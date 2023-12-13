Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000

Large, luxurious house in suburb to the west of Aberdeen is packed with delightful design features and offers and abundance of space and lovely gardens.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.

Baillieswells Lodge, in the prestigious westerly suburb of Bieldside, is the stuff that property dreams are made of.

Boasting a chocolate-box beautiful exterior and a light and spacious interior, it oozes character and sophistication.

This architect-designed, five-bedroom house was completed in 2003 with meticulous attention to detail and luxury touches throughout.

For an idea of just how much real estate is on offer, here are some numbers: The internal accommodation extends to 305 square metres, the adjoining double garage is 43 square metres and the house sits within one third of an acre of landscaped grounds.

The lounge in the five-bedroom house in Bieldside, which has an armchair, sofa, coffee table and built-in book case spanning one wall around a set of double doors. There are glass double doors leading outside on another wall
The beautiful lounge, leading through to the kitchen/dining room and also outdoors.

The property is entered via a large and welcoming hallway which leads on to all of the further accommodation.

The elegant lounge has a box bay window and additional side-facing windows allowing for ample natural light to flood in.

Double doors lead from here through to the kitchen/dining room, a generous space to the rear that spans the full width of the property.

With many special design features this is a perfect area for family living and entertaining.

The kitchen in the five-bedroom house Bieldside with a breakfast bar, four modern bar chairs and pantry cupboards.
The spacious kitchen, with an area for casual dining.

The Ashley Ann kitchen has been designed to include a superb range of wall, base and pantry cupboards, co-ordinated worktops and quality appliances.

These include an integrated dishwasher, an induction hob, warming drawers, a larder fridge and freezer, concealed pop up extractor fan and some well-designed and very useful pantry cupboards.

Off the kitchen there is a handy utility room which has a sink, washing machine, tumble dryer and double oven.

Also on the ground floor is a luxury fitted shower room as well as a double bedroom which is currently utilised as a home study, great for anyone working from home.

The dining room with 8 black dining chairs and a long white table. There are lots of windows, letting in plenty of natural light
The dining room, with lovely views of the garden.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and for an extra touch of luxury, automatic lighting has been fitted in the bathrooms and cupboards.

The staircase is an architectural feature in itself with recessed LED lighting and it leads to a bright galleried landing.

The master suite is a sumptuous space and is made up of a very large bedroom, a large walk-in dressing room and a luxury en suite shower room with double ended walk-in shower.

The hallway in the home, with a staircase with an intricate designed bannister and double doors leading to the kitchen
The hall, staircase with intricate design details and galleried landing.

Bedroom two also is also en suite and enjoys the benefit of underfloor heating.

One of the exciting features of this property is the games room that adjoins the bedroom which could be used as a fantastic addition to a teenager’s den.

Bedrooms three and four are also of excellent proportions and completing the accommodation is a family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower, all with that lovely cosy underfloor heating.

One of the bedrooms in the property with a double bed and dark wood dresser
One of the bedrooms, with dual aspect windows.

Outside, the grounds are private and well secluded and the large garden has been beautifully landscaped, with neat flower beds and mature trees and shrubs.

There is a paved patio, ideal for dining al fresco or just sitting out during the summer, and a lily pond help make this a truly delightful area.

Finally, the double garage has remote-controlled up and over doors and automatic lighting.

Price over £920,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website

The bathroom in the house, with a stand-alone bath modern wall-mounted sink and glass cubical shower
High quality finishes and free-standing bath in the bathroom.
The study in the five-bedroom house Bieldside
A home study with lots of space and light to work.
The garden and patio with white metal garden furniture
The charming garden with patio area and lily pond.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Lifestyle

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said she was ‘disappointed’ junior doctirs had left talks ahead of strike action (Victoria Jones/PA)
Junior doctors ‘walked away before final offer’ – Health Secretary
Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy is common, but severe cases can sometimes lead to hospitalisation.
Study finds why morning sickness is more severe for some pregnant women
The new male pill is a hormone-free drug, unlike the female pill (PA)
UK men to test hormone-free male contraceptive pill
Prince's House Hotel lies on the Harry Potter railway line. Image: Graham & Sibbald/Sandy McCook.
Hotel along iconic 'Harry Potter' train route at Glenfinnan for sale
Amanda Pritchard set out plans to extend the NHS app (PA)
Booking a jab should be ‘as easy as booking a cab’, NHS chief says
Concerns have been raised about medical associates being regulated by the General Medical Council (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Leading medics sound alarm over physician associates
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
A striking off order was made against Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Child serial killer Lucy Letby struck off nursing register
Alex and Ruth Grahame
Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight
Lucy Letby was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of seven counts each of murder and attempted murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Child serial killer Lucy Letby found unfit to practise nursing

Conversation