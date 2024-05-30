Wick accordion star Brandon McPhee on recording with his idol Daniel O’Donnell

He’s the undisputed housewives’ choice in northern Scotland.

And with 17 success-filled years in traditional music already behind him, it’s fair to say that Caithness-raised Brandon McPhee has packed plenty in for someone aged just 27.

“It’s been busy but I’ve enjoyed it, music’s really all I’ve ever wanted to do,” he tells me with a smile.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything – and I’ll keep going for the next 100 years if I can.”

Brandon started out as a precocious pre-teen talent whose unusual choice of musical instrument grabbed attention.

Brandon McPhee’s lifelong love of music

Looking back he’s grateful for the support given by teachers, as well as classmates who enjoyed basking in the reflected glory of knowing a rising celebrity.

“From the first minute that I played accordion I knew that it was exactly what I wanted to do in life,” says Wick lad Brandon.

“It was just something that I did every day that I enjoyed, so I wanted to keep doing the best I could. I had a CD out when I was at school and that was quite a talking point.

He added: “I was very lucky, there was no other young kid playing the button accordion. I was the only one at that time around the north, that’s for certain, and it made you very alone.

“Some classmates would be into the guitar, but they’d have friends playing as well.”

It was one particular relative who influenced Brandon’s decision to take up accordion, and he describes his grandfather Donald McPhee as “one of my best friends”.

“I’ve always had a special connection with my grandad with him playing as well,” the popular performer explains.

“He realised that I was showing an interest and he taught me my first few tunes, and it was the sound that clicked with me.

“It might sound strange, but it just felt right like it was meant to be, and that’s how it worked out.”

Recording with his idol Daniel O’Donnell

Brandon, who has played at various venues including Buckingham Palace, started singing 10 years ago – a prospect he initially saw as “silly” when it was first suggested by drummer bandmate Robert Cameron.

Since then the tartan troubadour’s vocals have become an essential part of his live show, which hits his home town’s Assembly Rooms tomorrow, then Elgin Town Hall on Saturday and Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne on Sunday.

“Every single year when we return to a venue it will be a totally different show that people are coming to see,” adds Brandon, who famously wrote a tune for King Charles that he played to the monarch last August.

“There’s a few songs that you have to do – the ones you most enjoy – but I don’t believe in doing the same show over and over because we have to try and build and do the music that the audience can relate to as well.

“It’s country, there’s Scottish music on the accordion, there’s songs and bits of Irish songs in there – and it even goes to the likes of My Way from Frank Sinatra.”

Brandon’s latest single is a version of Scots émigré Eric Bogle’s Across The Hills Of Home, recorded with his idol Daniel O’Donnell.

‘That’s what it’s always been about’

“My granddad introduced me to Foster and Allen, who I had the honour of recording a song with, as well as Daniel’s music,” he remembers.

“That was the music my grandparents listened to, plus Jimmy Shand and Will Starr. All through the years I’ve been inspired by and loved everything that those performers did.

“I asked Daniel during Covid what the chance would be of recording a song together and he said he’d be delighted to do so. I’m just really pleased that I got the opportunity because it’s a huge thing for me.

“They say don’t meet your idols but that’s a lot of rubbish. If I ever get to the level of Daniel or Foster and Allen I’d be on cloud nine because I just look up to them so much.

“It’s a long, long way to go but I’ve always thrived to get like them, that’s what it’s always been about for me.”

Go to brandonmcphee.com to book tickets.