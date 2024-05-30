Father’s Day gifts – 5 thoughtful present ideas Dad will love

Struggling to find a gift for Father’s Day or haven’t had the chance to think about it? Our timely selection of Father’s Day subscription offers, featuring a great mix of mags, may just have the perfect solution.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Reminder: Father’s Day lands on Sunday, June 16

Covering a wide range of interests, we start today’s list with a magazine celebrating oor bonnie country – The Scots Magazine…

1. The Scots Magazine

Gift a subscription to The Scots Magazine, a high-quality glossy mag packed with excellent features and stunning photography covering Scotland’s fascinating places, people and culture.

Each month, Dad will enjoy big interviews with famous figures and celebrities and hear from a team of experts.

Different topics covered include the best places to visit (with a different cover star each month), Scottish wildlife, the great outdoors, the latest cultural news and events, and whisky.

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to The Scots Magazine

Delivered monthly direct to their door (Free UK delivery)

Over 130 pages of entertaining and informative features

Early access – getting the latest issue before the shops

Savings on the shop price

Breath-taking photography accompanying culture, history, travel and outdoor articles

Save 37% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

2. bunkered

Can’t keep Dad away from the golf course? bunkered magazine is the perfect magazine for them!

A high-quality monthly mag, bunkered is the go-to golf expert, offering the very best coverage on the sport.

Help Dad stay up-to-date on the latest gear and tips on how to keep his score down with a great-value bunkered subscription.

Also expect interviews with the biggest players, features exploring golf’s most important topics and expert golf guides and course inspiration.

Plus, order a subscription today and Dad will receive a free sleeve of six Callaway golf balls for him to lose in the rough on his next outing!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to bunkered

Staying up-to-date with the latest gear and tuition

Big interviews with the world’s best golf players

6 Callaway golf balls as a free gift

Saving on the shop price

Early access – getting the latest issue before the shops

Save 33% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

3. Puzzler Collection

Puzzler Collection is the UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, featuring a winning combination of 160+ puzzles inside every issue.

Offering hours of entertainment and challenges, every issue also includes the chance to win amazing cash prizes!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Puzzler Collection

Saving on the shop price

Free UK delivery

160+ puzzles inside every issue

Different puzzle types including Boxwise, Double Acrostic, Jolly Mixtures & more

Exceptional challenges including Honeycomb, Continuity & Round-Tour

Save 35% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

4. Commando Comics

Gift Dad a subscription to Commando, the world’s longest-serving war comic, this Father’s Day.

Each issue is a self-contained epic story told across 63 pages of classic adrenalin-filled comic artwork, complete with covers packed with explosive colour.

Guaranteed to be a wonderful trip down memory lane, Dad will receive two new stories and two reissues taken from the world-famous Commando archives every fortnight, helping to quickly grow their comic collection.

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Commando

4 action-packed issues every 2 weeks

Delivered direct to their HQ!

Never miss an issue

Growing their comic collection

Savings on the shop price

Early access – Getting their copies before they hit the shops

Save 63% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

5. Puzzler

The original and very best puzzle mag out there, consider gifting Dad a subscription to Puzzler magazine.

Offering a great mix of puzzles, challenges range from relaxing wordsearch and Number Jig to the more difficult Cryptic Crossword and Fiveways.

Did you know? Number Jig is a kriss kross or fitword with numbers instead of letters

Containing 125 puzzles, every issue also includes cash prize competitions!

Top things Dad will love about a subscription to Puzzler

125 puzzles packed into every issue

A mix of puzzle types including wordsearch, Number Jig, Dot-to-Dot, Cryptic Crossword, Round Tour & more

Cash prizes to be won every issue

Savings on the shop price

Free UK delivery

Save 32% with our Father’s Day subscription offer

Browse all Father’s Day gift ideas