Review: Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic wows the audience at Aberdeen’s HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Review: Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic wows the audience at Aberdeen’s HMT

Scott School of Dancing's Dynamic is showing at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre.

Students from the Scott School of Dancing staged their show Dynamic at HMT, performing to range of routines, including a Saturday Night Fever inspired display. Supplied by Kimberley Walker/Scott School of Dancing.
Students from the Scott School of Dancing staged their show Dynamic at HMT, performing to range of routines, including a Saturday Night Fever inspired display. Supplied by Kimberley Walker/Scott School of Dancing.
By Karen Roberts

From Disney magic to Saturday Night Fever, Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic is a toe-tapping display from talented young performers.

The show, featuring almost 180 dancers, started its run in style.

Pupils from the Bridge of Don-based dance school took the audience through a variety of dance styles set to a soundtrack of songs from musicals and films we all know and love.

The school, which two years ago marked its 40th anniversary with its show Iconic, returned to the His Majesty’s Theatre stage for Dynamic.

Performing a mix of ballet, jazz, tap and more there was no doubt about the hard work that would have gone into learning the routines in preparation for the show.

Dancers from the Scott School of Dancing are staging their show Dynamic at HMT. Supplied by Kimberley Walker/Scott School of Dancing.

You are never too young (or old for that matter) to dance. And the youngest dancers in the show certainly brought the aww factor as the tots bopped to the music and clapped along to music such as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Throughout their time on the stage the younger children were ably assisted by some of the older students.

The show, which spanned just over three hours, was filled with energy, great music, stunning costumes and amazing performances.

Dancing to hits such as Aqua’s Barbie Girl during the Barbie segment was done with  plenty of personality shining through.

The show features various dance styles – including ballet. Supplied by Kimberley Walker/Scott School of Dancing.

When is Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic on until?

The show featured song as well as dance, with the talented youngsters taking on vocals during routines inspired by musicals.

One little King had the audience singing along during  a Hamilton-inspired segment. While the young ladies performing in the Six did an impressive turn channelling the hit West End show.

The pupils from Scott School of Dancing performed a variety of dance style to music from well-known films and musicals. Supplied by Kimberly Walker/Scott School of Dancing.

It was clear all the dancers had a ball – as did the audience. The show more than lived up to its name and did not disappoint.

There’s still plenty of time to catch Dynamic as the show will run until Saturday at 7pm each evening. For further information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Some of the youngest dancers on stage during Scott School of Dancing’s Dynamic. Supplied by Kimberly Walker/Scott School of Dancing.

More from Lifestyle

Kimura CrossFit has just opened in Charleston Road North.
Community spirit is stronger than ever in Cove Bay as new CrossFit gym opens
1 Burnside Gardens has been beautifully renovated.
Maria and Andrzej give their Aberdeen home an amazing makeover
People working out in a gym.
Why summer is the perfect time to jump back into fitness
man wearing hard hat in a construction site is featured in film about mental health in construction industry
Short film tackles mental health issues in building sector
Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street
Summer holiday concept (Alamy/PA)
With the British summer as unpredictable as ever, here’s how you can bag a…
The Health Foundation said there is a potential £38 billion per year shortfall in the funding needed to improve the NHS by the end of the next parliament (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS funding pledged by parties ‘well short’ of what is needed, says think tank
There has been a significant rise in the number of vapers using high-strength e-cigarettes, academics have found (Jacob King/PA)
Stronger vapes rising in popularity – study
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Afternoon tea spread
Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East