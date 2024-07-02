Remembering Jimmy Wood, the Aberdeen tennis star who lifted seven Wimbledon titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Remembering Jimmy Wood, the Aberdeen tennis star who lifted seven Wimbledon titles

Jimmy Wood was a man of many talents, whether in art, education, or sport, and he shone at the famous London tennis venue.

Jimmy Wood was a Wimbledon star in the second half of his life. Pic: AJL.
Jimmy Wood was a Wimbledon star in the second half of his life. Pic: AJL.
By Neil Drysdale

Wimbledon is with us once again and the long farewell has already begun for that Scottish sporting maestro, Sir Andy Murray.

But did you know about the north-east court star who enjoyed prodigious success at the famous London venue in the second half of his life, and was accustomed to jumping on his motorbike and travelling down to tournaments in Edinburgh and elsewhere?

Aberdeen’s Jimmy Wood, who died in 2020, was a redoubtable character with an interest in, and talent for, everything from art and education to sport and being a devoted father.

But one of his particular specialities was tennis, in which he won no less than seven Wimbledon titles when he was in his 50s, 60s and 70s.

Jimmy Wood won seven Wimbledon age-group titles and a host of other honours.

Long before Murray lifted the singles crown at Wimbledon in 2013, Jimmy, who died in 2020 at the age of 85, was courting success in leafy SW19.

He was the north-east champion no less than 25 times. And he competed in the prestigious International Tennis Federation World Super-Seniors in Australia.

Jimmy Wood: Once met, never forgotten

One colleague recalled: “The word might be bandied around too much these days, but Jimmy was a legend, everybody thought the world of him, and he was a gentleman.”

A former goalkeeper at Banks O’Dee, he was a well-known figure across the region and once explained why tennis meant so much to him.

Jimmy Wood used to travel down to Edinburgh on his motorbike to compete in tennis events. Pic: David Wood.

He said: “It’s a game from the cradle to the grave, one you can play from being a tiny kid to an old-age pensioner like myself.

“I won my first senior title at the National Veterans Grass Courts Championships in 1994 and I’ve been adding to it ever since.”

As a member of Cults Tennis Club for more than 70 years, Mr Wood was a classic lad o’pairts, somebody with a beetle-browed enthusiasm for a litany of different subjects.

Jimmy Wood and his family all made their mark in sport.

He and his wife Jacqueline had eight sons – Stephen, David, Michael, Jimmy, Robbie, Peter, Calum and Sean – and they have all enjoyed their time on tennis courts, while Calum represented Scotland at hockey.

The many talents of Jimmy Wood

However, David Wood highlighted how his father had also been a popular teacher and talented sculptor, somebody who poured his heart and soul into everything he tried.

He said: “Dad packed a lot into his life and while he was delighted to be winning at Wimbledon, tennis was just one of his interests.

Aberdeen’s Jimmy Wood was still playing tennis well into his 70s.

“He was also the head of the art department at Aberdeen College and he was a sculptor and a painter, somebody whose work went on public display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

“He threw himself into everything he did and though he was a bit surprised at the media interest when he won the titles at Wimbledon, he took it all in his stride.”

Colin Fleming, the Scottish player who won eight ATP doubles titles and starred for Britain in the Davis Cup, described Mr Wood as a “legend”.

Aberdeen’s Jimmy Wood in action on the court as a young man. Pic: David Wood.

He said: “I remember travelling up to play in the north east and Jimmy was still winning titles in his 70s. He was so intense on court, but it paid off.

“He was obviously from a different generation, but we all knew about him and when you look at what he achieved, there is no doubt that he was a legend in tennis.”

And someone who clearly made a positive impression on all those who met him.

Conversation