlife Rescue reach the centre by numerous means, and some hedgehogs have made journeys from the islands via ferry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For every hedgehog returned to the wild, she believes she’s evening up the score and helping each little character to thrive.

Challenges posed by humans

“I took over here in January this year, having already worked as a bat and bird rehabilitator,” says Jane.

“I’ve lived in the Highlands for 37 years and eventually settled in Brora, where I have a croft of five acres.”

Jane has helped rehabilitate a wide range of animals from bats to otters, but hedgehogs remain the most predominant patients.

This spikey patient was nursed back to health at Highland Wildlife Rescue. Image supplied by Jane Wilson.

“You’re just as likely to find a hedgehog in your back garden as you are in a hedgerow,” she says.

“If they’re out in the daytime and they’re lying on their side, they’re a bit wobbly, sick or dehydrated, they get brought in to me.

“When people get in touch, we always ask them to describe the size of a hedgehog and fruit is quite a good comparison.

“A fully grown adult should be the size of a melon; we had a lady get in touch who had found a hedgehog the size of a lemon.

“Ultimately that translates as far too young to be out by itself.”

This wee hoglet is one of my patients at Highland Wildlife Rescue. A healthy adult should be the size of a melon. Image supplied by Jane Wilson.

Many of the hedgehogs in Jane’s care require rehabilitation because of human interaction.

“It tends to be hoglets who come in, and they’ve been disturbed when someone has dug their compost heap,” she says.

“Or they’ve become entangled in the kind of netting you might use for growing sweet peas; there can be some nasty entanglement injuries.

“They’ve gone hungry and become dehydrated; what is usually a healthy level of internal parasites can become a heavy burden.”

Ironically, hedgehogs are not the easiest creatures to rehabilitate.

Big personalities

They can suffer from stress in captivity, and Jane goes to great lengths to create dark and quiet spaces where her patients can recover.

“We have some hedgehogs who are particularly messy and will shred their bedding,” says Jane with a laugh.

“Some hedgehogs can be quiet and tidy, or it can look like there has been a party overnight.

“We’ve also had some loud hedgehogs.”

Every hedgehog at Highland Wildlife Rescue comes with its own quirks. Image supplied by Jane Wilson.

But what kind of noise does a hedgehog make, an adorable squeak perhaps?

“It’s a strange noise, it sounds a bit like an agitated crow,” says Jane.

“It’s between a squeak and a squawk, some hedgehogs can be quite vocal.”

Once Jane has nursed patients back to health, the ultimate goal is to release them either where they were found, or as close by as possible.

Hedgehogs face many challenges, but getting disturbed by people is normally the reason a hedgehog requires rehabilitation. Image supplied by Jane Wilson.

“That’s at the heart of what we do, we want these animals to thrive in the exact same way as their wild counterparts, that have never been in rehabilitation,” she says.

And that can mean pulling some antisocial hours, especially when hoglets require multiple feeds.

“We use puppy milk, and as the hoglets grow, we create a meatier mousse from kitten food,” says Jane.

“Unfortunately hedgehogs often need help because of people, be that through strimming in the garden or disturbing the nest site.

Backing of the public

“Most of these humans do care though, and what we are doing is rebalancing things by giving hedgehogs a second chance.”

Jane runs the charity alongside a handful of volunteers and one part-time member of staff.

She counts herself lucky that the public backs her work, be it through bringing in animals or making donations.

“There’s so many people who feel connected to the native wildlife here,” says Jane.

“Whether it’s a water shrew, a roe deer or a hedgehog, there’s a community across the Highlands cheering us on.”

More Information

To find out more, head to Highland Wildlife Rescue on Facebook.

