Meet Luna the dog and other VIPs (Very Important Paws) at Munlochy Animal Aid

Local highland charity Munlochy Animal Aid has been helping four-legged and furry friends across northern Scotland for 45 years. Meet some of the charity’s VIPs (Very Important Paws), as well as some of the other dogs and pets needing a home today.

Introducing the furry friends of Munlochy Animal Aid

Bunny the rabbit

Bunny the rabbit is a 5 year old male Lionhead-mix rabbit available to rehome from Munlochy Animal Aid. Bunny is neutered, so you won’t need to worry about any Bunny juniors anytime soon.

With his lush cream-coloured long hair and floppy ears, Bunny is simply adorable.

Iona said: “Bunny has been with us for a very long time and he is adorable and would make a lovely pet. Someone with the proper accommodation and the time to enjoy him would be perfect.”

Lionhead rabbits have great personalities. They are intelligent, calm and sociable. Lionhead rabbits do love attention, so be sure you can give Bunny all the love and care that he needs.

Dash the gerbil, Mackie the cat and his sister Rosie

Mackie is a five month old kitten, one of a litter of four from a very feral mum. He is now needing a home where he will get lots of attention. Mackie is fully vaccinated and is pictured here with his sister Rosie. Their mum will stay for life

Six month old Dash is one of the seven gerbils that have been at Munlochy Animal Aid for some time now. Dash or his siblings are an interesting, easy-to-care-for pet for a child, but not for cuddling.

Luna the dog

Luna is a 3 year old German Shepherd. She’s spayed, loves to play and will do anything for a treat.

In the past, Luna has suffered from behaviour problems.

However, with the help, time and kindness of the volunteers at Munlochy Animal Aid, her temperament has changed enormously and is now ready for a new home.

Her new owners will be chosen carefully as she has spent a long time in the kennels. Her tail is a bit stumpy (long story) but it doesn’t worry her.

She’s a lovable girl and would be great in your home.

Could you rehome Luna today?

Help dogs and pets needing a home

Munlochy Animal Aid is an animal rescue centre located on the Black Isle providing care for sick animals and works to rehome them. The centre also helps aid low-income families with vet bills.

Founded in 1979 by Iona Nicol and her mother Margaret Macdonald, the charity works to find permanent, suitable and loving homes for animals who have been abandoned or suffered from abuse or neglect. Iona Munlochy, founder, tells of the charity’s origins: “My own little dog had died so my mother took me to a dog pound in Inverness. We were shocked at what we saw; it was grim.”

Iona and her family found that there was a disappointing lack of places offering protections for dogs in the highlands. This was particularly concerning for pets and dogs up for adoption and needing a home.

Iona said: “We were shocked by the stark bare cold place that these dogs had to live in and decided to try and rescue as many as possible and find homes for them.”

Acting quickly, Iona set up a makeshift animal shelter in her father’s workshops, installing a heating system and even transferring a hen house that was converted into a cat shelter.

“The cat situation was very bad back then.” Iona said. “ There were so many feral cats and so many kittens, and Dad came to the rescue! He made cat traps for us and we successfully trapped and took in as many cats as we could. Conan vets were always busy neutering for us.” Now, Iona says the centre can take in up to 45-50 cats.

Nearly 45 years later, Munlochy Animal Aid has grown to become one of Inverness’ best animal rescue centres, caring for dozens of sick animals and working to rehome them. From rabbits to guinea pigs, gerbils, fish and birds, sheep, goat (currently an elderly fellow called Slioch), four pigs to horses (Munlochy now has 17 in residence), many of the animals stay for life

Iona said: “As you will understand it’s a busy place and it takes a few folk to make it happen every day. Our team of volunteers are invaluable and really go the extra mile to help.”

Iona credits the enormous efforts of her husband Graham, and also her niece Iona who is the horse carer. Iona also recognises the immeasurable contributions of her late sister Alexis, known by all to be gentle and kind, and her work giving feral cats the very best of care.

Right now Iona details that the centre is overwhelmed with pets and dogs to rehome due to Covid, financial worries, weather changes, moving home and more.

Could you help adopt or rehome an animal today?

The centre is open by appointment only and can be visited by those interested in rehoming a pet or seeking advice. For more information please contact 07740237728.