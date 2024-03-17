Six stunning homes on the market from Aberdeen to Nairn

With thousands of properties on the market across the north and north-east, it’s safe to say that searching for a new home can be an overwhelming experience.

To help whittle it down, we’ve handpicked six of the best homes currently on the market across various locations from Aberdeen and Peterhead to Moray and the Highlands.

Denali, Maryculter, Aberdeen

This stunning detached home enjoys striking views towards the Deeside open countryside.

Located in a small and exclusive development in Maryculter, just 20 minutes from Aberdeen, the handsome home is the epitome of resplendent rural living with superb features including a contemporary lounge with vaulted ceiling, a luxury kitchen, an open galleried study, four beautiful bedrooms as well as a self-contained separate annex which could be used as a home office or gym.

Offers over £575,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Tor House, Maud, Peterhead

This exceptional detached home is located in the tranquil village of Maud in the heart of the breathtakingly beautiful Buchan countryside.

With postcard perfect views and sleek and stylish interiors, this fabulous four-bedroom is ideal for families looking for their forever home.

Some of the stand-out features include the master bedroom with a gable window offering spectacular views and the open plan kitchen, diner and family room.

Offers over £350,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

21 Cluny Gardens, Sauchen

This elegant new-build located in the picturesque Aberdeenshire village of Sauchen is also turning heads

From the ultra-modern open plan dining, kitchen and family area to the sophisticated home office, everything about this home is sure to inspire.

Offers over £499,995 with Aberdein Considine.

Hillcrest, Galcantray, Cawdor

Further north, Hillcrest, a stunning four-bedroom home in Cawdor, a pretty village close to Nairn, has been creating a stir.

Boasting panoramic views, energy efficient features and chic interiors, it’s no wonder that a closing date has been set for this property for Friday March 22 at noon.

Offers over £550,000 with Galbraith.

Stynie House, Fochabers

Meanwhile, Stynie House is a superb grade B-Listed Georgian farmhouse located close to Fochabers with two acres of beautiful garden grounds and woodland.

Inside, the seven-bedroom home has the perfect blend of period and modern interiors.

Offers in the region of £595,000 with CCL.

Robinhill, Westerton Road, Cults

And last but by no means least is the jaw-droppingly beautiful, Robinhill is an eco-friendly property full of pizzazz and personality.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location in Cults, the incredible five-bedroom home is the stuff of dreams with amazing views over the Inchgarth reservoir plus an array of luxury features including an opulent open plan kitchen/breakfast room.

Offers over £1,250,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

For more information on the properties, check out the website ASPC and Rightmove.