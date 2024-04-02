New Deer community stalwart Sandy Ritchie, 94, collects his BEM and Pride of Buchan award

He’s the man who wrote his first book at the age of 93 and has gained a reputation as one of the north-east’s most remarkable community heroes.

And Sandy Ritchie, who is now 94, has been accorded recognition at local and national level after being presented with the British Empire Medal and a Pride of Buchan award on the same day at his home in Aberdeenshire.

He was privileged to receive the honour, but upset that Atholene, his wife of nearly 70 years, was not there to witness the ceremony, following her death last year

Mr Ritchie, who has been instrumental for decades in the activities of such organisations as the Buchan Heritage Society, the Book of Deer Project and the New Deer Public Hall and Community Association, was presented with his BEM by Aberdeenshire’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

He said: “While I am honoured, the award brings a bit of sadness because Atholene isn’t here to share it. She helped me so much in all that I did.

“I also think the award is a recognition of the special place that we know Buchan is. All I have done over the years is thanks to where I am from.”

A great Doric champion

Mr Ritchie worked as a funeral director for many years, but has never lost his zest for life and has met everybody from renowned musician Dame Evelyn Glennie to businessman Bertie Forbes and Flora Garry – the Buchan Poetess.

He was also among the audience who thrilled at the sight of the Book of Deer when it was brought back to Aberdeen two years ago and later marvelled at the news that archaeologists had discovered proof of a lost monastery close to his roots.

He has done whatever he could to promote the Doric language and believes it should be encouraged and nurtured among the younger generation.

As he said: “Without heritage, a society has nothing. Are we to hand it on or let it die? Surely not, and you should never be ashamed of your mither tongue.”

‘A fitting recipient of the honour’

Many of the photographs and artefacts from his book New Deer and Roon Aboot have been bequeathed to the New Deer Community Association.

And Buchan councillor, Anne Simpson, spoke about how Mr Ritchie had been such an inspirational figure in so many different ventures.

She said on Tuesday: “I’ve known Sandy for the last 30-odd years and he is an amazing man, who has done so much for the region throughout his life.

“He is still physically and mentally sharp, he is still pouring his heart into doing whatever he can for a variety of heritage and community organisations, and I know, from my own involvement with the Book of Deer, how thrilled he was to see it go on exhibition in Aberdeen in 2022.

“These awards reflect the esteem in which he is held and it was a privilege to be there and present him with the Pride of Buchan. He’s a fitting recipient of the honour.”