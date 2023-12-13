Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000

Baillieswells Lodge, in the prestigious westerly suburb of Bieldside, is the stuff that property dreams are made of.

Boasting a chocolate-box beautiful exterior and a light and spacious interior, it oozes character and sophistication.

This architect-designed, five-bedroom house was completed in 2003 with meticulous attention to detail and luxury touches throughout.

For an idea of just how much real estate is on offer, here are some numbers: The internal accommodation extends to 305 square metres, the adjoining double garage is 43 square metres and the house sits within one third of an acre of landscaped grounds.

The property is entered via a large and welcoming hallway which leads on to all of the further accommodation.

The elegant lounge has a box bay window and additional side-facing windows allowing for ample natural light to flood in.

Double doors lead from here through to the kitchen/dining room, a generous space to the rear that spans the full width of the property.

With many special design features this is a perfect area for family living and entertaining.

The Ashley Ann kitchen has been designed to include a superb range of wall, base and pantry cupboards, co-ordinated worktops and quality appliances.

These include an integrated dishwasher, an induction hob, warming drawers, a larder fridge and freezer, concealed pop up extractor fan and some well-designed and very useful pantry cupboards.

Off the kitchen there is a handy utility room which has a sink, washing machine, tumble dryer and double oven.

Also on the ground floor is a luxury fitted shower room as well as a double bedroom which is currently utilised as a home study, great for anyone working from home.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and for an extra touch of luxury, automatic lighting has been fitted in the bathrooms and cupboards.

The staircase is an architectural feature in itself with recessed LED lighting and it leads to a bright galleried landing.

The master suite is a sumptuous space and is made up of a very large bedroom, a large walk-in dressing room and a luxury en suite shower room with double ended walk-in shower.

Bedroom two also is also en suite and enjoys the benefit of underfloor heating.

One of the exciting features of this property is the games room that adjoins the bedroom which could be used as a fantastic addition to a teenager’s den.

Bedrooms three and four are also of excellent proportions and completing the accommodation is a family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower, all with that lovely cosy underfloor heating.

Outside, the grounds are private and well secluded and the large garden has been beautifully landscaped, with neat flower beds and mature trees and shrubs.

There is a paved patio, ideal for dining al fresco or just sitting out during the summer, and a lily pond help make this a truly delightful area.

Finally, the double garage has remote-controlled up and over doors and automatic lighting.

Price over £920,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

