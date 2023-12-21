I tried a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu beginner session in with Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy – and I’m still standing

Sitting on a gym mat for my first Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class, we were having a friendly chat about the best way to fall unconscious – choke or strangle.

Apparently, there is a difference between the two. Something I was unaware of in my throttling naivety.

According to Peter Richardson, joint head coach at the Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy, a choke blocks the airways and can feel much more brutal.

Whereas a strangle aims to cut off the blood supply to the brain so feels slightly gentler.

To fully get the idea across, Peter demonstrated on me.

I tapped out of course before there was any danger, but my croak of defeat highlighted how true his words were.

This one chat reflected the majority of my Tuesday evening at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory.

Being taught brutal manoeuvres, all delivered in a calm and earnest tone and with a welcoming smile.

First advice: Stay calm and do not panic

To start off the beginners Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) class, after a brief warm-up, I watched as Peter and another participant Phil demonstrated a wrestling takedown from a single leg.

Standing next to me was my partner in crime for the evening, Beata Tetkowska, the only other woman in the class.

As I watched in a borrowed traditional Gi from Beata, even broken down, the moves seemed tricky.

Thankfully the 38-year-old knew what she was doing.

We began in a face-off holding on to a sleeve and collar of each other’s Gi before Beata – very nicely – demonstrated how to take me down.

After I hit the floor, she explained a lot of it has to do with redirecting body weight, making it easier to take down some of the stronger guys.

It requires staying calm and thinking through moves while trying not to let your attacker overpower you.

“I’m small, I have guys much bigger than me pressuring me and I can’t panic,” she explains. “I have to stay calm, breathe and think about what I can do. What options do I have?”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu helps for life outside the class

For Beata, who has been taking classes for more than two years, BJJ has helped boost her confidence and self-awareness, and not just during training.

Referring to the group of men in the class, she said she is learning in a very male-dominated environment, which reflects her workplace.

The QHSE administrator from Cove said at times it can be “uncomfortable”, but the classes have helped change that.

She said: “You have to know how to overcome all the obstacles in here. For me, it’s the same outside the mats. I feel I become more calm in stressful situations.

“Also, I love the very strong community and friendly atmosphere. You hug, you laugh and you respect each other.”

‘It’s like high-pressure chess’

A few slams on the ground later, I listen to the advice and return the favour with Beata and Peter talking me through the steps.

For the next demonstration, we’re doing a triangle choke from the guard – a fundamental position in BJJ where the attacker is on their back on the mat and has their legs between themselves and their opponent.

I thought lying on the floor I’d be at a disadvantage as the attacker, but that is where I was proven wrong.

Beata and I take turns using our legs, hips and arms in a series of movements to create a tight triangle around the other’s neck which is tightened until they yield.

This is when the importance of the tap comes in handy.

In training and competitions, tapping your partner, the floor or verbally speaking is a way to submit and stop you falling unconscious or any bones from being snapped.

“It’s just a safety mechanism to stop you getting injured,” said Peter.

Later, watching a sparring session, I could see some of the moves in action.

The opponents were constantly trying to use logic and limbs to get the other to yield.

Peter, who has 25 years of experience in BJJ, explained it is almost like a high-pressure game of chess.

“What you’re trying to do, you’re solving problems on the mat,” he added.

“So I’m giving you a problem and you’re trying to resolve the problem and then giving me another problem.”

My experience at the BJJ class at Knockburn Loch

Carrying on the chess analogy, Peter said: “The more calm and collected you are, the better. You should make less mistakes.”

Something which Peter’s son Dexter does well and stood him in good stead at the Dublin Kids International Open and European Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship coming home with a gold and bronze.

At the end of the session, we took a bow and shook everyone’s hands.

Despite feeling very out of my depth for most of the hour, I was left feeling very calm and quite high on feel-good endorphins.

This was helped of course by the very friendly atmosphere mirrored by everyone in the group.

As I am handing back my Gi, Beata’s passion for BJJ is infectious and I can see why.

The camaraderie in the group, the calming focus of going through the exercises and the fantastically placed training spot could be quite addictive.

And as Beata says goodbye and says she hopes to see me again, I don’t tell her no.

Anyone who is interested in trying a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu session at Knockburn Sports Loch – with beginners sessions starting again in January – is asked to contact the club via the website https://www.amag.org.uk/