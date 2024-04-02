New Deer community stalwart Sandy Ritchie, 94, collects his BEM and Pride of Buchan award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Deer community stalwart Sandy Ritchie, 94, collects his BEM and Pride of Buchan award

He was presented with the accolades at his home, and said while he was honoured at the recognition, he was sad his late wife wasn't there to share it

By Neil Drysdale
Sandy Ritchie has been given a BEM and a Pride of Buchan award for his community work. Pic: New Deer Community Association.
Sandy Ritchie has been given a BEM and a Pride of Buchan award for his community work. Pic: New Deer Community Association.

He’s the man who wrote his first book at the age of 93 and has gained a reputation as one of the north-east’s most remarkable community heroes.

And Sandy Ritchie, who is now 94, has been accorded recognition at local and national level after being presented with the British Empire Medal and a Pride of Buchan award on the same day at his home in Aberdeenshire.

He was privileged to receive the honour, but upset that Atholene, his wife of nearly 70 years, was not there to witness the ceremony, following her death last year

Mr Ritchie, who has been instrumental for decades in the activities of such organisations as the Buchan Heritage Society, the Book of Deer Project and the New Deer Public Hall and Community Association, was presented with his BEM by Aberdeenshire’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

Sandy Ritchie, 94, received his BEM from Aberdeenshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson.

He said: “While I am honoured, the award brings a bit of sadness because Atholene isn’t here to share it. She helped me so much in all that I did.

“I also think the award is a recognition of the special place that we know Buchan is. All I have done over the years is thanks to where I am from.”

A great Doric champion

Mr Ritchie worked as a funeral director for many years, but has never lost his zest for life and has met everybody from renowned musician Dame Evelyn Glennie to businessman Bertie Forbes and Flora Garry – the Buchan Poetess.

He was also among the audience who thrilled at the sight of the Book of Deer when it was brought back to Aberdeen two years ago and later marvelled at the news that archaeologists had discovered proof of a lost monastery close to his roots.

Sandy Ritchie has written his first book at 93 and it’s a treasure trove of north-east history

He has done whatever he could to promote the Doric language and believes it should be encouraged and nurtured among the younger generation.

As he said: “Without heritage, a society has nothing. Are we to hand it on or let it die? Surely not, and you should never be ashamed of your mither tongue.”

‘A fitting recipient of the honour’

Many of the photographs and artefacts from his book New Deer and Roon Aboot have been bequeathed to the New Deer Community Association.

And Buchan councillor, Anne Simpson, spoke about how Mr Ritchie had been such an inspirational figure in so many different ventures.

Sandy Ritchie has been given his BEM by Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson.

She said on Tuesday: “I’ve known Sandy for the last 30-odd years and he is an amazing man, who has done so much for the region throughout his life.

“He is still physically and mentally sharp, he is still pouring his heart into doing whatever he can for a variety of heritage and community organisations, and I know, from my own involvement with the Book of Deer, how thrilled he was to see it go on exhibition in Aberdeen in 2022.

“These awards reflect the esteem in which he is held and it was a privilege to be there and present him with the Pride of Buchan. He’s a fitting recipient of the honour.”

Sandy Ritchie, who has been awarded a BEM, with his late wife Atholene.

 

 

 

