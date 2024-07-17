The story of how 104-year-old Aberdeen pilot John Cruickshank helped sink a German U-boat, 80 years ago today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The story of how 104-year-old Aberdeen pilot John Cruickshank helped sink a German U-boat, 80 years ago today

Despite being injured in 72 places, the young airman - who is now 104 - behaved with gallantry which gained him the Victoria Cross

The Aberdeen pilot, John Alexander Cruickshank, who earned a Victoria Cross
John Alexander Cruickshank won the VC for sinking a German u-boat on July 17, 1944.
By Neil Drysdale

John Alexander Cruickshank is no ordinary Scotsman.

When the Aberdeen pilot climbed into the cockpit of his Catalina aircraft with his fellow crew members 80 years ago – on July 17 1944 – he could have had no idea about the triumph and tragedy which would engulf these brave fellows in the hours ahead.

It marked the beginning of one of the most courageous forays during the Second World War – an act of sustained gallantry which was later immortalised in a comic strip – and Mr Cruickshank was subsequently awarded the Victoria Cross.

This happened after he – and his colleagues – sank a German U-boat, as he defied being injured more than 70 times, and flew himself and his comrades back to Sullom Voe.

John Alexander Cruickshank as a young man
John Alexander Cruickshank was just 24 when he took part in the sinking of a German u-boat in 1944.

The former Aberdeen Grammar school pupil was involved in one of the most audacious acts of the conflict when he steered his Catalina aircraft through a torrential hail of flak.

And, although his first pass was unsuccessful, he brought it around for a second sortie, this time straddling a U-boat and sinking the vessel.

There were casualties on the plane

However, the German anti-aircraft fire proved fatally accurate in response, killing the navigator and injuring four others, including both Flight Lieutenant Cruickshank and Flight Sergeant Jack Garnett.

The Granite City airman, who was just 24, suffered scores of different injuries while he and his comrades were engaged in sinking the German submarine.

A plane from the 1940s skimming the water
John Alexander Cruickshank flew his Catalina into the history books in 1944.

And, although they had succeeded in their first objective, there was another significant challenge in trying to return home safely to Shetland.

Indeed, from a distance of 80 years, it still seems miraculous that Mr Cruickshank survived in the hours which followed.

Despite severe injuries, he refused to take morphine

He suffered serious lung injuries and 10 penetrating wounds to his lower limbs. Yet, despite this panoply of pain, he refused medical attention until he was sure that the appropriate radio signals had been sent and the aircraft was on course for home.

Even at that stage of the journey, he eschewed morphine, aware that it would cloud his judgement and potentially jeopardise the rest of the men on board.

The Aberdeen pilot, John Alexander Cruickshank's Victoria Cross and eight other medals
John Alexander Cruickshank was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1944.

Flying through the night, it took the damaged craft five-and-a-half hours to get back to Sullom Voe, with Flt Sgt Garnett at the controls and his colleague lapsing in and out of consciousness.

Eventually, though, as another major hurdle came into the equation, he returned to the cockpit and took command of the aircraft.

He wanted to land the plane safely

And after weighing up the circumstances and deciding that the light and the sea conditions for a water landing were too risky for his inexperienced colleague, Mr Cruickshank kept the craft in the air for as long he could.

He circled for an extra hour, as the prelude to bringing it down successfully on the water and ferrying the plane to an area where it could be safely beached.

The Aberdeen pilot and war hero, John Alexander Cruickshank, who earned a Victoria Cross
Aberdeen war hero, John Cruickshank, VC. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

It was an astonishing act of bravery, and yet he has always shunned the limelight or refused to take any credit for his actions.

As one of his RAF colleagues later recalled, he felt he was one of the lucky ones to survive the conflict, unlike so many of his friends who perished.

The Press and Journal reported on its front page in September 1944 how Mr Cruickshank had become the recipient of the VC and carried the details of the citation which outlined why he had been given the honour.

A page of The Press and Journal, one of the headlines read 'Aberdeen Hero Wins Victoria Cross'
The Press and Journal reported on John Cruickshank’s Victoria Cross. Pic: DC Thomson.

It said: “Flying Officer Cruickshank was struck in seventy-two places, receiving two serious wounds in the lungs and 10 penetrating wounds in the lower limbs. His aircraft was badly damaged and filled with the fumes of exploding shells.

“But he did not falter. He pressed home his attack, and released the depth charges himself, straddling the submarine perfectly. The U-boat was sunk.”

He didn’t want any fuss made

Those of us who attended the production Far, Far from Ypres at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War in 2018 could scarcely have imagined we had a real-life hero in our midst.

However, sitting there, in the audience, was Mr Cruickshank, who appeared rather abashed when the MC announced he was present.

A comic strip of John's experience
The heroics of John Alexander Cruickshank and his crew were recorded in a comic strip. Pic: DCT

One of his friends said later: “I had the privilege of meeting him at a dinner and it was an unforgettable experience for everybody who was there.

“There was a stunned silence for 45 minutes while he spoke, because everyone recognised the incredible bravery which he had demonstrated.

The first question was about his crew

“And yet, one of the things which struck us was that he didn’t want a big fuss made about it.

“After everything he had endured, when he regained consciousness in the Catalina, the first thing he said was: ‘How are my crew?”

The Aberdeen pilot, John Alexander Cruickshank, who earned a Victoria Cross
John Alexander Cruickshank from Aberdeen is Britain’s oldest surviving VC recipient.

There aren’t many of these brave men left from the Second World War, but Mr Cruickshank reached his personal century in 2020 and turned 104 in May.

He has never regarded himself as special. But his actions on that July day and night testified to his determination to get the job done and think about his mates.

John Alexander Cruickshank and his crew sunk a German u-boat on July 17, 1944.

As the former Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “It was typical of him that, despite receiving more than 70 injuries, he was more concerned about his comrades and ensuring they all got home safely after their mission.

These men never sought spotlight

“I have met John, he has an outstanding intellect and was able to explain how his actions fitted in with the whole Allied strategy in the war.

“He is from a generation which has never sought the spotlight.

“But he deserves all our thanks.”

 

More from Lifestyle

Study participant Peter Dalgarno on his bike with an Aberdeen University researcher while taking part in the exercise study in 2017. The study, which was published in May, threw up plenty of surprises. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
What happened when an Aberdeen 'couch potato' and athletes swapped lifestyles?
The back patio overlooks the North Sea. Image: CCL Property.
Newly-refurbished clifftop hotel on the NC500 up for sale
Marjory Clyne, charity fundraiser, with her son Graeme. Pic supplied by family.
Marjory Clyne, the Aberdeen maternity hospital worker who raised cash for kids with toffee…
There are numerous places around the world that share the name Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
15 places across the world that share the name Inverness
The Carneson family , from left, Lydia, Payten, Kenzi and Ryan, with a picture of their late son Reef. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'He wanted to be a pastry chef like his daddy': Couple relaunch Aberdeen chocolate…
Dawn was 22 stone when she was 18 but lost more than half her bodyweight. She is now fighting to lose weight she put on after her second child. Image: Supplied by Dawn Gunn
Thurso mum: ‘I lost 11 stone when I was 24, so why couldn't I…
One of the many pools at the Camping Village Fabulous. Image: Eurocamp.
Review: Camping Village Fabulous ideal base for Rome family adventure
John Aitchison has dedicated his life to helping the people of Nepal prepare for any future earthquakes.
John Aitchison, the Gourdon firefighter who helped set up the Everest fire service and…
Yosef Mesfin from Ethiopia is one of the refugees helping with the project. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The refugees making meals for Aberdonians to give back to the city that took…
Fraser Fifield releases his new CD "Second Sight" next month. Pic: Douglas Robertson.
Aboyne Academy alumni Fraser Fifield talks supporting Skipinnish at Edinburgh Castle, and releasing 11th…