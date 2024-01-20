Lee Craigie: The pioneering Aberdeenshire cyclist with a passion for the outdoors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Craigie: The pioneering Aberdeenshire cyclist with a passion for the outdoors

The peripatetic, pioneering Scot has always had a passion for exploration, adventure and promoting the health benefits of the outdoors.

Lee Craigie is a mountain bike adventurer and cross-country bike racer and an award-winning filmmaker. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
By Neil Drysdale

If you ever wanted evidence of the healthy benefits of pedalling to the best of your mettle, look no further than the remarkable Lee Craigie.

She has packed more into her life than most people and she is impossible to pigeon-hole, so how best to describe the Aberdeenshire woman?

Well, she is a mountain bike adventurer and cross-country bike racer, a nomadic storyteller, an author, outdoor therapist, award-winning film maker, campaigner for active travel and champion for women in the outdoors.

In her early career, Lee worked as a technical mountaineering guide in the USA and Australia, as an outdoor instructor and group facilitator for Colorado Outward Bound, as an outreach worker in Edinburgh, and as a freelance outdoor instructor for local education authority centres, and for Ratho, Venture Trust, Radical Outdoors, and Venture Scotland. Her cv can make you tired just reading the list of achievements.

Lee Craigie has packed a lot into her life and is still in love with cycling. Pic: Dave MacLeod.

Given her exploits, it’s hardly surprising that the organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival – which is being held next month – have named her as the 17th recipient of the prestigious Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

After all, Lee has genuinely enhanced the lives of those around her with trailblazing initiatives. While working for the Highland Council’s pupil support service in 2007, she founded Cycletherapy and delivered cycle training to marginalised young people in the region, working effectively with those excluded from school by using mountain bike riding and mechanics to re-engage them with education or training.

She has also become a sports star

There’s also her competitive success and star status in the saddle. In 2009, she won both the Scottish Series and Scottish Championship titles as the prelude to turning professional and triumphing at the British Mountain Bike Championship in 2013.

And her career continued as a member of Team GB at World and European Championships and Team Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The challenges have never stopped. Between 2019 and 2022, Lee took on the role of Scotland’s first Active Nation Commissioner and, as an official representative of walking, cycling and physical activity across the nation, supported the promotion of a new infrastructure to encourage more people to become more physically active.

She was subsequently appointed as Scotland’s Ambassador for Active Travel and bestowed with an Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society. And now, she is the recipient of the coveted Fort William prize.

Wild places are a refuge for Lee

She said: “Wild places have always offered me perspective, gratitude, and calm. Their consistency and timelessness continue to ground me in this fast-paced and ever-changing world, and I am passionate about ensuring more people can connect with them and access them in respectful ways.

Cycling sisters saddle up for Etape Loch Ness

“In doing so, we connect with ourselves, our past and our collective future and it’s events like the FWMF that ensure more and more people from diverse backgrounds have these opportunities.”

Lee has been selfless in her contribution to inspiring the next generation of future cyclists. And she will continue to spread that message in the years ahead.

Further information about the festival can be found at mountainfestival.co.uk

Lee Craigie. Supplied by Dave MacLeod.

