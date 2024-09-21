My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill’s love of bikes, bacon and being with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill’s love of bikes, bacon and being with friends

The viral mountain bike star allowed us a behind the scenes look into his adrenaline-filled Highland weekend.

Danny MacAskill taking on the Dubh Slabs in Skye. Image supplied by Dave Mackison.

By Lindsay Bruce

He’s the daredevil from Dunvegan whose death-defying pro mountain biking has seen him scale summits and cities the world over. But when it comes to his perfect weekend, for Skye street trials rider Danny MacAskill, there’s absolutely no place like home.

“I have to be honest, my weekends are just like every other day. Well, with the exception of extra bacon on my breakfast.

“It all starts with a plan to meet my friends, to go for a ride together.”

‘I’m spoiled for choice in the Highlands,’ says Danny.

Now based in Inverness, it’s hard to imagine that a man with 2.1 million Instagram followers and more than 100 million views on just one of his YouTube videos, could still tackle the Highlands and Islands relatively anonymously.

“There’s so many great places and trails all over Scotland, we are spoiled for choice,” the 38-year-old explains. “I won’t say exactly where I go,” he jokes, “but I do like to visit Aviemore, among other places, when I’m filming.”

Tackling the iconic bridge at Glencoe, stunt rider Danny MacAskill. Image supplied by Dave Mackison.

Uncomfortable with the notion of being seen as a “YouTuber” first, and a mountain biker second, Danny’s weekend – like his week – will always include hours on a bike, and rarely a lie-in.

“Typically, and it depends if there’s been a shindig the night before, I get up between 8.30am and nine.,” he says.

‘Still pinching myself, doing this every day’

Despite cycling, scouting locations, filming and travelling, the Red Bull rider is “good to himself” when it comes to the most important meal of the day.

“The idea of calling someone like me ‘an athlete’ is laughable. I still pinch myself that I get to spend my life doing this. I can’t even bring myself to call it a job.

Danny MacAskill and his dad Peter, while filming for Red Bull. Image by Dave Mackison photos.

“So no, I’m not too careful. A typical breakfast would be toast and eggs – for protein – and some bacon if I’m treating myself.”

Food and friends… a perfect Saturday night

Aside from meeting up with pals, Saturdays are usually when Danny films, on his trials bike.

“I’ll likely grab a takeaway coffee when I’m out, or a Red Bull from the van. Maybe a sandwich. It can be a long day. I might do it 200 times for the perfect bit of footage.”

Never one to miss the opportunity to see friends, the evening is for socialising.

“I love to host a house party or have people over for food. It’s usually a late night.”

But what’s on the MacAskill menu?

“I mean I can cook a bit but I’d say my skills lie in a good barbecue or some steaks. Maybe fajitas.”

New bike has Danny ‘buzzing’

Sundays, however, come with a slight change of pace.

“I’ll have more eggs on toast, but then I’ll go out for a big group ride on the electric mountain bikes. I’m buzzing every time I get out on the e-bike.”

Described as “amplifying the power you put in” Danny finds himself more excited about his sport than ever.

Danny MacAskill on the Dubh Slabs in Skye. Picture by Dave Mackison.

“Lots of terrain up here can be tough going. I can’t think of a more fitting support for this area.”

Digital tracks are music to Danny’s ears

Skipping lunch on Sundays is not unusual, such is the pull of “taking more risks” on the new bike, but at least a couple of hours a day will be spent looking for music.

Snapped at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Danny MacAskill. Picture by JASON HEDGES.

“Sometimes it’s for a project, sometimes just for me. From the best trad fiddle music, or dance music, to everything in between. I think it’s amazing we get to access so much these days. I’ve come a long way from weekend pilgrimages from Skye to HMV in Inverness.”

‘I’m just so lucky to have had a lifelong passion’

Growing up in Dunvegan provided Danny with close-knit friends and family. It’s a place never far from his heart.

“I nip over to Skye a fair bit when I’m home. Actually, I just took my mum to the Netherlands for an event.”

When talk moves to school friends, Calum Munro, head chef of Scorrybreac in Portree, comes to mind.

Danny MacAskill and his mother Anne.

Danny, training 12 hours a day, must surely relate to the long shifts of restaurant work?

“It would be embarrassing for me to even compare myself to that kind of work. All I do is jump around on my bike.

“I’ve just been lucky to have a passion my entire life. This has been all I’ve wanted since I was a wee boy.”

Conversation