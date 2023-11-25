Gallery: Fresh new looks hot off the runway at Aberdeen Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Gallery: Fresh new looks hot off the runway at Aberdeen Fashion Week

Aberdeen Fashion Week saw couture of all kinds in its runway show, with trendsetting silhouettes on sleeves and trousers, street style, childrenswear, loungewear, African prints, crochet, sparkle and reimagined pre-loved pieces

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Neon body art by Ulianka Maksymiuk for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Neon body art by Ulianka Maksymiuk for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Aberdeen Fashion Week’s autumn/winter runway showcased couture from Kemunto by Lydia Cutler, Graffiti Grannies, Wobia, Tblaque Official, TS Company, Zira Topher and Roja Afroza.

The event at Aberdeen Altens Hotel on November 11 also introduced young designers Fejy and the students of Robert Gordon’s College Art Department, while artist Ulianka Maksymiuk rounded off the show with a neon body art display.

All photographs courtesy of Andrew Rennie at Ice Clear Photos.

Tblaque Official for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Kemunto for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Kemunto for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Tblaque Official for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
@lydie_kc

Multi award winning fashion designer @Wobia Anwuri Nzewunw’s collection during Aberdeen Fashion Week.

♬ Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
TS Company for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
TS Company for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
@lydie_kc

My collection during Aberdeen Fashion Week

♬ i dont even like phonk songs – hi

Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Grafitti Grannies for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Wobia Wovareri for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Wobia Wovareri for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Grafitti Grannies for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Robert Gordon’s College for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Robert Gordon’s College for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Fejy for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Zira Topher for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Fejy for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
TS Company for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Roja Afroza for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Robert Gordon’s College for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Tblaque Official for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.
Fejy for Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Andrew Rennie/Ice Clear Photos.

Read more…

Full story and runway report from Aberdeen Fashion Week.

Conversation