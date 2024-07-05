The midges are coming! Your guide to the biting beasties as forecast warns of level 5 swarms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The midges are coming! Your guide to the biting beasties as forecast warns of level 5 swarms

Highlands and Islands beauty spots warned of possible spike in midges.

Walkers in the Scottish Highlands wearing midge nets.
Walkers in the Scottish Highlands wearing midge nets.
By Lindsay Bruce

Whoever said “nothing is certain only death and taxes” never holidayed in Scotland. For one more thing is all but guaranteed: an encounter with the minuscule but menacing Highland midge.

After a manic May but less bitey-June, today scientists from the Scottish Midge Forecast have predicted several locations across the Highlands and Islands are once again about to become midge minefields.

Here’s all you need to know about the tiny terrors and where you’re most likely to find them.

Is a midge a Scottish mosquito?

While midges have similar hobbies and interests to their less mild-mannered mossie friends (see: blood sucking and biting), the Highland midge (culicoides impunctatus), found throughout the UK, northern Europe, and even parts of China, is not actually a mosquito and does not spread disease such as malaria.

Close-up of a midge, and a container full of them.
Close-up of a midge, and a container full of them.

However, like a mosquito, a midge’s bite will almost certainly cause itchiness and irritation.

Are there midge hot spots?

Yes, when conditions are optimal some places see more midge masses than others.

The Scottish Midge Forecast is created using data collected from biting midge traps and mini-weather stations dotted across the country. Along with additional weather forecast data, scientists generate a “big picture” of midge levels across Scotland at any given time.

“It’s quite commonly known that the west coast of Scotland is more of a midge hot spot than the east, but in reality there are midges everywhere. It’s just that when conditions are optimal for them, we see a rise in how many there are at any one time,” said Jay Hutchison of APB Biocontrol, one of the Scottish scientists behind the midge forecast.

Midge prediction map shows upcoming spike in numbers near Fort William.
Level five on the “itcher” scale: Midge prediction map shows upcoming spike in numbers near Fort William. Image: Smidge Midge Forecast.

Currently, Glencoe, Fort William, Lochcarron and Ullapool are seeing higher numbers of biting midges than most of the country. Even Stornoway could see a moderate spike before the peak in August.

The wetter the better for midges?

According to Visit Scotland midges love humid and damp conditions, as well as shady spots.

Marshlands, grasslands, forests and woodlands are known midge hang-outs. As are the banks of rivers, ponds and lochs.

Jay Hutchison, entomologist and project director at APS Biocontrol, conducts midge biting tests.
Jay Hutchison, entomologist and project director at APS Biocontrol, conducts midge biting tests.

“We’ve likely seen a decrease in numbers in June because it was colder and wetter than normal,” added Jay. “When the rain is too heavy or the wind too strong they can’t survive.

“But when it all settles down and it’s a wee bit warmer, a bit more humid and overcast… they love that. Meaning Scotland offers the perfect conditions.”

Are some people midge magnets?

All midges are attracted to CO2 when humans breathe in and out but a 2010 study involving Aberdeen University revealed that the Scottish biting midge could have a preference for tall men and larger women.

A report at the time added: “Larger people would provide a more substantial visual target for host-seeking midges as well as greater amounts of heat, moisture and attractant semiochemicals.”

Aberdonian Nathan Bruce encountering a midge-hotspot near Gairloch.
Aberdonian Nathan Bruce encountering a midge-hotspot near Gairloch.

Speculation that eating strongly flavoured foods such as garlic and onions could thwart the mini-beasts was refuted, however.

Can you avoid midges?

To avoid a trip to beautiful Ballachulish being remembered as Ballachul-itch there are things you can do to fend off midges.

WestHighlandWay.com advises those hoping to trek through Scotland to avoid dusk and dawn.

However, if you do want to experience some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery by sunrise or sunset there are other tried and tested methods.

Scottish Midge Forecast map showing the insects all over Scotland with growing prevalence on the west's coastal areas.
Scottish Midge Forecast map showing the insects all over Scotland with growing prevalence on the west’s coastal areas. Image provided by Smidge / APS Biocontrol.

Aside from using repellent sprays and creams, covering up as much exposed skin as possible, wearing light coloured clothing helps.

“Midge nets are also great but you have to make sure it is a midge net and not a mossie net. Midges can get through mosquito netting,” explained Jay.

Other known deterrents are smoke from campfires and burning citronella candles.

Rory Browne from Ballachulish Vistor Centre and cafe encouraged tourists to keep coming.

“I’m an Aussie and I’m used to them (the midges) now. Just prepare and plan. It would be such a shame to miss out on this beautiful part of the world because of the midges.”

How do I treat a midge bite?

For most people midge bites will be more annoying than irritating or painful, however, NHS Scotland advises washing areas affected by bites with soap and water quickly.

A cold compress can be used to reduce any swelling and painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken.

If you have a more serious reaction, your GP or pharmacist may advise additional treatments including the use of an anti-histamine.

