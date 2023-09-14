Public Image Limited: John Lydon says Eurovision song inspired by wife Nora ‘broke the mould’ as band heads to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public Image Limited: John Lydon says Eurovision song inspired by wife Nora ‘broke the mould’ as band heads to Aberdeen

Public Image Limited is headed for Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom. The band is fronted by former Sex Pistols member John Lydon.

By Andrew Welsh
Public Image Limited which will be headed for Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom
Public Image Limited are headed for Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

He’s become one of music’s most divisive figures, but there’s no keeping John Lydon down.

The former Sex Pistols frontman has come through the toughest period of his life after spending recent years as a full-time carer to his wife Nora Forster following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2018.

Nora, who was 80, died in April, but not before she’d seen Lydon and his band Public Image Limited enter Ireland’s national Eurovision competition with a touching song he wrote about their relationship.

Simply agreeing to take part in the notoriously middle-of-the-road event massively split opinion.

John Lydon with a signed archive photograph of him from his Sex Pistol days that reads: 'Johnny Rotten'.
John Lydon says friendship played a big part in the creation of new PIL album End Of World. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Eurovision song ‘helped so many people’

Many of the erstwhile Johnny Rotten’s critics insisted that it served to confirm a long-term nosedive in his credibility, while supporters saw the move as evidence of a challenging artist who, against all the odds, has retained a sense of playfulness almost half a century into his career.

The man himself insists that Hawaii, his Eurovision love letter to Nora, which features on Public Image Limited’s new album End Of World, is one of his most important musical statements.

“That song broke the mould in that people understood finally just how deep a person I am and that there is good in me,” says Lydon, who brings Public Image Limited to the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

“It helped so many people, yet started out really as a song based on Blue Hawaii by Elvis Presley, the movie, which we foolishly watched the night before in the studio way back when during Nora’s illness.

‘We zoomed through ideas’

“We turned what started out as a kind of self-effacing mockery into something so deeply moving. It’s all manner of people this song has affected.

“Nora’s postage stamp on the letter of her love is big-time important here.”
The 67-year-old took time off his caring responsibilities to record the album in the Cotswolds with Public Image Limited colleagues Bruce Smith, Lu Edmonds and Scott Firth.

John Lydon, who is now fronting the band Public Image Limited which is soon to perform in Aberdeen.
Punk legend John Lydon left the Sex Pistols behind more than 45 years ago. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

“The atmosphere we created amongst each other was just one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had,” he explains.

“We zoomed through ideas – there were some 19 ideas there on the table but we tried to knock it down to 13 because, you know, there is such a thing as too much. And you need to work on individual tracks a little bit more, rather than say 19 to 20 pieces that were not thought out properly.”

‘We hold our own purse strings’

As was the case with 2012’s comeback This Is PIL and What The World Needs Now (2015), End Of World has been released on the band’s own label.

PIL has previously tended towards a revolving door policy, but Lydon says going their own way has helped foster an amiable vibe among the four-piece.

“We’re friends and I think that’s obvious when you hear the music, but more importantly, because we’re now our own independent label, we don’t have to go through corporate record company nonsense,” he declares.

“That’s what created an awful lot of issues in my earlier past, and my later past. Now we’re outside of what we call ‘the s***stem’ and it means we can spend more time really getting to know each other rather than having to listen in to the Chinese whispers that corporate record company thinking can bring.

The classic Sex Pistols line-up in 1977: Steve Jones, Sid Vicious, John Lydon and Paul Cook.
The classic Pistols line-up in 1977: Steve Jones, Sid Vicious, John Lydon and Paul Cook. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

“It means we hold our own purse strings and there’s no tightening, and there’s no blackmail. There’s no ‘all you have to do is write a hit single or we won’t pay you’.”

Featuring dub bass maestro Jah Wobble and acclaimed guitar maverick Keith Levene, PIL’s initial marker was their 1978 debut album First Issue.

Including the band’s anthemic hit Public Image, it’s still seen as one of the pivotal moments in post-punk’s development and paved the way for the experimental classics Metal Box and The Flowers Of Romance.

Despite masterminding such lauded offerings, Lydon reckons his often confrontational public persona masks deep insecurities. “I’ve never been confident in my musical abilities, not ever,” he laughs.

‘Every time I go on stage I’m terrified’

“I’m a bag of nerves, thinking I’m somehow underwhelming or not achieving the heights I should be. No, I’m a self-inflicted pain and misery kind of character with a smiley face.

“Every time I go on stage I’m terrified – but the fears and phobias are the very things that power me to do what it is that I do, to take those risks and chances.”

Public Image Limited, who are coming to Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom on September 19.
Public Image Limited’s John Lydon is looking ahead following personal loss this year. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Lydon penned his barbed new song LFCF (Liars, Fakes, Cheats and Frauds) in the wake of losing a court bid in 2021 to block Sex Pistols’ music being used in a Danny Boyle-directed miniseries.

Public Image Limited coming to Aberdeen

He says there’s now zero chance of the iconic band ever reuniting. “I don’t give a damn what they think any more,” he adds.

“After allowing that debacle of a mockumentary to be released, it’s like a ‘shame on you’. How can you not want to include the lead singer and songwriter?

“It’s a shame – what they’ve done is burn their own history and I don’t feel any pity for them. I don’t feel any rage or hatred, I just don’t feel anything for them.”

Public Image Limited play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on September 19 – bookings can be made at seetickets.com

