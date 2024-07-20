Jacqueline Wake Young: Union Street aims for comeback, one Rolex at a time

Did you know that some people are so rich and so busy they haven’t got time to pop down the shops for a Rolex?

I can’t think who these people might be, asides from David Beckham and Gillian Keegan, but apparently we do have a Swiss watch-related online shopping problem in Aberdeen.

I was reminded of this amid the hoo-hah over bus gates and roadworks in the city centre.

Jewellers Jamieson and Carry and Finnies were among many calling for a compromise on the bus gates.

Business as usual on Union Street

On Monday ‘business as usual’ signs were hung along Union Street to offset the impact of roadworks in a campaign backed by McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and others.

Philip Carry has said the jeweller is investing millions in its Granite Mile presence because the “shopping experience can’t be replicated online”.

I’m not going to argue with the business instincts of a firm that has managed to stay on the high street since 1733.

I applaud efforts to lure fancy shoppers to the city, especially if backed up by a helipad in Union Terrace Gardens, which is now the only way to dodge the bus gates, roadworks and LEZ routes.

It’s not the first time Jamieson and Carry has surprised me. I’m still in disbelief over a champagne incident many years ago, although the embarrassment has dimmed with time.

In the excitement of our upcoming nuptials, my now husband and I visited the glamorous store to buy a wedding band.

I was taken aback by how relaxed and welcome the staff made us feel, offering us tea, coffee and bubbly.

We accepted it all, even the biscuits, then set about finding ‘the one’.

Memories made on Union Street

The experience was dizzying and unforgettable. I felt like the Queen of Sheba floating on a cloud of bling.

Then we were brought down to earth when the fabulous ring I’d chosen was four times the cost of our entire wedding. What can I say? I’ve got great taste.

I sat there, champagne paused in mid-air, a prickle of redness creeping up my neck, fighting the urge to laugh or cry.

All I could manage was to carefully put down the champagne glass and give a slight shake of the head.

And what did Jamieson and Carry do? Did they make us feel like fools?

No, they did the opposite and continued to make us feel special, even though we left with nothing but a caffeine buzz and the start of a mild hangover.

They even called us the next day and said lots of nice things.

Suffice to say, I still feel a profound loyalty to the shop where I didn’t buy my wedding ring.

You don’t get that on the Internet. I’ve bought hundreds of items from Amazon and I wouldn’t care if it went out of business tomorrow.

Loyalty and customer experience has value

This idea of nurturing loyalty and creating a great shopping experience has real mileage in it.

I miss the shops. I miss being able to try on hats and know there are 10 different places where I can buy a posh frock should the need arise.

Of course, I’ve brought it all on myself and those hundreds of items from Amazon are to blame.

I’m hoping there’s a way back to bricks and mortar stores. If Jamieson and Carry can believe in the future of high street shopping, so can I.

Holiday shopping is also more fun in person

If there’s anything a exciting than jewellery shopping in person, it’s holiday shopping.

Murray Travel is bucking the trend with four travel agent branches, in Inverness, Forres, Elgin and Nairn.

Scott Murray said: “The first space was designed like an executive lounge at an airport with an open bar and relaxed atmosphere.”

They understand the power of customer experience, the thrill of talking to a person about a dream trip and watching them make it possible.

I’ve booked many holidays like this, often after doing a shop in Asda.

I miss supermarket travel agents. I loved that they dressed like cabin crew and had posters of exciting places on the walls.

Things may be cheaper online but we’ve paid for it with the loss of choice and opportunities for enjoyment and human interaction.

The champagne was just a bonus.