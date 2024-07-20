Jacqueline Wake Young: Union Street aims for comeback, one Rolex at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jacqueline Wake Young: Union Street aims for comeback, one Rolex at a time

Jamieson and Carry in Aberdeen and Inverness-based Murray Travel both understand that online shopping is no match for an in-person great customer experience

Business as usual signs were put up on Union Street, Aberdeen, to mitigate the impact of roadworks.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Did you know that some people are so rich and so busy they haven’t got time to pop down the shops for a Rolex?

I can’t think who these people might be, asides from David Beckham and Gillian Keegan, but apparently we do have a Swiss watch-related online shopping problem in Aberdeen.

I was reminded of this amid the hoo-hah over bus gates and roadworks in the city centre.

Jewellers Jamieson and Carry and Finnies were among many calling for a compromise on the bus gates.

Jamieson and Carry is a famous sight on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Business as usual on Union Street

On Monday ‘business as usual’ signs were hung along Union Street to offset the impact of roadworks in a campaign backed by McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and others.

Philip Carry has said the jeweller is investing millions in its Granite Mile presence because the “shopping experience can’t be replicated online”.

I’m not going to argue with the business instincts of a firm that has managed to stay on the high street since 1733.

I applaud efforts to lure fancy shoppers to the city, especially if backed up by a helipad in Union Terrace Gardens, which is now the only way to dodge the bus gates, roadworks and LEZ routes.

Former Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was criticised for wearing a £10,000 Rolex as she told striking teachers to be ‘realistic’ with their pay demands. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

It’s not the first time Jamieson and Carry has surprised me. I’m still in disbelief over a champagne incident many years ago, although the embarrassment has dimmed with time.

In the excitement of our upcoming nuptials, my now husband and I visited the glamorous store to buy a wedding band.

I was taken aback by how relaxed and welcome the staff made us feel, offering us tea, coffee and bubbly.

We accepted it all, even the biscuits, then set about finding ‘the one’.

Work to the Jamieson and Carry building on Union Street with boards advertising the new store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Memories made on Union Street

The experience was dizzying and unforgettable. I felt like the Queen of Sheba floating on a cloud of bling.

Then we were brought down to earth when the fabulous ring I’d chosen was four times the cost of our entire wedding. What can I say? I’ve got great taste.

I sat there, champagne paused in mid-air, a prickle of redness creeping up my neck, fighting the urge to laugh or cry.

All I could manage was to carefully put down the champagne glass and give a slight shake of the head.

David Beckham presents new collection of Tudor watches in Madrid. Image: Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock.

And what did Jamieson and Carry do? Did they make us feel like fools?

No, they did the opposite and continued to make us feel special, even though we left with nothing but a caffeine buzz and the start of a mild hangover.

They even called us the next day and said lots of nice things.

Suffice to say, I still feel a profound loyalty to the shop where I didn’t buy my wedding ring.

You don’t get that on the Internet. I’ve bought hundreds of items from Amazon and I wouldn’t care if it went out of business tomorrow.

Business as usual signs on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Loyalty and customer experience has value

This idea of nurturing loyalty and creating a great shopping experience has real mileage in it.

I miss the shops. I miss being able to try on hats and know there are 10 different places where I can buy a posh frock should the need arise.

Of course, I’ve brought it all on myself and those hundreds of items from Amazon are to blame.

I’m hoping there’s a way back to bricks and mortar stores. If Jamieson and Carry can believe in the future of high street shopping, so can I.

Holiday shopping is also more fun in person

If there’s anything a exciting than jewellery shopping in person, it’s holiday shopping.

Murray Travel is bucking the trend with four travel agent branches, in Inverness, Forres, Elgin and Nairn.

Scott Murray said: “The first space was designed like an executive lounge at an airport with an open bar and relaxed atmosphere.”

Scott and Sarah Murray of Murray Travel.

They understand the power of customer experience, the thrill of talking to a person about a dream trip and watching them make it possible.

I’ve booked many holidays like this, often after doing a shop in Asda.

I miss supermarket travel agents. I loved that they dressed like cabin crew and had posters of exciting places on the walls.

Things may be cheaper online but we’ve paid for it with the loss of choice and opportunities for enjoyment and human interaction.

The champagne was just a bonus.

The excitement of booking a holiday at the travel agents is hard to replace. Image: Murray Travel.

Conversation