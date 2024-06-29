Jacqueline Wake Young: Phew, a break from school and playground politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jacqueline Wake Young: Phew, a break from school and playground politics

Parents from Aberdeenshire to the Highlands may be breathing a sigh of relief as they bid the end-of-term expenses goodbye along with the endless online parent chats.

The school prom or end of term disco can mean parents have to organise it by committee. Image: Shutterstock.
The school prom or end of term disco can mean parents have to organise it by committee. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

It’s the end of term so all the hysteria and peer pressure should calm down for a while.

But enough about the P7 Parents WhatsApp group.

Plus, this time next week we’ll have a new leader and the campaigning, mudslinging and debate will be over.

Again, I’m still talking about the P7 Parents WhatsApp group.

Being included in these round-robin online chats is like being stuck in the eighth circle of hell, only with bake sales and prom night fundraisers.

Organising school events can cause some parents to set up social media group chats. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s been so stressful for some parents I’ve thought about starting a support group, but that would probably require a WhatsApp chat so you can see my dilemma.

In the run-up to July 4 I’ve heard concerning tales of economic uncertainty and social injustice but I’m told that “difficult decisions” have to be made when it comes to the end-of-term disco.

End of term in Scotland spells expenses for parents

Weary parents have been talking about the huge outlay required for prom party outfits and end-of-year events.

We have also discussed the sly shaming that goes on when a mum has the temerity to ask if their child’s teacher really expects a £300 spa day instead of a potted plant and a handwritten card as a parting gift.

School proms are just one of the expenses at the end of term. Image: Shutterstock.

I know the embarrassment mums feel when their child’s name isn’t added to the Thank You Teacher card because they didn’t pay £15 towards the M&S gift voucher.

Worst of all, everyone in the online chat knows about it.

And some people reckon it’s the pupils who should be banned from social media!

End of term can put parents under pressure

As the P&J’s Talking Point article today reveals, parents can feel pressurised into overspending on gifts for teachers.

Yet according to our readers on Facebook, it would appear that teachers neither expect nor want an expensive present at the end of term.

They are quite happy with a bag of Maltesers or a hand-painted picture of their dog.

Shopping for the prom night outfit is only part of the end-of-term extravaganza. Image: Shutterstock.

A gift for the teacher isn’t the only expense parents face in the run-up to the summer holidays and yet discussions about personal circumstances are exposed for the rest of the online chat to see.

As a result, WhatsApp has become the digital age’s equivalent of a twitching net curtain.

One of my WhatsApp class chats was akin to a toxic workplace, taking up hours of every day with micromanaging, over-communication, and veiled threats to be a team player.

Sure, it’s a lot easier to make two dozen pirate-themed cupcakes than to produce an Excel spreadsheet with colour coding and mathematical formulas for each cell, but you see my point.

Children might look forward to the school party, but it can be a headache for parents. Image: Shutterstock.

Disagreements and guilt-tripping was only the half of it. If I’m honest I’m still mystified as to why it took 30 sets of parents three months to organise a children’s party.

The proverbial knees-up in a brewery springs to mind, but at least with that everyone is three sheets to the wind so they have an excuse.

From party politics to playground politics

For some light relief from all this school stuff I watched the leaders debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday night.

One commentator called it “spiky”, and there was certainly a lot of frustration and bitterness on show.

But that pre-election political jousting is tame compared to playground politics and at least someone wins a new house and a chauffeured car at the end.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer steps on to the bus on the General Election campaign trail. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Brave beekeeper saved 180,000 bees at a home in Westhill

I also read, with some trepidation, the story about a brave beekeeper who was called in to save up to 180,000 bees who had made their home in the walls of a house in Westhill.

large bee hive in the ceiling of a Westhill property.
It’s thought there were around 180,000 bees behind the plasterboard in a property in Westhill. Image: Andrew Card.

Andrew Card, owner of Loch Ness Honey Company, carefully removed the bees, which had taken over a space around six feet by eight feet behind the plasterboard.

The warm weather meant that he and a friend were left dripping in honey for two days as they worked to move all three colonies.

That’s brave, but I dare them to walk into a swarm of furious mothers after their child has ruined the school show by refusing to sing a soppy duet with an arch nemesis.

The summer holidays are in sight and the next challenge will be to keep our kids off their phones for the whole six weeks.

It won’t be easy. I blame the parents.

The school holidays spell summer scenes like this at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick.

More from Lifestyle

Junior doctors protest opposite Downing Street (PA)
NHS leader warns of widespread disruption as doctors continue strike
The Balmoral Arms is located on Victoria Road in Ballater. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Menus at Ballater's Balmoral Arms showcase true taste of the Cairngorms
We went out on the canvassing trail with Aberdeen's three main political parties. Pic: DCT Design.
I joined the election trail in Aberdeen with SNP, Labour and Tory hopefuls -…
Gayle Ritchie explores magical Tolquhon Castle near Tarves. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I searched for secret chamber in fairytale Tolquhon Castle near Tarves - did I…
Daisy the therapet, who helps comfort the grieving at Joe Dawson's Funeral Home in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Meet Daisy the Buckie funeral home dog, plus 5 more therapet projects bringing comfort…
An Ozempic needle injection pen, used by patients on one type of semaglutide (PA)
‘Growing evidence’ that obese teenagers could benefit from weight-loss drugs
The exterior of the bubble tea takeaway
What do locals think of Mosstodloch's new bubble tea takeaway?
Angus MacPhail launched Skipinnish with Andrew Stevenson in 1999. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Skipinnish founder Angus MacPhail preparing for 'dream' gig in Inverness to mark 25th anniversary
Embrace the peace and tranquility of country life in this dream Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co
Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000
Houses could be built on the former college site.Image DC Thomson design team/ Montagu Evans
Former Inverness College site could be used for housing as part of city centre…

Conversation