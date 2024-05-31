11 campsites in and around Inverness including Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park

Embrace your inner adventurer and explore the glorious landscapes of Inverness and beyond.

There are plenty of places for camping and caravanning, and we’ve compiled a list of some great places to check out.

Bught Park Caravan Park & Campsite

Bught Caravan Park and Campsite is situated nicely across from the Inverness Aquadome as well as being a 15 minute walk from Inverness Castle and city centre.

The popular caravan park features 60 caravan and tent stances, shower, toilet and laundry facilities, and various activities.

Enquiries can be made online or by calling 01463 236920.

Parkdean Resorts Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park

Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park is a fantastic place to set up camp throughout the summer. It is situated near the beautiful Nairn beach which makes it perfect to bask beneath the sun for a well earned lazy holiday; or set aside some time to explore the Highlands.

With a range of castles, forests and country parks nearby, the Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park is great for families, couples, friends and solo travellers looking to get away for a night or two – or why not an extended stay!

To make an enquiry, visit their website.

Torvean Caravan Park

Torvean Caravan Park is a lovely tranquil site that’s set in a perfect location for those looking to explore Inverness. There are around 51 pitches for caravans and motorhomes in addition to 11 holiday lodges for rent.

And there are plenty facilities from dining, beaches, shops and walking trails to choose from during you stay.

Enquiries can be made online.

Ardtower Caravan Park

The award-winning Ardtower Caravan Park is located within a reasonable distance to Inverness city centre and the iconic Culloden Battlefield – perfect for any historians looking for a summer getaway.

According to park hosts, around 95% of their pitches feature uninterrupted views of the Bonnie Black Isle and beyond, giving guests a picturesque backdrop from their very own doorstep day and night.

Enquiries can be made online, by email: ardtower@outlook.com, or by telephone: 01463 790 555 or 07773 359 032.

Culloden Moor Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite

Culloden Moor Campsite is nestled just six miles beyond Inverness with surrounding trees and woodland providing guests guests with much-desired privacy from the otherwise bustling city centre – but only a mile from Culloden Battlefield.

Whilst being slightly secluded from the rest of the city, the campsite offers plenty options for shopping, dining and exploring.

Enquiries can be made online.

Auchnahillin Holiday Park

Auchnahillin Holiday Park is pridefully located in the heart of the Highlands and is a great base for anyone looking to tour the area, whether they’re local or not. The family-run campsite is just a 30 minute drive from Loch Ness as well as being near Aviemore and the Cairngorms.

Enquiries can be made online, telephone: 07974 008567, or by email: info@auchnahillin.co.uk

Beauly Holiday Park

Beauly Holiday Park is great for anyone looking to embark on the North Coast 500, offering a place to stay at the beginning and end of the renowned trip. The woodland getaway is situated on the bank of the River Beauly and comprises of an incredible nature reserve that features a bird and around 700m of pathways.

Enquiries can be made online.

Rosemarkie Camping and Caravanning Club Site

The Rosemarkie Club site is flanked by stunning hillsides on one side and the Moray Firth on the other, making it perfect for any dolphin spotting guests are hoping to do.

Guests are promised incredible views over the Firth and are welcome to explore the surrounding area, where they will soon reach the Faerie Glen and Chanonry Point alongside a community-led beach cafe.

Enquiries can be made online.

Fortrose Bay Campsite

Fortrose Bay Campsite also boasts a spectacular view over the Moray Firth. It is a great holiday destination located just a short walk from the seaside village of Fortrose, which has all your basic essentials for a weekend away.

So, get the BBQ set up and enjoy the glorious summer weather after a day of exploring and sight-seeing.

Enquiries can be made online.

Loch Ness Shores Camping and Caravanning Club Site

The Loch Ness Shores Site is one of the only campsites where you can get direct access to the shoreline around the area. It offers fantastic views of the surrounding mountains and beyond, and is a great starting point for anyone hoping to explore the scenery and spot local wildlife.

Enquiries can be made online.

Bunchrew Caravan Park Ltd

Bunchrew Caravan Park offers great views looking out to Ben Wyvis and its surrounding area with the parkland welcoming families and travellers to rest up in the Highlands.

There are approximately 125 pitches for tents, caravans and motorhomes for guests to choose from as well as providing essential facilities. Dogs are also welcome to stay, but must be kept on a lead.

Enquires can be made online.