Father’s Day gifts – 5 thoughtful present ideas Dad will love

Our timely selection of Father’s Day subscription offers, featuring a great mix of mags, may just have the perfect gift solution.

Presented by DC Thomson Shop
Father's Day gifts
Browse our terrific selection of Father's Day gifts catering to a wide range of interests (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Struggling to find a gift for Father’s Day or haven’t had the chance to think about it? Our timely selection of Father’s Day subscription offers, featuring a great mix of mags, may just have the perfect solution.

Reminder: Father’s Day lands on Sunday, June 16

Covering a wide range of interests, we start today’s list with a magazine celebrating oor bonnie country – The Scots Magazine…

1. The Scots Magazine

The Scots Magazine
The Scots Magazine (DC Thomson)

Gift a subscription to The Scots Magazine, a high-quality glossy mag packed with excellent features and stunning photography covering Scotland’s fascinating places, people and culture.

Each month, Dad will enjoy big interviews with famous figures and celebrities and hear from a team of experts.

Different topics covered include the best places to visit (with a different cover star each month), Scottish wildlife, the great outdoors, the latest cultural news and events, and whisky.

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to The Scots Magazine

  • Delivered monthly direct to their door (Free UK delivery)
  • Over 130 pages of entertaining and informative features
  • Early access – getting the latest issue before the shops
  • Savings on the shop price
  • Breath-taking photography accompanying culture, history, travel and outdoor articles

Save 37% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

2. bunkered

bunkered magazine
Gift a whole year of bunkered magazine for only £40! (DC Thomson)

Can’t keep Dad away from the golf course? bunkered magazine is the perfect magazine for them!

A high-quality monthly mag, bunkered is the go-to golf expert, offering the very best coverage on the sport.

Stay up-to-date on all things golf with bunkered (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Expert guides and gear reviews (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enjoy insightful features and big interviews (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Subscribe and Dad will also receive a FREE sleeve of Callaway Golf Balls (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Help Dad stay up-to-date on the latest gear and tips on how to keep his score down with a great-value bunkered subscription.

Also expect interviews with the biggest players, features exploring golf’s most important topics and expert golf guides and course inspiration.

Plus, order a subscription today and Dad will receive a free sleeve of six Callaway golf balls for him to lose in the rough on his next outing!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to bunkered

  • Staying up-to-date with the latest gear and tuition
  • Big interviews with the world’s best golf players
  • 6 Callaway golf balls as a free gift
  • Saving on the shop price
  • Early access – getting the latest issue before the shops

Save 33% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

3. Puzzler Collection

Puzzler Collection
Puzzler Collection (DC Thomson)

Puzzler Collection is the UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, featuring a winning combination of 160+ puzzles inside every issue.

Offering hours of entertainment and challenges, every issue also includes the chance to win amazing cash prizes!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Puzzler Collection

  • Saving on the shop price
  • Free UK delivery
  • 160+ puzzles inside every issue
  • Different puzzle types including Boxwise, Double Acrostic, Jolly Mixtures & more
  • Exceptional challenges including Honeycomb, Continuity & Round-Tour

Save 35% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

4. Commando Comics

Commando Comics
Commando Comics (DC Thomson)

Gift Dad a subscription to Commando, the world’s longest-serving war comic, this Father’s Day.

Each issue is a self-contained epic story told across 63 pages of classic adrenalin-filled comic artwork, complete with covers packed with explosive colour.

Guaranteed to be a wonderful trip down memory lane, Dad will receive two new stories and two reissues taken from the world-famous Commando archives every fortnight, helping to quickly grow their comic collection.

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Commando

  • 4 action-packed issues every 2 weeks
  • Delivered direct to their HQ!
  • Never miss an issue
  • Growing their comic collection
  • Savings on the shop price
  • Early access – Getting their copies before they hit the shops

Save 63% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

5. Puzzler

Puzzler magazine
Puzzler magazine (DC Thomson)

The original and very best puzzle mag out there, consider gifting Dad a subscription to Puzzler magazine.

Offering a great mix of puzzles, challenges range from relaxing wordsearch and Number Jig to the more difficult Cryptic Crossword and Fiveways.

Did you know? Number Jig is a kriss kross or fitword with numbers instead of letters

Containing 125 puzzles, every issue also includes cash prize competitions!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Puzzler

  • 125 puzzles packed into every issue
  • A mix of puzzle types including wordsearch, Number Jig, Dot-to-Dot, Cryptic Crossword, Round Tour & more
  • Cash prizes to be won every issue
  • Savings on the shop price
  • Free UK delivery

Save 32% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

Browse all Father’s Day gift ideas

Explore our full selection of great-value Father’s Day subscription offers here.