Jacqueline Wake Young: Doesn’t everyone have a right to their own ‘home of the year’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jacqueline Wake Young: Doesn’t everyone have a right to their own ‘home of the year’?

Scotland's Home of The Year contest is a reminder of what the notion of 'home' really means, and why it's about much more than mere bricks and mortar.

Quiney Cottage in Banchory impressed the judges on Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland.
Quiney Cottage in Banchory impressed the judges on Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

I could spend every weekend cleaning, tidying and decorating my house and it would still never come close to being Scotland’s Home of The Year.

It’s not for the want of trying. I’m handy with a tin of paint and have so many interior design magazines I could wallpaper each room with the pages.

It takes dedication and imagination to create the homes featured on the BBC Scotland show and it was exciting to see three Aberdeenshire properties in the running for top prize.

Each property is different but what they have in common is the love and hard work poured into everything from the light fittings to the floor finishes.

A 1840s farmhouse near Laurencekirk featured on Scotland’s Home of The Year. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland.

We do that with our homes, don’t we? Whether it’s a two-bedroom flat in a high rise or an eight-bedroom mansion in a leafy suburb. We plump up cushions, put up pictures and gather our precious things around us.

Even Neolithic man had his own ‘home of the year’ in Scotland

There must be an interior design gene. At the Neolithic settlement Skara Brae in Orkney, there are stones arranged as shelving and alcoves facing the door.

Known as the dresser, it was where decorative items were given pride of place as the first things anyone would see on entering the home.

Now, instead of a rudimentary ornament, it might be a knick-knack from Matalan but the drive to put it there is the same.

One of the ‘dressers’ at Skara Brae on Orkney.

Our lives, family, history, identity and finances are tied up with our abode and all that we invest in it.

No wonder it’s so distressing when we are displaced from the space we call home.

Families evacuated from RAAC-ridden homes

We’ve seen it with families having to be evacuated from their RAAC-ridden properties in Aberdeen.

This week resident Erica Mitchell told The Press and Journal her mental health is at an all-time low as she is one of hundreds of tenants waiting to be moved from their homes in Torry.

Aberdeen City Council tenant Erica Mitchell outside her Torry home. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Home is meant to be a sanctuary, and as I write, the dog reminds me of this as she hides under the sofa.

She is spooked by the noisy TV as American riot police break up pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA.

I turn the volume down and read the captions so my spaniel can sleep more soundly in her living room as chaos reigns on college campuses.

Police officers confront pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Image: Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

I turn it back up to hear what John Swinney has to say about the sticky situation in which the SNP finds itself.

What puzzles me most is the series of events over several years that have led to this political moment.

The planet we call home…

I’ve watched as both the SNP and the Scottish Greens appear to have drifted ever further from their core missions.

Delivering independence and tackling the climate emergency should be more than enough for anyone’s inbox. We call Planet Earth home too.

Former deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney tells the press of his leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I’m noticing lots of properties for sale along the coast, in areas affected by flooding, storms, and very high tides.

It’s just a few ‘for sale’ signs, but I can’t help think of other parts of the world that have seen huge displacement of people due to climate change.

The Scottish Greens have been champions of biodiversity, at risk from a warming planet, pollution and deforestation.

In Scotland, hedgehogs, turtle doves, wildcats, water voles, and some species of woodpeckers and butterflies are endangered through loss of habitat.

And there’s another word for home.

Travellers move into their new homes

Meanwhile, Clinterty Travellers’ site has undergone a £5 million facelift with families now moving into modern accommodation.

They have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, enhanced insulation, infrared heating systems and solar panels.

Above all, the project is a reminder that home is also about community.

Grey building with black roof in front of a forest.
Clinterty Travellers Site has new upgraded units. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

UN says 80,000 homes destroyed in Gaza

This week Reuters reported that the UN has estimated it could take until the next century to rebuild the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “moonscape” with 80,000 homes razed to rubble.

And what will become of several million displaced people when there is nothing for them to return to?

No one knows where this all will end, but it’s clear where it started.

Follow any thread in any debate over the situation in Israel and the Occupied Territories, and there is one central, inescapable theme.

The right to a home – and a homeland.

Pro-Palestine protesters call a makeshift camp home on UCLA campus. Image: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Read more:

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Banchory cottage goes through to final

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Gemma shares the blood, sweat and tears behind her Laurencekirk farmhouse renovation

Scotland’s Home of The Year is currently airing on BBC Scotland and available on BBC iPlayer.

More from Lifestyle

This picture shows the Orkney scallops in all their glory.
Restaurant review: Prepare to be wowed at Aberdeen's Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
Skiers at Lecht Ski Centre.
Can ski centres in Highlands and Aberdeenshire survive with less snow?
Nadiya Hussain MBE.
Nadiya Hussain talks Scottish delicacies (including butteries) ahead of Taste of Grampian debut
Fine dining is a visual and sensory feast at An Cala Ciuin in Mull, with chef Ross Caithness. Image: The Mishnish.
Review: Fine dining with fearless flair at An Cala Ciuin, The Mishnish Hotel, Tobermory
Alan Milne, left, and Dan Barnett. All images: Johnathan Addie
Meet Alan and Dan, the university pals bringing distilling back to Aberdeen
Gayle underneath the impressive Bridge of Alvah near Banff. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The Earl's secret 'love lair' hidden inside Bridge of Alvah near Banff
Mike’s wife Jo said it is ‘remarkable’ that he survived the crash (handout/PA)
Pilot who crash-landed plane ‘owes his life’ to London’s Air Ambulance Charity
Average petrol and diesel prices have risen by 10p per litre so far this year, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices up 10p per litre since start of year
Cambusmore Estate
'A rare opportunity': Former Sutherland shooting lodge on the market for £900,000
The stage version of Sunset Song is headed to Aberdeen and Inverness. Pictured are cast members (L-R) Kirsten Henderson, Naomi Stirrat, Rori Hawthorn, Samuel Pashby, Danielle Jam, Murray Fraser, Ali Craig and Ann Louise Ross. Image by Mihaela Bodlovic
Sunset Song: Moray playwright is first female to adapt novel for stage

Conversation