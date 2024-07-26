Six of the north and north-east of Scotland’s greatest ever Olympians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six of the north and north-east of Scotland’s greatest ever Olympians

As the torch is lit in Paris, we highlight some of the exalted north of Scotland champions from the annals of Olympic history.

Katherine Grainger at her golden post box in Aberdeen.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s one of the few occasions when the world pauses and nations speak to other nations in the spirit of games without frontiers.

Yes, there is always a competitive edge, but whatever the political machinations behind the scenes, the Olympic Games still have the capacity to enthral, inspire and bring people together with wondrous Wow moments in the pool, on the track and elsewhere.

I’ve never forgotten being in Sydney in 2000 and witnessing a series of truly mesmerising achievements, including success for the home-based swimmer Ian Thorpe and athlete Cathy Freeman, which brought the whole country to a standstill.

And, for those of us from Scotland, there were several reasons to fly the Saltire, including a sailing gold for Shirley Robertson and the start of what turned into one of the epic marathon journeys for Aberdeen rower Katherine Grainger.

But here’s a question as the torch is lit and the curtain raised on a fortnight of compelling action in Paris. Who deserves to be regarded as the north and north-east’s greatest-ever Olympian?

There are certainly no shortage of worthwhile candidates, starting with…

Cathy Freeman lit the torch at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

1. Angus Gillan (Rowing)

The Aberdonian was one of Scotland’s early stars after the rebirth of the Olympics, and won gold medals at the 1908 and 1912 Games in London and Stockholm.

An important political figure in the development of the Commonwealth and, as an administrator, one of the leading organisers of the 1948 Olympics in London, Gillan was an incredibly resilient character who always pushed himself to the nth degree and believed that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains.

Earl Louis Mountbatten handing over an award to Sir Angus Gillan. Photo by S Paule/ANL/Shutterstock

He was a leading figure in the Boat Race and at Henley Regatta on several occasions, but Gillan had other priorities in his life after securing his first gold medal in the coxless fours. And, while he didn’t turn up in advertisements for pizza or breakfast cereals, that didn’t lessen his desire or determination whenever he climbed into a boat.

Sport was in his blood throughout his existence. And it clearly had a positive benefit because he lived to the ripe old age of 95 before his death in 1981.

2. David Wilkie (Swimming)

David Wilkie standing up.
David Wilkie surged to Olympic gold in the 200m breaststroke in 1976. Pic: AP/Steve Lewis/Shutterstock.

It was one of those magical displays which nobody who saw it will ever forget.

And it came on the grand Olympic stage in 1976 when Aberdeen’s David Wilkie not only destroyed the rest of the field, including his great American rival John Hencken, in the 200m breastroke final in Montreal, but stormed home in a time of two minutes 15.11 seconds which broke the existing world record by more than three seconds.

He was a genuine superstar

Wilkie’s incredible swim, which made him the first British man to secure Olympic gold in the pool in 68 years, was subsequently described by his coach David Haller as “probably the greatest individual performance I have ever witnessed”.

Compatriot, Robbie Dawson, said, following Wilkie’s death this year: “He was streets ahead of everybody else when he got going, but was modest and down-to-earth with it.

“He was happy to train youngsters [including at Bon Accord Baths] and he was shy when people made a fuss about him. A super guy.”

3. Katherine Grainger (Rowing)

Dame Katherine Grainger finally achieved her Olympic dream in London in 2012.

The unstintingly single-minded and tenacious Scottish competitor tried, tried, tried and tried again to strike gold in her sphere – and finally succeeded in front of her home audience during the London Games in 2012.

She gained silver in Sydney, in Athens and again in Beijing to the point where some people were beginning to wonder if she would ever achieve her holy grail.

But her perseverance paid off

Yet, to her immense credit, she kept on forming partnerships with new colleagues – and when she joined forces with Anna Watkins, it was the beginning of something special.

They surged to accolades at world level in the build-up to the Olympics, and then, when there was a huge burden on their shoulders, when London was ablaze with expectations and flag-waving aficionados, there was no fresh anxiety, no more tristesse for Grainger.

On the contrary, they blew away their opponents with a magnificent show of strength. And the look on Grainger’s face when she stood beside her golden postbox in Aberdeen a few weeks later was positively beatific.

4. Tim Baillie (Canoeing)

Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser and Olympic gold medal canoeist Tim Baillie

His success provided one of the many inspirational moments of the 2012 Olympics.

But canoeing maestro Tim Baillie still appreciates how important his early development in the north of Scotland was to his exploits in London when he famously struck gold with Etienne Stott in the C2 event.

The former Westhill Academy pupil received an MBE in the 2013 New Year Honours and has continued to display the same relish for life beyond sport.

It all started on the Don

As he told the P&J: “I remember growing up and becoming interested in canoeing and spending many, many hours of paddling time on the river Don.

“I couldn’t have advanced to where I did without my days at Aberdeen Kayak Club.”

Baillie’s cream is indelibly etched in our minds.

5. Heather Stanning (Rowing)

Double Olympic gold medallist rower Heather Stanning officially opens new Moray Sports Centre. Pic: Jason Hedges

Nobody was surprised when double Olympic gold medal winner Heather Stanning was given the Freedom of Moray in 2016. Nor that she united the council chamber in a rare show of unity between the party factions.

After all, the Lossiemouth woman and her partner, Helen Glover, had successfully defended their London Olympic title by winning gold in the women’s pair in Rio.

She was destined to go far

It was  reminder of her resilience and technical expertise and the duo’s success in Brazil meant they were unbeaten in 39 races in a sequence stretching back five years.

Richard Devey, her former PE teacher, said: “It is no surprise to me that she has done so well at the Olympics. She was always destined to go far in the sporting world.”

6. Neil Fachie (Cycling)

Neil and Lora Fachie with their Rio Paralympics medals.

The Aberdonian track cyclist, who has the sight condition retinitis pigmentosa, has a cv which is bulging with honours and accolades and first competed at the Paralympics in 2008 in Beijing as a sprinter in athletics.

However, a switch to cycling led to him landing gold in London four years later in the tandem B1 kilometre time-trial and he has created all manner of records ever since.

He loves a good challenge

Following a silver in Rio in 2016, Fachie wasn’t deflated, but doubly determined and regained the Paralympic crown at the Covid-delayed Tokyo games in 2021.

And that all-encompassing desire to push himself to the limit still burns brightly for Fachie who celebrated his 40th birthday in March with his ambitions undimmed.

