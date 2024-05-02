Aberdeen film-makers to shoot new project in city’s Town House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen film-makers to shoot new project in city’s Town House

Jamie Sundance and Nicci Thompson have received £40,000 funding for their imaginative project which is being made in Aberdeen.

Nicci Thompson and Jamie Sundance are making a new film in Aberdeen. Pic: Crow House Projects.
By Neil Drysdale

It sounds like a case of Succession bumping headlong into David Cronenberg.

“When the wealthy patriarch of a notorious family dies, his dysfunctional family are summoned for the reading of his will, only to find themselves ensnared in a darkly comedic trial that promises to turn their quest for inheritance into a fight for survival.”

And that’s the intriguing premise behind a new film which is being shot by Crow House Projects, a north-east organisation headed by Nicci Thompson and Jamie Sundance, which aims to put Aberdeen firmly at the centre of the movie-making world.

What’s more, the duo’s latest work is being shot partly inside the famous Town House building, which is normally the home of local politicians and party chicanery.

Cynics might respond that’s a horror film in its own right, but Nicci and Jamie have a far more upbeat attitude to their ambitions in the entertainment industry.

Crow House Projects aims to raise the profile of Aberdeen’s film and TV potential. Pic: Sadie Purves.

Crow House was originally established before the Covid pandemic and, after receiving grants from Aberdeen City Council, its founding members worked on a number of narrative projects with a group of committed volunteers.

They were successful in raising £40,000 of Government funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, via the council, and this has enabled them to run two cohorts where participants progress through a series of masterclasses before putting their skills and knowledge to the test in working on a short narrative film over a five-day production.

‘An overwhelming thirst for more’

Nicci said: “We are filming in the Town House in the days ahead and we are all incredibly excited at the prospect. Around 40-50 volunteers have been and will be involved in the making of this project.

“In March, we held an open night at RGU and more than 100 people came along to register interest which shows an overwhelming thirst for more.

The power of imagination is vividly illustrated by Crow House Projects in Aberdeen. Pic: Sadie Purves.

Collaboration and co-operation are the cornerstones for Crow House and both men spoke passionately about the different people and authorities who have boosted them.

Jamie said: “The council’s endorsement of our vision has been pivotal, complemented by encouragement from industry leaders across the city.

“We’re privileged to have Derrick Thomson of Our Union Street project as our chairman, while our sessions at Aberdeen Art Centre, hosted by Amy Liptrott, have been a cornerstone of our efforts, as is our continued partnership with RGU.”

Nicci Thompson and Jamie Sundance are on the stairway to success. Pic: Sadie Purves.

There has been plenty of talk about the cultural excellence which exists throughout the region, and the best way of bringing it together in a coherent structure.

Finally, Crow House are proving that such big ideas aren’t strictly for the birds.

‘We could have the next Scorsese in the city’

As Nicci said: “We want to continue to grow and thrive, because we need to harness our creative talent and support their need to create.

“We lose far too much of it to other cities with better creative infrastructure and that needs to change.”

Nicci added: “We could have the next Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan or Steven Spielberg in the city, and not even know it.

“We can’t allow that to happen!”

Lots of interest has been shown in the work of Crow House Projects in Aberdeen. Pic: Sadie Purves.

 

 

 

 

