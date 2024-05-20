How a Facetime bedtime story turned former Aberdeen CEO into children’s author

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How a Facetime bedtime story turned former Aberdeen CEO into children’s author

An Aberdonian grandfather, Keith Main, and former chief executive of AVC Media Enterprises has published a book for his grandchildren.

Keith Main smiling at the camera.
Keith Main has released his debut book Peter and the Boy in honour of his grandchildren. Image: Keith Main.
By Lottie Hood

Born and bred Aberdonian Keith Main is certainly getting a lot more sun these days.

Having swapped the granite city for a warmth-filled Minorca in 2016, his summer weather has been dramatically upgraded.

However, there are eight things the 70-year-old misses dearly: Aberdeen beach, a Scottish breakfast at the Inversnecky Cafe, Rowies and his five beloved grandchildren.

While he could not do much about the Rowies, the grandad was keen to stay in touch with his family.

Keith Main with his partner Janey and dog Bowie.
Keith Main with his partner Janey and dog Bowie. Images: Keith Main.

What he did not expect was for that wish to turn into a 200-page book.

How Peter and the Boy came about with a Facetime

When his family, based around Drumlithie and Stonehaven, would come out to visit him, Keith would often take time to make up stories for his grandkids.

When they returned to the north-east, one of his daughters suggested reading a story on Facetime.

Keen to make a good impression, Keith wrote a one-off story about a boy called Peter and his friends discovering adventures on an island with strange powers and secrets.

Keith Main with his new book Peter and the Boy
Keith Main originally wrote the story for a Facetime with his grandchildren.

And his grandchildren were not the only ones who enjoyed themselves.

It was not long before Keith was adding to it and gradually building the story with hand-drawn illustrations – some inspired by photos of his grandchildren.

After being diagnosed with colon issues and facing nine months of treatment last year, Keith decided he was finally going to publish the book called Peter and the Boy.

Already having written a follow-up book, Keith said: “It’s a completely different direction for me.

“One of my old school friends, we were in the same English class at Hazlehead Academy, said my English teacher would be incredibly proud if not incredibly surprised by the fact I’ve written a book.”

Some of the illustrations were copied from photos of Keith Main's grandchildren. Here is a little girl on a swing which one of his granddaughter's posed for.
Some of the illustrations are copied from photos of Keith’s grandchildren.

From Rainbow Chasers to AVC Media Enterprises

Brought up in Kincorth, Keith left school wanting to be an architect.

But due to a lack of confidence and grades, he decided against trying for university and became an architectural technician.

When he started helping his cousin with the early mobile discos in Aberdeen, Keith ended up taking over operations for Rainbow Chasers in the north-east.

Keith Main, Chairman and CEO, AVC Media Enterprises at the company headquarters in Altens,
Keith Main was chairman and chief executive of AVC Media Enterprises. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Over the next few years, he worked for BP, opened Atmosphere Lighting on Nelson Street and eventually started another business AVC Media Enterprises in 1984.

With the company, Keith would supply the offshore oil industry with equipment and entertainment and became the agent for Sky for the offshore market which included supplying ships, ferries and the Royal Navy.

They also built a large conference centre in Altens.

However, in June 2016, Keith sold his majority share and moved permanently to Minorca where he had been going since the late 90’s.

An illustration from Keith Main's book Peter and the Boy
The new author admits he is surprised by the book’s wide appeal to adults as well.

Surprising target audience

Spanish island life has definitely been a big inspiration behind the book Peter and the Boy.

As well as Keith’s vivid imagination and “bizarre” real life dreams which play a big part in the strangeness of the island.

While his own grandchildren were “over the moon” with their copies and friends have been quick to read it to their grandchildren, Keith said: “The thing that surprised me about the book was a lot of my older friends have read it and they enjoyed it which was never really the intention.

“But a few of them have said it’s a good fantasy story. There’s no real violence or angst in it. It’s just a fun fantasy story which keeps them turning the pages.”

To find out more or to purchase a copy of Peter and The Boy: The Adventure Begins on Kindle or paperback, visit Amazon. 

More from Lifestyle

People were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s (Victoria Jones/PA)
Timeline of events leading up to the Infected Blood Inquiry
Tens of thousands of people were given contaminated blood between the 1970s and early 1990s (Alamy/PA)
What is the infected blood scandal?
Infected blood victims and campaigners have been fighting for decades for compensation (PA)
Infected blood community expecting to hear how much compensation they will get
Campaigners have been praised for their ‘tireless work’ calling for justice for those affected by the infected blood scandal (Victoria Jones/PA)
Infected blood report due decades after victims began campaigning for justice
A new study has enabled scientists to study breast tissue in detail outside the body (Rui Vieira/PA)
Preserving breast tissue outside of body will aid cancer research – study
Heston Blumenthal wants neurodiverse people to be better supported in the workplace (PA)
Workplaces must change attitudes to neurodiversity, says chef Heston Blumenthal
Elaine Logue, left, dances with a fellow Courage model on Sunday night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: The best of Courage on the Catwalk 2024
Courage on the Catwalk model Trysh Doherty from Aberdeen takes to the stage for the final walkdown on Sunday night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'The girls just rocked the place': Tears and joy as Courage on the Catwalk…
Infected blood campaigners met on Parliament Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Infected blood scandal campaigners say fight ‘not over yet’
Performers debut the new Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT production at The Macallan Estate.
Inside Macallan's £200 anniversary experience with Cirque du Soleil

Conversation