Top marks for superb schoolhouse on the market in Aberdeenshire for £495,000

Going back to school has never looked so appealing as this delightful Pitcaple property proves.

Brimming with charm, character and plenty of personality, the fantastic four-bedroom detached home – once home to the headmaster of Logie Durno Primary School – is an excellent lesson on how to restore a period property.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central setting, just five miles from the vibrant town of Inverurie and close to picturesque Bennachie, it was the wonderful location and intricate period features that first attracted Brian Gray to the handsome home.

“I was first attracted to the character of the property as it has loads of original features which I have retained or re-used elsewhere,” says Brian, who shares his property with his dog Monty.

“There’s also an extensive outside space with multiple outbuildings and the location is perfect for me as I also have property in Insch and it’s also less than a mile from the A96 which makes it easy for commuting to Aberdeen.”

Aberdeenshire house dates back to 1905

After eight blissfully happy years at the property, Brian, who works for PD&MS Group, has put his beautiful home on the market as he prepares to downsize.

“I’m looking to downsize into a two to three bedroom country property still within this area,” says Brian.

“Plans are also to get a motorhome to tour with Monty and discover parts of the UK/Europe we have not ventured too yet.”

A real-life local history lesson, the property itself dates back to 1905 when it was used to house the headmaster of Logie Durno Primary School.

“The property was erected while the school was being extended in 1905 and it is believed the house was for the headmaster and their family,” says Brian.

“There was a gateway directly into the school which has now been covered over and the original outbuilding in the rear garden was used as the wood and coal sheds for the school heating.

“I purchased it from a couple who had lived here in excess of 27 years.”

Timeless beauty

Exuding an elegant exterior that belies its age, the timeless home achieves a glowing report from the off.

Inside, the gold stars keep coming as every inch of the home oozes style, sophistication and the perfect mix of traditional and modern features.

Over the years, Brian has breathed new life into the home, extending the diner/kitchen and creating a utility room.

“When I bought the home in 2015, I built alcove cupboards in the front room and family room ensuring the facings/coverings were removed and re-used,” says Brian.

“In early 2019 the kitchen diner extension and utility room were added and the original external wall opened up.

“The external rear area was also reclaimed, levelled, and used for firewood cutting with an area of meadow grass and a chicken coop/run.

“There’s also a patio and seating area added to rear of property.”

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Inside, a pretty entrance porch with a tiled floor opens up the home and leads through to a spacious hallway with traditional features.

At the front of the fabulous home is a formal lounge with a focal fireplace adding style and warmth in equal measure.

Entertaining is easy in the informal family room which could potentially be turned into a bedroom if required.

Keen cooks are also well catered for as there’s a superb open plan diner/kitchen and a utility room.

Durno schoolhouse is the perfect home to host parties

With so many excellent entertaining spaces, Brian says it has been the perfect property for hosting parties and dinners.

“It’s the ideal property to host the family Christmas and barbecues in the summer as visiting family can enjoy the relaxed location and secluded outdoor space,” says Brian.

“My granddaughter particularly enjoys the fact granda has a playing field out the front and refers to it as granda’s play park.”

At the back of the property are the interlinked family room and office which have access to the garden.

Wonderful location

Also on this floor is a cosy double bedroom and a modern shower room.

Upstairs there are three spacious double bedrooms with built-in storage and amazing country views plus a spacious shower room.

Outside, the pretty garden is the perfect place to relax and unwind with patio areas, flower beds and a lawn.

In addition, there are two workshop/stores, a garage and parking for several cars.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Brian says it’s the fabulous location and the property’s character.

“I think the privacy and location will appeal to people as it’s close to local amenities,” says Brian.

“I think people will also like the property’s character as there are lots of original features but there’s also modern comforts.”

Although sad to be leaving, Brian is happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

“I will miss the individuality of the characterful property with its large rooms and ceiling heights, location, and friendly neighbours,” says Brian.

“So much so I aim to remain in the area.”

To book a viewing

The Old Schoolhouse, Pitcaple, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or go to the website aspc.co.uk