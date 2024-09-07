Ask A Local: An insider’s guide to the 6 best things about Dingwall

You won’t find a better champion of Dingwall than Andrew McIvor.

He’s fiercely proud of his market town, a Royal burgh since 1226.

Andrew is currently chairman of the community council, chairman of the Fire Brigade Club and chairman of the Gala committee, so he’s very much invested in Dingwall life.

While he acknowledges that Dingwall is taking the same kicking from modern life as every other rural town and village in the country, he says the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Here’s Andrew’s six favourite things about Dingwall life.

Starting with…

1. Dingwall’s great community spirit

Andrew says: “The voluntary side is impressive, whether it be for the Gala Day, the Rotary Fair, the classic car show in September or the Wednesday ceilidhs at the Legion, to name but a few.”

Through his roles in the community council, fire brigade club and gala committee, he’s had plenty of experience in asking for funds, help and support for community events.

“I’ve never been told no,” he says.

2. A community that remembers its heroes

Andrew is particularly proud of how Dingwall honours its war dead.

“We’ve got four different memorials, all within walking distance of each other, including one remembering the North of Scotland dead at Normandy.

“They’re all worth a look.”

The granite Boer War memorial is to the Seaforth Highlanders 2nd Battalion, bearing 180 names of those who lost their lives at Modder River and the Battle of Magersfontein.

The Cambrai memorial is an unusual wooden cross commemorating the 1917 Battle of Cambrai and the Seaforth Territorials who fell in it, while the 1922 sandstone Dingwall civic memorial commemorates the dead of both world wars.

3. Dingwall has great shops

Shopping wise, Andrew has nothing but praise for his town.

“You can get almost anything you need here,” he says. “We’ve lost a few national chains recently like M&Co and Edinburgh Woollen Mill, but on the other hand, the council is splitting the old woollen mill shop into three units which might encourage smaller independent shops, and Home Bargains is coming in soon.”

There are rumours of a third supermarket too, so it’s not just Andrew who sees a bright future for Dingwall.

4. The town’s museum

Andrew’s also proud of his town’s museum, the former Town Hall on the High Street.

“It’s close to my heart,” he says.

“It has a military room with displays about our local Seaforth Highlanders, and our military hero Sir Hector MacDonald.

“There’s a smiddy, rescued from the old Gordon Street mill.

“The museum carries a lot of history about the town, which is just two years off 800 years since it became a Royal burgh.

“We’re already planning big celebrations for the anniversary.”

5. The Dingwall auction mart

Andrew loves Dingwall’s auction mart, just outside the town.

He said: “We’re lucky having such a modern-thinking mart so close to the town. I often pop down to the Friday Fraser’s auction just to have a look and see the characters.

“There’s a real buzz about the place.”

And making everything easy for visitors to Dingwall is its ample free parking, something which Andrew sees as a real asset to the town.

He’s worried though that in these cash-strapped days, it might eventually go, but for the moment: “Our local councillors are right behind the free parking,” he says.

6. Ross County

Last, and very far from least, is Dingwall’s own football club, Ross County.

As well as being a supporter, Andrew loves the buzz that takes over the town when the team is playing at home.

He said: “I’m sick of hearing keyboard warriors complaining about Dingwall and blaming the council, but the council’s fighting to keep the main services going.

“There’s no spare cash.

“It’s Dingwall’s volunteers who are the local heroes and make it what it is.”