Home Lifestyle

Aden Country Park has enjoyed a major revamp – what did I make of it?

Visitors can 'milk' a cow, learn about Aden Country Park's history and heritage, and enjoy revamped walking trails.

Gayle Ritchie visits the newly revamped Aden Country Park and hangs out by the ruined mansion. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

While gazing across the lake at Aden Country Park a few weeks ago and attempting to take a selfie, I was approached by two earnest young men.

“Can we take some pictures for you?” one offered. I replied that I was more than used to taking selfies but thanked him nonetheless.

However, the young men were keen to chat, informing me that they were missionaries (Jehovah’s Witnesses) and asked if I’d be interested in hearing what they had to say.

Alas, I was on my own mission – to explore the recently restored and redeveloped 230-acre country park, and so I had places to be and things to see.

I did however accept one of their leaflets and pledged to browse it later.

Gayle takes a selfie at the lake at Aden Country Park. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It turned out that Aden was pretty busy not just with missionaries, but families, couples and groups of kids enjoying the fantastic weather and revamped facilities.

And no wonder – the new offerings are pretty impressive.

Aden Country Park’s heritage project

Having taken five years to complete, the revamp was celebrated with the unveiling of the shiny new visitor centre last month.

The centre – boasting a fibreglass dairy cow that can be ‘milked’ – was designed as a place where people can learn about Aden’s heritage and its links to farming in the north-east.

It had been a good few years since I’d been to Aden so I was excited to rediscover features such as the ruined mansion, Victorian arboretum, and Hareshowe, a working farm set in the 1950s.

New signposts at Aden Country Park. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Meanwhile, archaeological excavations, carried out over the last seven years, have uncovered what’s believed to be a Neolithic mortuary enclosure, and the remains of a T-shaped post-reformation chapel and rectangular manse.

I picked up one of the new leaflets from the visitor centre (you can also download these to your phone) and wandered between the five self-guided trails.

Trails galore

There’s the archaeology trail, nature trail, tree trail, estate trail, and agricultural heritage trail.

They vary in length but there’s nothing too strenuous: most are suitable for all ages and abilities.

Recently installed interpretation panels along the trails offer further insights, and you can click on QR codes for more in-depth information.

Check out the recently discovered neolithic site at Aden. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The woods around Aden are always a joy to walk, but in the past, I’ve perhaps marched through them blindly, failing to pause and properly take a look around. On this visit, though, I took my time.

As I approached the ice house, I noticed two young boys peering into the dank pit.

Gayle was glad to discover no real dead pigs were hanging inside the ice house! Image: Gayle Ritchie.

“There’s a dead pig hanging in there!” exclaimed one lad, clearly delighted about his grim discovery. I couldn’t resist a peek.

I’m glad to report that the “dead pig” was not a real one, but a model used to illustrate how folk used to store meat. Phew!

The story of Hareshowe

Smiling to myself, I delved deeper into the woods, eventually coming out into sunshine and onto a path leading to Hareshowe.

The last time I visited the farm was during a primary school trip, and I was able to get inside.

Alas, it’s been closed to the public for some years, but there’s plenty of interest outside – an old butter churn and some rusting farm machinery for starters.

Rusting farm machinery outside Hareshowe. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Hareshowe had been in Margaret Barron’s family for generations – and had been her home for half a century.

But after it came to the attention of a local museum curator who was initially interested in acquiring only a piece of old farming equipment, the entire property ended up being bought lock, stock and barrel as a unique piece of living history.

In 1990 the farm building was dismantled from its original site at New Deer and transported stone by stone to a its new home at Aden, nine miles away.

Old butter churn outside Hareshowe. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It was then restored to 1950s mode where Miss Barron would return to enlighten visitors on a bygone way of life.

The reconstruction was said to be so authentic that on visiting for the first time, her dog ran straight to her jacket hanging on a hook, immediately recognising his owner’s old routine.

The rebuilt farm of Hareshowe through the trees. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
If you look carefully, you can still see the numbers on the stones that builders used to piece it back together.

Enjoy nature at Aden

After I’d wandered round Hareshowe, I popped back onto the nature trail, another of Aden’s great delights, with wooden posts inviting walkers to look out for otters, red squirrels and woodpeckers.

Kids should go armed with paper and pencils to make their own rubbings of wildlife along the way using the new rubbing plaques.

One of the new wooden posts along the nature trail at Aden Country Park. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
A wander round the lake is another must, and, if you’re in need of a mini workout, check out the outdoor gym as I did.

Gayle works up a sweat in the outdoor gym. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The cross-trainer may have been a tad creaky but I’d much rather be blasting the calories outside than in a stuffy sweatbox!

Coffee and ice cream

If  you’re hoping to get lunch at the cafe, or visit the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, be warned.

The cafe was closed when I visited, with no word of an opening date, but I was able to buy coffee and ice cream at the shop.

A sign outside the museum informed me it only opened Thursday to Sunday – and I was there on a Wednesday.

You can 'milk' a dairy cow at the new Visitor Information Centre at Aden Country Park. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Had it been open, I’d have been able to check out ‘The Horseman’s House’, a glimpse into what life was like for Aden Home Farm’s horseman in the 1920s.

The museum also hosts exhibitions, events and activities throughout the year.

Back at the new visitor centre, I made friends with the resident dairy cow and ‘milked’ her. She was hugely popular with a string of kids who all lined up to have a go. What fun!

  • The new Bill Cruickshank Visitor Information Centre at Aden Country Park was developed as part of a £2.13 million project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The funding also supported the restoration and redevelopment of Aden’s historic buildings, landscape, and facilities, including improvements to park interpretation, accessibility, signage, and a programme to enhance biodiversity.
  • In 1974 – 50 years ago – Bill persuaded the then council to purchase the dilapidated Aden Estate and allocate 230 acres towards developing Aden as a country park.

