Elaine C Smith speaks of ‘special times’ in Aberdeen ahead of HMT return for live show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Elaine C Smith speaks of ‘special times’ in Aberdeen ahead of HMT return for live show

Elaine C Smith's live comedy show 65 is set for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre

By David Pollock
Elaine C Smith is returning to Aberdeen with her live comedy show. Picture supplied by Glasgow International Comedy Festival.
Elaine C Smith is returning to Aberdeen with her live comedy show. Picture supplied by Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Elaine C Smith’s latest live comedy show 65, her first since before the pandemic, is an exclusive, likely to only be seen by the audiences of Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The idea, in fact, came from her daughter, 29-year-old actor and writer Hannah Elizabeth Morton, whose show Sad Girls Club is appearing at this year’s Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

“She said to me, Mum, you should do your show at the Festival,” says Smith, speaking from her kitchen a few days before warm-up dates in community centres around Glasgow, for the price of a food bank donation.

Elaine C Smith’s live comedy show 65 is headed to Aberdeen.  Picture supplied by Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

“I was like, no, I’m not interested, I’m too old. Nobody cares, nobody wants to listen to an old git me. Then I started thinking about it and thought, maybe… I turn 65 this year, maybe it’s time to take a wee retrospective?

“There’s a line in the Barbie movie where Rhea Perlman says, as mothers we have to stand still to let our daughter see how far we’ve come. And I burst into tears! I thought, what’s that about? I realised, that’s what I’ll be doing here. It’ll be funny, but it’s also me thinking about how it’s been quite a climb.”

It turns out people were interested – the GICF show at the city’s King’s Theatre sold out in a matter of hours. “I was thinking, don’t open the gods, my audience is too old to get up there!” laughs Smith. “But they sold out the whole thing.”

 

Elaine C Smith as Miss Hannigan in the musical “Annie”

A trip down memory lane for Elaine C Smith’s latest show

As far as Smith was concerned, with an increasingly busy year shaping up, the Glasgow dates would be the only outing for this new show. Then Ben Torrie, Director of Programming at Aberdeen Performing Arts, asked her management if she had anything coming up.

“I’d been in Aberdeen doing Annie, but I haven’t done my own show there for ages, since before the pandemic hit,” she says. “So I said yeah, and then it turned out it was happening on international Women’s Day, the 8th of March. The stars aligned.”

A storytelling show as much as a comedy one, Smith will be going down memory lane with the help of photographs and videos, including clips from her roles in shows like Naked Video, Rab C Nesbitt and the current sitcom hit Two Doors Down.

Elaine C Smith, pictured with Mark Nelson and Zara Gladman. Supplied by Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Aberdeen is special to Elaine C Smith

“Christine may well make an appearance,” she says, referring to her deadpan, no-filter character in the latter. “A lot of it is basically saying, how the hell did I end up doing this? I’m from a mining village in Lanarkshire, I’m supposed to have been a good girl, got married to somebody local and lived round the corner from my mother. It didn’t quite work out that way.”

The reminiscing has also reminded Smith how special Aberdeen has been to her, with an eight-year stint at His Majesty’s Theatre’s panto in the 2010s. “When I came to Aberdeen in the beginning, I was walking along the street,” she remembers. “A guy stopped me and said, ah, Elaine, you’re coming to do the pantomime! Welcome to Aberdeen… Elaine Paige, isn’t it? Aye, that’s me, I said.

“There was a terror of going to Aberdeen, though. I thought no-one would like me because I’m a Weegie, but actually it was one of the most special times of my life. It really made me step up, and grow up a lot about pantomime and see what a privilege it is to do. I loved it.”

 

Elaine C Smith with fellow cast members of the Dick McWhittington HMT panto visiting the Bon Accord Centre in 2016. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

‘Everybody knows a Christine’

Smith’s big birthday year is unlikely to see any more performances of 65, because she has an as-yet-unannounced drama, a fast-growing slate of personal appearances and then next winter’s panto in Glasgow to get through. Around that, the huge success of Two Doors Down means she’s arguably more widely famous than ever.

“It’s about ordinary people,” she says of the sitcom hit. “It’s not Oxbridge posh boys doing frightfully highbrow comedy, like every game show you watch. My big claim to fame is that Tom Jones said from the stage of a show in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh that he loves Two Doors Down, and that everybody knows a Christine.

“When he was next playing in Glasgow, I sent him a note saying, I’m sorry I’m not there tonight, but I’m on stage as myself – Christine sends her love! I probably terrified him, actually.”

Elaine C Smith was known for her role in Rab C Nesbitt.

When is 65 at HMT?

With Tom Jones giving her shout-outs, can there be any more ambitions left?

“When you get to 65, your ambition is just to keep going,” laughs Smith. “I’ve got a new grandson who’s nine weeks old, I’ve got a granddaughter who’s nine, so time to see them grow and flourish is what I wish more than anything. The older you get, the more you realise how short time is, so you hang onto the good bits as much as you can.”

Elaine C Smith: 65 is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, on Friday March 8. For more information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Elaine C Smith at the GICF launch. Supplied by Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

 

More from Lifestyle

Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.
Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage
Emilia Mazur with The Banff Deli owner Billy Wood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Food scenes in Banff and Macduff have 'huge potential' – but what would help…
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is hearing evidence about the pandemic in Wales (PA)
‘Astonishing’ early reluctance to call pandemic a civil emergency, inquiry hears
The Government is to introduce a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit (Jacob King/PA)
New tax on vapes announced in Budget
North West London Integrated Care System was set to roll out its same-day access hub policy in April (PA)
GP hub plans shelved following backlash
Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to freeze fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motoring groups welcome fuel duty freeze
A 24-hour walkout began at 8am, affecting hospitals and GP surgeries (David Young/PA)
Striking medics warn more doctors will leave NI service if pay calls not heeded
Nadiya Hussain is headlining Taste of Grampian 2024.
Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title…
David and Michael Miele, who opened the shop seven years ago alongside their dad, Roberto, alongside their full Christmas dinner gelato. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: How family brought century of sweet success to Inverness
People who live in leafy areas may be less likely to develop osteoporosis, according to a new study (PA)
Osteoporosis risk ‘smaller among people living in leafy neighbourhoods’