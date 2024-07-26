Neil Drysdale: It was obvious that Andy Murray was the real thing from the moment I first met him 20 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Neil Drysdale: It was obvious that Andy Murray was the real thing from the moment I first met him 20 years ago

The Scot was just a teenager when our paths crossed at Gannochy, but he had all the driven determination and talent to succeed

Scotland's Andy Murray (second right) and brother Jamie (right) shake hands after his double match against England's Greg Rusedski (left) and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup at the AECC Press and Journal Arena, Aberdeen. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 26, 2006. Photo credit should read: Simon Price/PA.
Scotland's Andy Murray (second right) and brother Jamie (right) shake hands after his double match against England's Greg Rusedski (left) and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup at the AECC Press and Journal Arena, Aberdeen. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 26, 2006. Photo credit should read: Simon Price/PA.
By Neil Drysdale

You never know what will happen when you meet an aspiring sports star who is at the very beginning of their career.

Will they react as if auditioning for a Trappist monastery?

Will all their gallusness on the court, on the pitch or in the pool, be replaced by grunts and teenage angst?

Or will they open up about what impels and inspires them as they seek Olympian heights?

There was never any problem on that score when I first met Andy Murray more than 20 years ago at the Gannochy Sports Centre in Stirling.

He had already served notice of his potential on the international circuit, but now he was moving up several notches.

He never wanted any favours

And, just as his mother, Judy, had been as fragile as a moose in steering her sons, Jamie and Andy, through the pitfalls of “The boys most likely to….”, so her youngest lad was almost heroically honest, heartfelt and hard-nosed about what he needed in his life.

It wasn’t praise or platitudes, by the way, because he couldn’t care less about them.

No, it was the chance to compete on a level playing field with his peers and use all his various qualities from thrawness and tenacity to technical expertise and talent for a game where love means nothing. And he has certainly risen to the task.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray at the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Sometimes, as the media swoons over the three-time major winner and twice-Olympic champion these days, it’s easy to forget how lonely Murray’s journey was at the outset.

Not in terms of his family unit – Judy was a rock and Jamie was the willing big bruv – but his decision to escape the insular world of British tennis and blaze his own trail.

I had to test myself against the best

A lesser individual could have basked in the reflected glory of staying in Blighty and being the big man on campus, No 1 in his homeland, but that never appealed.

Instead, this redoubtable character travelled to Spain, put himself through the wringer, toiled behind the scenes, gradually scaling the global rankings and all on his own terms.

Andy Murray winning Wimbledon in 2016. Image: PA.

He told me that he knew he had to keep pursuing new standards to stay ahead of the tide of quality youngsters who were emerging from the old Eastern Bloc. (Including a young chap born in the same month as him called Novak Djokovic).

Controversially, he added that he preferred the atmosphere at the US Open and, as a boxing fan, relished the racket amidst the rackets of New York’s Flushing Meadows, to the cream teas and Cliff Richard songbook which you once associated with Wimbledon.

A raging bull in the spotlight

In terms of popularity, he could take it or leave it. After all, as somebody who had been very close to genuine tragedy – and the horror of the Dunblane massacre in 1996 – Murray realised there was nothing disastrous about losing a set of tennis.

So he had perspective from the outset. Yes, he could scream and curse at his coaches like Billy Connolly on a roll at the Glasgow Apollo and, often enough, was the opposite of sweetness and light. And I’ve never forgotten a group of English tourists in Portugal telling me they thought Andy was, shudder, terribly “uncouth”.

Scotland’s Andy Murray in action against England’s Jack Draper at Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Well, he hasn’t become any more couth in the last 15 years, but even the curmudgeons can appreciate what Andy has achieved and how he has revolutionised a sport which had no international history to speak of in Scotland until his arrival.

That’s one of the reasons why I regard him as Scotland’s greatest-ever sports personality. There’s a legacy now, one which he and his family have established and which he and Jamie – who basically won the Davis Cup on their own – have nurtured without being born with silver spoons in their mouths.

Nothing is ever taken for granted

And that’s another part of his appeal. There’s still a lot of sexism, conscious and subliminal, in the toy department of games and leisure pursuits.

But Andy won’t and never has tolerated it. It’s one of the reasons why he is cherished by the likes of the Williams sisters and Martina Navratilova. Whether hitting a service or lobbing balls at the chauvinists, he has constantly proved capable of aceing it.

Youngsters and staff enjoyed a hospital visit from tennis star Judy Murray. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Youngsters and staff enjoyed a hospital visit from tennis star Judy Murray. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

There’s not much more to add as Andy prepares for his last-ever tennis match – a doubles contest at the Olympics – except to express gratitude for the fashion in which this passionate performer with a dry-as-Nevada sense of humour has graced the courts.

But I was recently reminded of an interview which Judy did with the BBC’s John Inverdale, at Wimbledon, where it was as if the two were living in parallel universes.

They believe it’s Tennis for All

In one corner, Judy, all beetle-browed energy and enthusiasm, spoke passionately about the need for improved facilities, the urgency of persuading kids to try the game, and her deeply-held conviction that the sport requires joined-up thinking, not just to produce elite stars in the future, but to grant youngsters access to free tennis.

Her message was crystal-clear and she and her sons have taken it to Aberdeen, Moray, the Highlands, all across the country. But, for whatever reason, Inverdale either couldn’t get the point, or didn’t seem to comprehend what Judy was talking about.

It’s been a busy schedule for Sir Andy Murray in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That’s his loss. In the bigger picture, as Andy walks off into the sunset like an ageing gunslinger at the end of High Noon, his achievements speak for themselves.

And it’s all there in glorious technicolour from being encouraged by Sean Connery to his transformation into Murray: The Man with the Metal Hip.

If you’re not inspired by the man, you really don’t like sport very much, do you?

More from Lifestyle

AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of 'Wherever we go, we are representing…
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
The Old Coastguard station has stunning views. Image: Monster Moves.
For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland
Katherine Grainger at her golden post box in Aberdeen.
Six of the north and north-east of Scotland's greatest ever Olympians
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire
Horse lover's paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market
Eija Puustinen says her fitness studio is all about helping women to get fit, strong and healthy in a comfortable environment. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finland fitness fanatic opens ladies only gym in Blackburn
Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more…
Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo, and their Rosemount home.
How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler,…
The property has three bedrooms and a further 10 for pets. Image: Supplied by CCL.
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
2

Conversation