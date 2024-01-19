Cinders!: Scottish Ballet’s new take on Cinderella set for Eden Court Theatre and HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cinders!: Scottish Ballet’s new take on Cinderella set for Eden Court Theatre and HMT

A new take on classic tale Cinderella - Cinders! by Scottish Ballet will take to the stage at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness and HMT in Aberdeen

By David Pollock
Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise and Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders
Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise and Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders in Scottish Ballet's Cinders. . Picture by Andy Ross.

Scottish Ballet’s new show Cinders! puts the ‘season’ into seasonal, with a touring run which lasts throughout the whole winter.

“Essentially it’s a show about transformation and magic,” says Christopher Hampson, the show’s choreographer and Scottish Ballet’s artistic director.

“It’s not a show about Christmas, so it should last well into February.”

When we spoke, the company and their new take on Cinderella were midway through a run which lasted throughout December at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal. The show then moved on to Edinburgh, and Aberdeen and will arrive in Inverness at the end of the month, before a visit to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal in February.

“We’ve had a fantastic response, audiences have really gone with it and are enjoying it,” says Hampson.

“We’ve done around ten shows in Glasgow so far, which have sold out to the rafters. I’ve had a few people stop me in the foyer to say thank you to Scottish Ballet for doing this, which I’ve found very touching. I feel like people are seeing themselves on stage in a way that perhaps they haven’t before.”

Claire Souet as Flossie, Aaron Venegas as Tarquin and Aisling Brangan as Morag in Scottish Ballet's Cinders.
Picture shows; L to R Claire Souet as Flossie, Aaron Venegas as Tarquin and Aisling Brangan as Morag in Scottish Ballet’s Cinders. Picture by Andy Ross.

Scottish Ballet’s Cinders! offers new twist on classic tale

The hook to the show is that this Cinderella isn’t just a story of a downtrodden young woman being saved by a dashing young prince with all the wealth and advantages to spirit her away – yet sometimes it is.

On some evenings the role of Cinders will be played by a female dancer, on others by a male dancer, and they’ll take it in turns to be swept off their feet by Prince Louis or Princess Louise.

“Women in the audience have said how much they’ve enjoyed seeing the Princess character,” continues Hampson.

“When she arrives on stage she’s fully-formed, she knows who she is, she rules the room. She makes everything happen, and it’s not often you get that, which for such a well-known fairytale seems to have hit upon something. Conversely, seeing a male in a vulnerable place and needing someone to help his narrative to conclude is also unusual.”

Aaron Venegas as Tarquin in Scottish Ballet's Cinders
Aaron Venegas as Tarquin in Scottish Ballet’s Cinders. Picture by Andy Ross.

‘Time to look at who gets to tell stories’

The idea of having a gender-swapped character isn’t new to Hampson’s Scottish Ballet – he’s done it previously with Drosselmeyer the magician in The Nutcracker.

“It’s time to look at who gets to tell stories, who gets to be magical, who gets to be transformed and who does the transforming,” he says. “I think that’s fun and playful, and so far the reaction has been great.”

The idea came to him when he discovered a book of fairy stories in which each of the main characters had been written in a gender-swapped role.

“So you had witches that were men, you had Snow Whites that were men, you had women that were slaying dragons,” he says. “It was really clever and it made me read them all afresh, but I thought, why is that so special? You should be able to tell a story any which way.

“That gave me the inspiration to look particularly at this story, Cinderella, and decide who gets to drive the narrative, who gets to guide the dream, who fixes who in a story. I think it’s safe to say it’s normally the male character that makes everything all right for a female character, and I don’t see why that shouldn’t be the other way around.”

Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders and Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise
Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders and Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise. Picture by Andy Ross.

‘Audiences have been laughing out loud’

There’s also plenty going on beyond the modern casting choices, including Sergei Prokofiev’s score for the Cinderella story, played by a live orchestra, which Hampson intriguingly describes as “by far my favourite ballet score.” He also promises a show which is a lot of fun, with beautifully designed sets and costumes by young designer Elin Steele.

“Audiences have been laughing out loud,” he says. “Elin’s sets and costumes also create the most magical Art Nouveau world. It’s set at the beginning of the 20th century, so it goes from a very recognisable world, a draper’s store where we find the orphaned Cinders, to a magical garden where all of Cinders’ dreams come true.

Christopher Hampson, CEO/artistic director of Scottish Ballet.
Christopher Hampson, CEO/artistic director of Scottish Ballet. Glasgow. Supplied by Scottish Ballet.

“Then we’re through a gold gateway into the ballroom, which is absolutely stunning, really sumptuous, as are the costumes – beautiful ballgowns, and the men look amazing in their white tie and tails. It’s a very opulent look which gets better and better with every scene, but Cinders still gets transformed into the most beautiful costume to go to the ball, whether you’re seeing a female or a male Cinders.”

There’s one other major difference, says Hampson. “This really is a love story. It’s not just about rags to riches, it’s about people finding their soulmate. Audiences are in for a wintry treat.”

Cinders! Aberdeen and Inverness dates

Cinders! is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 24 to 27 of January and Eden Court, Inverness from  January 31 to February 3, for more information go to scottishballet.co.uk

Scottish Ballet dancers in Cinders.
Scottish Ballet dancers in Cinders. Picture by Andy Ross.

 

