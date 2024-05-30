Wick accordion star Brandon McPhee on recording with his idol Daniel O’Donnell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick accordion star Brandon McPhee on recording with his idol Daniel O’Donnell

The musician also wrote a song for King Charles which he played for the monarch last year.

Brandon McPhee is set for a tour which includes venues in Wick, Aboyne and Elgin. Image: Paul Smith.
By Andrew Welsh

He’s the undisputed housewives’ choice in northern Scotland.

And with 17 success-filled years in traditional music already behind him, it’s fair to say that Caithness-raised Brandon McPhee has packed plenty in for someone aged just 27.

“It’s been busy but I’ve enjoyed it, music’s really all I’ve ever wanted to do,” he tells me with a smile.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything – and I’ll keep going for the next 100 years if I can.”

Brandon started out as a precocious pre-teen talent whose unusual choice of musical instrument grabbed attention.

Brandon with his Scottish entertainer of the year award from Ireland’s Hot Country TV. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Brandon McPhee’s lifelong love of music

Looking back he’s grateful for the support given by teachers, as well as classmates who enjoyed basking in the reflected glory of knowing a rising celebrity.

“From the first minute that I played accordion I knew that it was exactly what I wanted to do in life,” says Wick lad Brandon.

“It was just something that I did every day that I enjoyed, so I wanted to keep doing the best I could. I had a CD out when I was at school and that was quite a talking point.

He added: “I was very lucky, there was no other young kid playing the button accordion. I was the only one at that time around the north, that’s for certain, and it made you very alone.

“Some classmates would be into the guitar, but they’d have friends playing as well.”
It was one particular relative who influenced Brandon’s decision to take up accordion, and he describes his grandfather Donald McPhee as “one of my best friends”.

“I’ve always had a special connection with my grandad with him playing as well,” the popular performer explains.

“He realised that I was showing an interest and he taught me my first few tunes, and it was the sound that clicked with me.
“It might sound strange, but it just felt right like it was meant to be, and that’s how it worked out.”

Daniel O'Donnell and Brandon McPhee together
Daniel O’Donnell and Brandon McPhee recorded a song together. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Recording with his idol Daniel O’Donnell

Brandon, who has played at various venues including Buckingham Palace,  started singing 10 years ago – a prospect he initially saw as “silly” when it was first suggested by drummer bandmate Robert Cameron.

Since then the tartan troubadour’s vocals have become an essential part of his live show, which hits his home town’s Assembly Rooms tomorrow, then Elgin Town Hall on Saturday  and Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne on Sunday.

“Every single year when we return to a venue it will be a totally different show that people are coming to see,” adds Brandon, who famously wrote a tune for King Charles that he played to the monarch last August.

“There’s a few songs that you have to do – the ones you most enjoy – but I don’t believe in doing the same show over and over because we have to try and build and do the music that the audience can relate to as well.

“It’s country, there’s Scottish music on the accordion, there’s songs and bits of Irish songs in there – and it even goes to the likes of My Way from Frank Sinatra.”

Brandon’s latest single is a version of Scots émigré Eric Bogle’s Across The Hills Of Home, recorded with his idol Daniel O’Donnell.

Jamie Anderson, Robert Cameron, Brandon McPhee and Manson Grant.  Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

‘That’s what it’s always been about’

“My granddad introduced me to Foster and Allen, who I had the honour of recording a song with, as well as Daniel’s music,” he remembers.

“That was the music my grandparents listened to, plus Jimmy Shand and Will Starr. All through the years I’ve been inspired by and loved everything that those performers did.
“I asked Daniel during Covid what the chance would be of recording a song together and he said he’d be delighted to do so. I’m just really pleased that I got the opportunity because it’s a huge thing for me.

“They say don’t meet your idols but that’s a lot of rubbish. If I ever get to the level of Daniel or Foster and Allen I’d be on cloud nine because I just look up to them so much.
“It’s a long, long way to go but I’ve always thrived to get like them, that’s what it’s always been about for me.”

Go to brandonmcphee.com to book tickets.

 

