Join Santa at Pittodrie House for great Christmas family events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Join Santa at Pittodrie House for great Christmas family events

From Christmas family events with Santa to festive fine dining, Pittodrie House is celebrating Christmas in fabulous style.

In partnership with Pittodrie House
Pittodire House in the snow
Get into the Christmas spirit in the glorious setting of Pittodrie House.

When you think of perfect Christmas dining, what do you imagine? Is it real Christmas trees, open fires, beautifully decorated period interiors and tables piled with fabulous food? The Christmas family events at Pittodrie House can offer all that – and more.

With special Christmas family events taking place during December at the country house hotel located just outside Inverurie, you can even enjoy Sunday lunch or afternoon tea before meeting Santa himself, as he’ll be visiting his workshop in the grounds of Pittodrie House in December.

In recent years, Afternoon Tea with Santa has been a much-loved Christmas family event, and this year the hotel is excited to launch a Sunday Lunch with Santa for an experience little ones will love. Dates for the special Santa events are:

  • Afternoon Tea with Santa, December 3 – 17 at 1.30pm
  • Sunday Lunch with Santa, December 10 at 12pm

We spoke to Andrew Leggat, hotel manager at Pittodrie House, to find out more about the exciting Christmas family events and the private dining options on offer at the hotel during December.

Christmas tree at Pittodrie House for Christmas family events
Pittodrie House is the perfect festive backdrop for Christmas family events.

A Sunday lunch with Santa

Andrew told us: “This is the first time we’ve done a Sunday Lunch with Santa, but our Afternoon Tea with Santa is a well-known event.

“Our Sunday lunches are very popular all year round, so we thought a Sunday Lunch with Santa would be an ideal Christmas event for all the family.

“We’re really lucky to have our Santa’s workshop. At both the Afternoon Tea and the Sunday lunch with Santa, families will dine in the ballroom and will then be invited out table by table to meet Santa in his workshop and receive presents for the kids too.

“Santa’s workshop is in a cottage on our grounds. It feels exciting and a little unknown when you’re walking down to it. But when you get there, it’s really cosy with a log burner and lots of decorations. It’s really quite unique.”

Special Santa afternoon teas

The hotel prides itself in creating a warm welcoming environment where parents and children can relax and enjoy themselves, as Andrew explained: “It’s very much a family-focused atmosphere. We have Christmas movies playing, we have a kid’s area up on the stage and our staff even dress up for the occasion. Our family Santa events are held in the ballroom so there’s plenty of space too.”

Santa's workshop at Pittodrie House
Take a wander through the grounds to discover Santa’s workshop with cosy log burner inside!

You won’t need to worry about picky little eaters either as there is a focus on child-friendly food alongside traditional afternoon tea treats and Christmas favourites. “We cater for children with a special menu for both our festive lunches and afternoon teas,” says Andrew.

“There is a selection of child-friendly sandwiches and homemade cakes and sweet treats, including festive shortbread, reindeer teacakes and snowmen marshmallows for example.

“For Sunday lunch we have our traditional roast dinner menu, however we serve it family style. A board will be brought to your table with roast meats and accompaniments; the idea being it’s like a family Sunday lunch with the roast in the centre of the table and everyone helps themselves.

“Of course, there will be all the Christmas favourites – turkey breast, bacon roll, chipolatas and accompaniments like sage and onion stuffing, brussels sprouts and all the rest.”

Festive fine dining with family and friends

However, throughout December there are other festive dining options too. Monday to Friday there is a Christmas Lunch menu ideal for a table of friends, and Afternoon Tea makes the perfect excuse for a festive get-together.

Private dining at Pittodrie House also offers great options for Christmas, be it a meal with friends, corporate dining or a family gathering.

Andrew told us more: “We’ve got some fantastic private dinning spaces, like the library that can be for 6-8 people, or the billiard room that can seat up to 20 for example. Our private dining is perfect for people looking for more of a fine dining experience with nice wine and drinks, but not a DJ and disco playing Mariah Carey!

“Our private dining is popular for corporate Christmas events seeking more of a dinner than a party night, but equally our private dining is ideal for families who want to get together for a festive gathering but not all in someone’s house.”

Pittodire House billiard room
The billiard room at Pittodrie House is full of character for private dining and gatherings.

Home from home private dining

Bringing family together for a private Christmas dining experience in the beautiful surroundings of the hotel needn’t be formal or intimidating either explains Andrew: “For our family dinners it can be set up so that everyone sits together around one big table.

“You can have a menu created for you by our chefs and it can be served family style, like our Sunday lunches, with big bowls of chipolatas and roast potatoes on the table and the roast in the centre.”

Private dining can be a wonderful alternative to hosting at home, and as Andrew says, “It can be like hosting in your own home, only Pittodrie House is your home for the evening.”

Events and dining can be booked directly with the hotel by telephone on 01467 622437 or by emailing reception@pittodrie-house.co.uk.

Make the most of the festive season with the great range of Christmas events on offer at Pittodrie House.

More from Lifestyle

Major fuel retailers are being urged to cut petrol prices by 5p per litre due to lower wholesale costs (Peter Byrne/PA)
RAC calls for major retailers to cut petrol by 5p a litre
Just Stop Oil protesters caused delays on the M25 (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil activists to hear judge’s ruling on M25 protests
The Isle of Man parliament will vote on an Assisted Dying Bill on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
Doctor ‘cautiously optimistic’ Assisted Dying Bill will pass vote on Isle of Man
Medicine shortages caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)
Strep A tests launching in Tesco and pharmacies to help combat winter shortages
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the potential of AI (Jaime Lorriman/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
Sunak reveals focus on treating cancer and dementia with £100m AI fund
Get into the Christmas spirit in the glorious setting of Pittodrie House.
A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
Get into the Christmas spirit in the glorious setting of Pittodrie House.
Claire M Singer: Oldmeldrum-raised organist's new album Saor was inspired by her love of…
Four of the band members Left to right: Bass player Dave Cormack, guitarist Graham Chalmers (top middle), drummer Craig Swinburn and singer Anna Matheson
Aberdeen band release Christmas single that's been 30 years in the making
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Do we need a council tax freeze or a review of spending?
Get into the Christmas spirit in the glorious setting of Pittodrie House.
Should we really have fun at Halloween when the north-east led the great execution…