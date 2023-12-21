I tried a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu beginner session in with Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy – and I’m still standing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu beginner session in with Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy – and I’m still standing

If you've ever fancied giving Brazilian Jiu Jitsu a go, January could be your chance to try it at the picturesque spot, Knockburn Loch, in Deeside.

By Lottie Hood
Lottie and Beata carrying out a demonstration at Knockburn Sports Loch in Banchory for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Lottie was partnered with Beata Tetkowska for the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class at Knockburn Sports Loch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sitting on a gym mat for my first Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class, we were having a friendly chat about the best way to fall unconscious – choke or strangle.

Apparently, there is a difference between the two. Something I was unaware of in my throttling naivety.

According to Peter Richardson, joint head coach at the Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy, a choke blocks the airways and can feel much more brutal.

Whereas a strangle aims to cut off the blood supply to the brain so feels slightly gentler.

To fully get the idea across, Peter demonstrated on me.

I tapped out of course before there was any danger, but my croak of defeat highlighted how true his words were.

Peter Richardson the BJJ instructor standing in the middle of the mats with others gathering round.
BJJ instructor Peter Richardson started off the session. Photos by: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This one chat reflected the majority of my Tuesday evening at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory.

Being taught brutal manoeuvres, all delivered in a calm and earnest tone and with a welcoming smile.

First advice: Stay calm and do not panic

To start off the beginners Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) class, after a brief warm-up, I watched as Peter and another participant Phil demonstrated a wrestling takedown from a single leg.

Standing next to me was my partner in crime for the evening, Beata Tetkowska, the only other woman in the class.

As I watched in a borrowed traditional Gi from Beata, even broken down, the moves seemed tricky.

Thankfully the 38-year-old knew what she was doing.

Beata and Lottie sitting on the mats as Beata explains the steps.
Beata Tetkowska taking me through some of the steps.

We began in a face-off holding on to a sleeve and collar of each other’s Gi before Beata – very nicely – demonstrated how to take me down.

After I hit the floor, she explained a lot of it has to do with redirecting body weight, making it easier to take down some of the stronger guys.

It requires staying calm and thinking through moves while trying not to let your attacker overpower you.

“I’m small, I have guys much bigger than me pressuring me and I can’t panic,” she explains. “I have to stay calm, breathe and think about what I can do. What options do I have?”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu helps for life outside the class

For Beata, who has been taking classes for more than two years, BJJ has helped boost her confidence and self-awareness, and not just during training.

Referring to the group of men in the class, she said she is learning in a very male-dominated environment, which reflects her workplace.

Lottie and Beata trying the a wrestling takedown from a single leg
Trying out the wrestling takedown from a single leg took a lot of concentration.

The QHSE administrator from Cove said at times it can be “uncomfortable”, but the classes have helped change that.

She said: “You have to know how to overcome all the obstacles in here. For me, it’s the same outside the mats. I feel I become more calm in stressful situations.

“Also, I love the very strong community and friendly atmosphere. You hug, you laugh and you respect each other.”

‘It’s like high-pressure chess’

A few slams on the ground later, I listen to the advice and return the favour with Beata and Peter talking me through the steps.

For the next demonstration, we’re doing a triangle choke from the guard – a fundamental position in BJJ where the attacker is on their back on the mat and has their legs between themselves and their opponent.

I thought lying on the floor I’d be at a disadvantage as the attacker, but that is where I was proven wrong.

Beata teaching Lottie the triangle choke from the guard
Beata teaching me the triangle choke.

Beata and I take turns using our legs, hips and arms in a series of movements to create a tight triangle around the other’s neck which is tightened until they yield.

This is when the importance of the tap comes in handy.

In training and competitions, tapping your partner, the floor or verbally speaking is a way to submit and stop you falling unconscious or any bones from being snapped.

“It’s just a safety mechanism to stop you getting injured,” said Peter.

Two opponents have a spar on the mats.
Instructor Peter Richardson said BJJ is a bit like high-pressure chess.

Later, watching a sparring session, I could see some of the moves in action.

The opponents were constantly trying to use logic and limbs to get the other to yield.

Peter, who has 25 years of experience in BJJ, explained it is almost like a high-pressure game of chess.

“What you’re trying to do, you’re solving problems on the mat,” he added.

“So I’m giving you a problem and you’re trying to resolve the problem and then giving me another problem.”

My experience at the BJJ class at Knockburn Loch

Dexter Richardson with his two medals in front of the BJJ class.
Dexter Richardson took home a few medals this year.

Carrying on the chess analogy, Peter said: “The more calm and collected you are, the better. You should make less mistakes.”

Something which Peter’s son Dexter does well and stood him in good stead at the Dublin Kids International Open and European Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship coming home with a gold and bronze.

At the end of the session, we took a bow and shook everyone’s hands.

Despite feeling very out of my depth for most of the hour, I was left feeling very calm and quite high on feel-good endorphins.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory
The group made me feel like an honorary member.

This was helped of course by the very friendly atmosphere mirrored by everyone in the group.

As I am handing back my Gi, Beata’s passion for BJJ is infectious and I can see why.

The camaraderie in the group, the calming focus of going through the exercises and the fantastically placed training spot could be quite addictive.

And as Beata says goodbye and says she hopes to see me again, I don’t tell her no.

Anyone who is interested in trying a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu session at Knockburn Sports Loch – with beginners sessions starting again in January – is asked to contact the club via the website https://www.amag.org.uk/

Conversation