How a Facetime bedtime story turned former Aberdeen CEO into children’s author

Born and bred Aberdonian Keith Main is certainly getting a lot more sun these days.

Having swapped the granite city for a warmth-filled Minorca in 2016, his summer weather has been dramatically upgraded.

However, there are eight things the 70-year-old misses dearly: Aberdeen beach, a Scottish breakfast at the Inversnecky Cafe, Rowies and his five beloved grandchildren.

While he could not do much about the Rowies, the grandad was keen to stay in touch with his family.

What he did not expect was for that wish to turn into a 200-page book.

How Peter and the Boy came about with a Facetime

When his family, based around Drumlithie and Stonehaven, would come out to visit him, Keith would often take time to make up stories for his grandkids.

When they returned to the north-east, one of his daughters suggested reading a story on Facetime.

Keen to make a good impression, Keith wrote a one-off story about a boy called Peter and his friends discovering adventures on an island with strange powers and secrets.

And his grandchildren were not the only ones who enjoyed themselves.

It was not long before Keith was adding to it and gradually building the story with hand-drawn illustrations – some inspired by photos of his grandchildren.

After being diagnosed with colon issues and facing nine months of treatment last year, Keith decided he was finally going to publish the book called Peter and the Boy.

Already having written a follow-up book, Keith said: “It’s a completely different direction for me.

“One of my old school friends, we were in the same English class at Hazlehead Academy, said my English teacher would be incredibly proud if not incredibly surprised by the fact I’ve written a book.”

From Rainbow Chasers to AVC Media Enterprises

Brought up in Kincorth, Keith left school wanting to be an architect.

But due to a lack of confidence and grades, he decided against trying for university and became an architectural technician.

When he started helping his cousin with the early mobile discos in Aberdeen, Keith ended up taking over operations for Rainbow Chasers in the north-east.

Over the next few years, he worked for BP, opened Atmosphere Lighting on Nelson Street and eventually started another business AVC Media Enterprises in 1984.

With the company, Keith would supply the offshore oil industry with equipment and entertainment and became the agent for Sky for the offshore market which included supplying ships, ferries and the Royal Navy.

They also built a large conference centre in Altens.

However, in June 2016, Keith sold his majority share and moved permanently to Minorca where he had been going since the late 90’s.

Surprising target audience

Spanish island life has definitely been a big inspiration behind the book Peter and the Boy.

As well as Keith’s vivid imagination and “bizarre” real life dreams which play a big part in the strangeness of the island.

While his own grandchildren were “over the moon” with their copies and friends have been quick to read it to their grandchildren, Keith said: “The thing that surprised me about the book was a lot of my older friends have read it and they enjoyed it which was never really the intention.

“But a few of them have said it’s a good fantasy story. There’s no real violence or angst in it. It’s just a fun fantasy story which keeps them turning the pages.”

To find out more or to purchase a copy of Peter and The Boy: The Adventure Begins on Kindle or paperback, visit Amazon.