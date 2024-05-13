Aberdeen writer Kenna Anderson says mum Sheena Blackhall is ‘biggest fan’ of her work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen writer Kenna Anderson says mum Sheena Blackhall is ‘biggest fan’ of her work

Kenna has joined forces with her mum and is a guest writer in Sheena's latest collection

By Karen Roberts
Writer Kenna Anderson and her mum Sheena Blackhall. Aberdeen. Supplied by Kenna Anderson Date; Unknown
Writer Kenna Anderson and her mum Sheena Blackhall. Aberdeen. Supplied by Kenna Anderson Date; Unknown

Kenna Anderson has been writing stories since she was a child – and has followed in her mum’s footsteps in becoming an author.

Her mum is none other than renowned Scots writer and P&J Doric columnist Sheena Blackhall.

The pair have joined forces for Sheena’s latest collection, with Kenna collaborating with her mum as a guest writer.

Kenna, of Aberdeen, who says she has been “scribbling away” since she was old enough to write, worked in corporate communications, but recently her fiction writing has gathered pace.

Writer Kenna Anderson has collaborated with her mum Sheena Blackhall. Supplied by Kenna Anderson.

‘Biggest fan and best critic’

As she said: “I can’t stop writing now”.

Kenna, who is mum to daughter Skye, 7, has her recent crime story Local detective crowned a hero, featured in her mum’s latest collection Robin Reidbreist’s Testament. The title  includes more of Sheena’s Scots and English poetry and short stories.

After the birth of her daughter, Kenna, who had previously worked for firms such as  Shell and Wood Group PSN, turned her focus to freelance writing.

The collaboration with her mum meant that Sheena was essentially Kenna’s editor – however, this is something she’s no stranger to.

She explained: “I send everything that I write to my mum especially when I was writing my novel she reviewed every single chapter. She’s my biggest fan, but she’s also one of my best critics too!”

Kenna added: “We are both passionate writers with different audiences. She’s the first one it tells me if she thinks something’s really good.  She’s just honest.”

 

Kenna Anderson and her daughter Skye. at Johnstone Gardens. Supplied by Kenna Anderson.

Making a name for herself

She has been steadily making a name for herself in writing circles. Last year Kenna was invited to read at the Granite Noir crime writing festival as an emerging crime writer for her story Bobby Was Gone.

That year she was also a featured author for the Scottish Mountaineering Press for her story, The Beautiful Skye, written in tribute to the origin of her own daughter’s name.

While this year her story I hope, was included in the Scottish Book Trust’s Hope campaign.  She also completed her first romance novel Can Two Broken Hearts Become A Whole?

Kenna’s work is often centred around romance, but she also likes crime writing. And the strength of the crime writing genre and the growing audience for it is something Kenna is thrilled by, saying there is a “quite a market” for it with many people “diehard” fans of it.

But does Kenna have  a favourite work of her mum’s? She tells me she loves her poetry.

She added: “She always has something that is just so off the cuff and so funny!”

Sheena Blackhall is a well-known writer and P&J Doric columnist. Picture by KENNY ELRICK.

