What does it take to adopt a child in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

What does it take to adopt a child in Scotland?

A legal expert shares the steps to welcome a child in need of care into your family.

In partnership with Turcan Connell
Cheerful gay couple nurturing a child

240 children were approved for adoption last year, according to Care Inspectorate. Here’s a look at the adoption process in Scotland so you can give the gift of family to a child in need.

While National Adoption Week celebrates families formed through this unique process, it raises awareness on the process itself to encourage more people to build their families by adopting children in need of care.

Prospective parents will have their own reasons for choosing to adopt. They may be facing fertility issues or they may want to provide a loving home to an abandoned child.

But first, they must be aware of the different steps they have to go through in the adoption process as well as the legal implications of each step.

First steps to adoption process in Scotland

Lauren McDonach, a family law solicitor at Turcan Connell, says there are two ways to adopt a child in Scotland: by taking the agency or non-agency route.

The agency route

This route first requires couples or individuals to be formally approved as prospective adopters. That means the local authority will carry out several assessments like police, medical and financial checks.

Prospective adopters also need to complete a training course to understand the needs of adopted children or to attend participation groups to learn more about the children who are waiting to be adopted.

Lauren explains: “The first stage in an agency adoption is extremely rigorous because many of the children who are looking for permanent homes come from challenging backgrounds. It is important that the care needs of each child are carefully considered and balanced against the capabilities and requirements of the prospective adopters.”

A panel of experts who may have experience working with children or may have been adopted themselves will ultimately match adopters with a suitable child.

The non-agency route

In contrast, Lauren says a non-agency adoption is a private application to adopt a child who is already living with the prospective adopter, like a close relative or step-child.

“While there is no formal approval process for a non-agency adoption, the local authority will still require to be given three months’ notice of the adopters’ wish to adopt. A social worker will then attend the home of the adopter and detail any other relevant information,” Lauren explains.

Court process to adopt a child

The next step is the legal process. Adopters will need a solicitor to apply for an adoption order on their behalf in the Scottish Court.

Lauren stresses: “The child must be living with the adopters for at least 13 weeks and must be at least 19 weeks old before the adoption order is granted.”

The child’s birth certificate, reports from the local authority and any other relevant information will need to be sent.

Once the petition is lodged, the court will appoint an independent officer to prepare a report on the suitability of the adoption order being granted and whether it is in the child’s best interests.

Required consents

African American woman hugging her adopted daughter
Give the gift of family to a child in need of care.

The officer will speak to the adopters, social work, the birth parents (if appropriate) and the child, if they are old enough and mature enough to express a view.

If the child is aged 12 or older, their formal consent is required for an adoption order to be granted.

The birth parents are also required to provide their consent to the adoption, unless it can be dispensed with by the court, for example, if the birth parent is dead.

Lauren shares: “A common worry for my clients is their identity being disclosed to the birth parents, particularly if the birth parents have not given their consent to the child being adopted. In those circumstances, a request can be made to the court to grant a serial number to the application, ensuring that the adopters names and addresses remain confidential.”

Being granted an adoption order

A hearing is usually fixed for 6 to 8 weeks after the petition is lodged. At that point, the report prepared by the reporting officer is available.

In the event of any opposition from the birth parents, then a hearing on the evidence will be fixed to determine whether the order should be granted or not.

If no opposition to the petition is lodged, the sheriff may grant the final adoption order at the preliminary hearing.

“The granting of an adoption order has the legal effect of extinguishing the birth parent’s parental rights and responsibilities in relation to a child and, in turn, vesting them in the adopters. It is a life-long commitment and not a decision which should be made on a whim,” says Lauren.

Getting expert help

The journey to adopt a child is an emotionally charged experience. Solicitors help by sharing their expertise and guiding prospective parents on the legal path to welcoming a child into their home.

Lauren shares: “Prospective adopters experience a raft of emotions when they first come in to see me. The joy felt by adopters, many of whom are becoming parents for the first time, is evident yet they are understandably feeling incredibly anxious at the thought of going through an unfamiliar process.

“My goal is to alleviate those anxieties by helping prospective adopters understand the legal requirements of applying for an adoption order and provide comfort and support, making the process less stressful for them.”

Contact Lauren McDonach on 0131 228 8111 or email lauren.mcdonach@turcanconnell.com 

For more information and assistance on the adoption process in Scotland, visit Turcan Connell’s website

More from Lifestyle

bird's eye view of a bridge and a river cutting across a green space in Aberdeen
Revel in Aberdeen’s gorgeous green spaces
More than 600,000 British drivers face disqualification with ‘one touch of their phone’, a road safety charity has warned (Alamy/PA)
More than 600,000 drivers face ban with ‘one touch of their phone’
Vapes have exploded in popularity among young people (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Vaping policy must be as strong as smoking plans, says Children’s Commissioner
Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at…
Ian Aitchison has made a remarkable recovery from his stroke in August. Now he wants better access to the treatment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'People can't believe I had a stroke': Aberdeen man calls for better access to…
The team at Muckle Media
Is the five-day working week too old-fashioned to meet 21st century expectations?
Sophie Radcliffe and Debbie Pern have steered the Sweet Adelines to UK glory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sweet Adelines hit right notes as they prepare for Kansas trip
Two years on from the murder of Sir David Amess and politicians are facing increasing levels of vitriol and abuse. : Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Why should anybody want to enter politics as it becomes increasingly toxic?
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm